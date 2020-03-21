The Mandalorian reportedly casts Rosario Dawson as a fan-favourite Jedi

After a first sequence that largely ignored current Star Wars characters, Disney+’s The Mandalorian has reportedly added a fan-favourite Jedi Knight to the solid for season two – although if you happen to’ve solely watched the films, you may not have heard of her.

Based on Slash Movie, Sin Metropolis and Daredevil’s Rosario Dawson is enjoying the live-action model of Ahsoka Tano, a essential character from animated sequence Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels who has a devoted following on-line.

Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein on TV) is launched in The Clone Wars as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, later leaving the Jedi Order and battling the Empire alongside different heroes and having numerous different adventures.

Through the years she has develop into a favorite character with Star Wars followers, and acquired her function movie debut in 2019 film The Rise of Skywalker when Ahsoka’s voice was heard amongst different TV and movie Jedi inspiring Rey (Daisy Ridley) to tackle The Emperor one final time.

Nevertheless, Dawson’s casting (if true) would mark a fair greater milestone for Ahsoka, the primary time that followers see a bodily, live-action model of her, as nicely as the primary time The Mandalorian has launched an current Star Wars character.

And on condition that Dave Filoni, who co-created the character and labored on each The Clone Wars and Rebels, at present works as a author and director on The Mandalorian, followers can in all probability relaxation simple that it could be a respectful interpretation.

Dawson has additionally beforehand indicated her enthusiasm for enjoying a live-action model of Ahsoka onscreen, so assuming this information is true it’s a uncommon instance of fan casting coming true.

And on condition that The Mandalorian season two has already accomplished filming, hopefully it received’t be too lengthy till we get to see her in motion. Ahsoka lives!

The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ UK on Tuesday 24th March.