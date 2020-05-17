The Mandalorian season 2 casts Timothy Olyphant in top-secret role

Timothy Olyphant has turn into the newest star to join a role in season two of Disney+ sequence The Mandalorian.

The Justified actor will play a top-secret role in the upcoming season, because of launch on Disney+ in October, in response to The Hollywood Reporter.

Olyphant principally just lately starred in Netflix sequence Santa Clarita Food plan and can also be identified for roles in HBO’s Deadwood (2004-06) and the films Hitman (2007) and Stay Free or Die Onerous (2007). He joins previously-confirmed visitor stars for The Mandalorian’s new season together with Terminator star Michael Biehn and Temuera Morrison, who will play fan favorite character Boba Fett.

The present’s season two episodes may even characteristic hyperlinks to the animated sequence Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with Rosario Dawson enjoying Ahsoka Tano in that character’s live-action debut and Katee Sackhoff additionally enjoying Bo-Katan Kryze in live-action, a personality she beforehand voiced on each The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Administrators assigned to the brand new season of The Mandalorian embrace Robert Rodriguez (From Nightfall Until Daybreak) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), becoming a member of the returning Dave Filoni and sequence creator Jon Favreau.

Carl Weathers, who performs Greef Carga on sequence, can also be anticipated to direct an episode, although JoJo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi is not going to be again in the director’s chair, with the Oscar winner as a substitute helming a brand new Star Wars film outing.

The Mandalorian season one is streaming now on Disney+ – take a look at our record of the very best TV exhibits on Disney+ or see what else is on with our TV Information