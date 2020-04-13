The Mandalorian season 2 won’t bring back Taika Waititi as director

Filming on season two of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is presently on maintain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and it’s unclear when filming will resume – one factor we do learn about Mando’s subsequent batch of adventures, although, is that director Taika Waititi is not going to be concerned.

Oscar winner Waititi helmed the present’s first season finale, as effectively as voicing the droid IG-11, however has now confirmed that he won’t be back behind the digicam subsequent season.

Answering questions from followers throughout an Instagram Dwell, the Thor: Ragnarok director mentioned: “I’m not directing any of the episodes of The Mandalorian as a result of I used to be doing one other movie, a soccer movie with Michael Fassbender. After Jojo Rabbit I made a decision to make a sports activities movie, one thing I’ve by no means achieved, a few sport I knew nothing about and I nonetheless don’t.”

Waititi was referred to his upcoming film Subsequent Aim Wins, which adapts the story of the American Samoa soccer group, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup historical past, shedding to Australia 31-Zero in 2001, and can star Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss and Armie Hammer.

Fingers crossed that his busy schedule – Waititi’s additionally set to direct the subsequent Thor film, Love and Thunder, for Marvel – won’t rule him out from voicing IG-11 once more…

The Mandalorian author/producer Jon Favreau is confirmed to be directing on season two, having been capable of helm an episode for the primary season resulting from his commitments to Disney’s live-action The Lion King, whereas Carl Weathers – who performs Greef Karga on the present – may even direct an episode.

The first season of The Mandalorian debuts new episodes each Friday on Disney+ within the UK. Signal as much as Disney+ now with a seven-day free trial.

Try what else is on with our TV Information