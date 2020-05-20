The Mandalorian season 2’s secrets keep leaking out… but are they hiding a bigger shock?

One of many Mandalorian’s greatest promoting factors – the verdant, cute ‘n’ cuddly Child Yoda – was additionally one in all its best-kept secrets, with the reveal of ‘The Baby’ stored beneath wraps till the primary episode’s airing on Disney+ in November 2019 regardless of a large stage of out of doors curiosity in Star Wars’ first live-action sequence.

The dedication to secrecy was such that profitable toy variations of Child Yoda had been delayed till a lot later to keep the reality hidden, making for a genuinely shocking popular culture second – assuming you weren’t a UK fan, who had the entire thing spoiled by the five-month delay earlier than Disney+ arrived right here. Not that I’m bitter.

Clearly, the Mandalorian crew knew learn how to deal with their secrecy – which makes the common flurry of reveals about what we are able to count on from season two over the previous few months all of the extra shocking. First, we learnt that Rosario Dawson could also be taking part in fan-favourite animated character Ahsoka Tano, then that the prequel motion pictures’ Temuera Morrison can be taking part in traditional sequence character Boba Fett.

Then we realized that Aliens’ Michael Biehn can be a part of the forged as a rogue bounty hunter, adopted by the information that Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) can be becoming a member of the sequence as nicely, apparently reprising a half she voiced in animation for the Clone Wars TV sequence.

Most lately, Timothy Olyphant was unveiled as a part of the forged – and now /Movie (who must be credited with many of those nice scoops) kind of revealed precisely which character he’s taking part in, additionally revealing some particulars about Boba Fett’s return within the course of.

Actually it’s important to surprise – what provides? If LucasFilm might keep Child Yoda, a essential character in each single episode, out of the information, why has a lot data in regards to the new season leaked out, so many months earlier than transmission this October?

Are secrets slipping out extra because the group proceed season two postproduction in lockdown? Are the journalists simply getting higher sources? Is there simply extra curiosity so folks are working more durable to seek out issues out?

One way or the other, that each one appears uncertain – if something, you’d suppose the bigger curiosity would have been earlier than the sequence even debuted – and except you imagine that is simply Disney’s manner of constructing the entire world dwell the UK’s Mandalorian spoiler nightmare, it’s tempting to surprise if there’s one thing else occurring.

I’ve one principle. What if these spoilers are getting on the market as a result of… they don’t matter? What if the explanation these apparently huge castings and storyline leaks aren’t being stored behind a ring of Beskar Metal secrecy is as a result of there’s one thing even bigger lurking within the shadows?

In different phrases, what if the explanation the Mandalorian crew appear extra relaxed about secrecy this 12 months is as a result of we’re not truly discovering out the true secrets?

The complete factor jogs my memory of the newest season of Physician Who, a phrase I say worryingly usually in day-to-day life but that applies significantly on this case. Whereas Jodie Whittaker’s first sequence was so shrouded in secrecy we knew subsequent to nothing in regards to the episodes earlier than it began, her follow-up in 2020 had many extra particulars launched beforehand.

The motive why we might know in regards to the Cybermen, the Judoon and all the pieces else earlier than the sequence? As a result of the true twists – the return of the Grasp, and a new Physician – had been even bigger.

Whereas The Mandalorian’s secrets aren’t being launched in the identical manner via official channels, it’s onerous to not surprise if the present’s artistic group are being a little bit extra relaxed with what they are defending as a result of there’s much more to cover than we all know.

In different phrases, the return of Boba Fett may very well be small fry. Put together for The Mandalorian to go a lot, a lot bigger…

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ in October 2020