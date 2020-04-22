‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

The October premiere date for Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” should really feel prefer it’s far, distant, however pre-production has already begun on a 3rd installment of the wildly well-liked Disney Plus sequence, Variety has realized solely.

Sources near the manufacturing have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for some time,” and that the artwork division, led by Lucasfilm vp and govt inventive director Doug Chiang, has been creating ideas for Season 3 “for the previous few weeks.”

“We’ve simply began pre-production and are trying into additional adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” revealed one supply.

As well as, one other supply with data of the scenario confirmed that the manufacturing design division started engaged on season 3 on April 20, pointing to the truth the division requires “such an enormous lead time” to clarify why “the gears have began grinding actually early on.”

Information of season 3 being in the works comes simply over a month after manufacturing wrapped on Season 2. “The Mandalorian” was luckier than most exhibits, because it managed to spherical off manufacturing in early March, simply earlier than the first coronavirus shelter in place orders got here into impact.

Favreau confirmed that Mando and co. can be again for a second season through a tweet late final 12 months.

Season 1 ended with Mando and Child Yoda flying off in search of the Little one’s house planet and whereas little is understood about the plot for season 2, Giancarlo Esposito, whose villainous Moff Gideon was launched at the finish of Season 1, just lately teased that followers can count on extra darksaber-wielding in future episodes. Esposito even admitted to having “gone by means of two, three” props whereas capturing Season 2.

In different current “Mandalorian”-related information, it was reported that “Briarpatch” star Rosario Dawson had joined Season 2 in a visitor starring position as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and one among the central characters in the well-liked animated present “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Nonetheless, Dawson remained tight-lipped on the matter throughout an interview with Variety every week in the past.

“That’s not confirmed but however when that occurs, I will probably be very joyful. I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some level,” she mentioned, including it will be “1,000,000 and one % due to the followers.”

“The Mandalorian” was the first “Star Wars” sequence to launch on Disney Plus and undoubtedly performed a major half in the service buying a whopping 50 million subscribers worldwide as of April 8.

The Mouse Home additionally has two others sequence from a Galaxy far, distant in the works, particularly an Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence with Ewan McGregor reprising the iconic position, and a Cassian Andor sequence starring Diego Luna, which just lately added Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller, as Variety reported solely.