The Mandalorian season three is ‘already in the works’ at Disney

Disney Plus hit sequence The Mandalorian has but to air its second sequence, however a 3rd is reportedly already in the works.

In response to Selection, creator Jon Favreau has been arduous at work writing The Mandalorian season three, whereas the artwork division and manufacturing design are believed to have began work additionally.

After all, given the present halt of productions worldwide because of the ongoing coronavirus disaster, it’s unlikely the undertaking will transfer to manufacturing any time quickly. Nevertheless, contemplating season two has but to land and a 3rd sequence hasn’t been formally confirmed by the Home of Mouse, it’s promising information.

Fortunately, The Mandalorian season two had wrapped up filming earlier than coronavirus pressured productions to pause, so it appears to be like like we’ll be getting extra Mano and Child Yoda in 2020 – the second sequence is anticipated to land on Disney Plus in October this 12 months.

Not a lot else is identified about The Mandalorian season three, with particulars about the second sequence underneath wraps.

It is anticipated that Ahsoka Tano, a Clone Wars fan favorite, will make her first live-action look on the second sequence and might be performed by Rosario Dawson, although this has but to be confirmed. We’ll probably additionally be taught extra about Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Moff Gideon.

