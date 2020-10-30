The Mandalorian theories and questions | season 2, episode 1

by Huw Fullerton and Thomas Ling

The crown jewel of Disney+’s unique content material has returned, with The Mandalorian season two kicking off with an action-packed, Easter Egg-heavy episode that sees our titular hero (Pedro Pascal) and our non-titular favorite (Child Yoda) return to Tattooine to trace down a well-recognized Star Wars determine.

Nonetheless, issues aren’t fairly so simple as they first seem – and in an episode full to the gills with content material, followers could also be left with fairly a number of questions when the credit roll. Fortunately, we could have already got some solutions for you – with spoilers for the episode under the drop.

Why does Din Djarin want to trace down different Mandalorians?

The level of The Mandalorian season two is that our titular hero wants to trace down the society of his younger cost The Little one – a determine higher identified to all of us watching at dwelling as Child Yoda.

Nonetheless, discovering Grownup Yodas isn’t really easy – so earlier than he can start his search, Mando wants to trace down some extra of his personal folks to allow them to assist information him with their very own contacts and inside information. Sadly, he didn’t do that in season one earlier than they had been principally worn out, which was additionally partially his fault. Whoops.

In season two, then, Mando wants to seek out Mandalorians, to seek out Yodas. Which is what leads him again to Tattooine anyway…

Huw Fullerton

What’s a Krayt Dragon, and have we seen one earlier than?

Sure – the fearsome beastie hunted by Mando, Cobb and their allies of their collection has popped up in Star Wars earlier than, most notably within the unique 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope.

Nonetheless, that Krayt Dragon was already useless, with its lengthy skeleton forming a part of the background of Star Wars’ iconic unique Tattooine sequence. In different phrases, it’s a fairly deep-cut Easter Egg displaying us a monster we’ve by no means fairly seen in motion earlier than (until you performed the 2014 cellular sport known as Star Wars: Commander).

HF

What was that white sphere the Tusken Raiders had been so enthusiastic about?

Keep in mind on the finish of the episode when the Tuskens excitedly sliced up the fallen Krayt Dragon? Effectively, this references a key a part of their tradition: it’s mentioned that the true check of an grownup is to slay such a beast and take away the pearl from its abdomen. And technically, because it was The Mandalorian who killed the dragon, it belongs to him.

That Tusken who celebrates selecting up the pearl? A giant ol’ thief, of us.

Thomas Ling

What different Star Wars Easter Eggs had been within the episode?

Fairly a number of! We noticed Return of the Jedi’s Gamorrean Guards, a Darth Maul-like Dathomirian, an R5 droid from A New Hope and a nifty little podracer speedbike amongst others in an unusually reference-heavy episode.

Take a look at a full checklist of The Mandalorian Easter Eggs from season two’s premiere elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

HF

Is Timothy Olyphant taking part in Boba Fett?

In case you’re speaking in regards to the man carrying Boba Fett’s armour and utilizing his weapons…no. That’s Cobb Vanth, a personality performed by Timothy Olyphant (and taken from Chuck Wendig’s Star Wars: Aftermath books) who we uncover within the episode has taken the legendary bounty hunter’s gear for his personal functions.

Vanth isn’t really a Mandalorian, regardless of carrying the armour – which is why Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is so incensed to see him carrying the attire of 1.

HF

Why does The Mandalorian need Boba Fett’s armour a lot anyway?

At first, The Mandalorian’s menace to kill Cobb Vanth over his inexperienced beskar get-up may appear at tad excessive. Nonetheless, as is defined in season one of many present, armour is a vital a part of Mandalorian faith and tradition.

Not solely is armour solely handed down from technology to technology, however sure tribes – such because the one Pascal’s Mando belongs to – restricts Mandalorians from eradicating their helmet until alone. As such, it’s believed that solely a real Mandalorian is permitted to put on it.

TL

Have we misunderstood Tusken Raiders all these years?

Within the Star Wars films, the Tusken Raiders/Sand Individuals have been introduced as warlike brutes, who assault anybody of their path and even take potshots at podraces. Nonetheless, in The Mandalorian’s first season we noticed a extra measured aspect to them, which is prolonged within the season two premiere.

The Tusken Raiders of The Mandalorian have technique, language, tradition and some reputable grievances towards the settlers they’ve been clashing with, and total it’s a way more sympathetic portrait than we’ve been used to for certainly one of Star Wars’ least-explored races.

With hindsight, Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) bloodbath of the Tusken Raiders (“And never simply the lads, however the girls and the kids, too” lest we neglect) appears much more surprising. Perhaps they had been simply trying to commerce, Ani!

HF

What do Tusken Raiders appear like underneath their outfits?

Tusken Raiders, Tuskens or Sand Individuals: no matter you need to name them, The Mandalorian simply supplied the closest ever look into their tradition. Nonetheless, we nonetheless don’t know what these scavengers appear like underneath their rags and robes.

Do they seem human? We are able to’t be certain. That’s as a result of in Tusken tradition, it’s strictly forbidden to show any pores and skin – even in dying. Actually, there’s solely three circumstances when they’re allowed to be unclothed: at start, their wedding ceremony evening, or at throughout coming-of-age rituals.

In different phrases, greatest organize your self a Tusken wedding ceremony to get the reply to this one.

TL

Wait, was that Boba Fett?

Sure, it actually looks as if the caped determine showing within the episode’s last shot was certainly Boba Fett.

Regardless that we’ve by no means really seen the bounty hunter out of his signature inexperienced amour, we all know that he appears similar to Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison. How? As a result of, as set out in Star Wars Episode II: Assault of the Clones, Boba is the cloned son of Jango.

Though Jango was killed by Mace Windu in Assault of the Clones, Boba survived, turning into one of the vital feared bounty hunters.

(*1*)

SEAC

Okay, there’s at all times the chance that Morrison isn’t really taking part in Boba Fett. In spite of everything, as Jango Fett was the template for the Republic’s clone military, he might be taking part in any cloned trooper. Certainly, some have speculated that Morrison has been solid as Captain Rex, a commander from animated collection The Clone Wars.

Nonetheless, there’s a key flaw on this principle: it’s doubtless all clone troopers at the moment are useless. Or, at the very least very outdated.

To get them battle-ready quicker, clone troopers had been designed to age at an accelerated fee (twice that of people). Assuming The Mandalorian is about 9 years after the Battle of Yavin (9ABY) – and most clone troopers had been hatched round 30 years earlier than A New Hope – any trooper can be 80 years outdated, in clone years. The determine we noticed in The Mandalorian? A lot youthful.

The solely affordable clarification: Boba Fett was in The Mandalorian. It actually occurred.

TL

Why is Boba Fett in hiding, and how did he lose his armour?

Now we’ve established it was Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, it’s not clear precisely why he’s residing alone and with out his Beskar metal armour.

The final we noticed him, in Return of the Jedi (roughly 5 years earlier) Boba was carrying his battle gear, preventing Luke Skywalker and the rebels on Tatooine. True, the armour may have been severely broken after Fett fell into the Sarlacc Pit, however this doesn’t clarify how Boba grew to become utterly separated from it.

Was the armour taken from him, maybe as he laid unconscious after a gruelling climb out of the Sarlacc? Did he must take away it to make a getaway for some motive?

Regardless of the motive Boba discarded his armour, it appears important that he hasn’t but tried to retrieve it – or left Tatooine. Even with out his Beskar plates, he’s a resourceful bounty hunter who may discover a method again to civilisation. As an alternative, he’s roaming the planet’s desert wielding Tusken Raider weapons.

Has Boba change into a hermit à la Ben Kenobi? Or, is he hiding on Tatooine in concern from a hidden menace? We could have to attend to seek out out…

TL

