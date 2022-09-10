“The Mandalorian”: watch the teaser trailer for the third season that will arrive in 2023

“So…you’re not a Mandalorian anymore.” A new adventure begins for Djinn Darin and Grogu. (DisneyPlus)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

The Mandalorian he’s back. During the second day of the D3 Expo 2022the series of Star Wars unveiled the teaser trailer for the third season to be released in 2023 via Disney+. Starring Peter Pascal, the story follows the journey of a Mandalorian and his protégé, Grogu, throughout the galaxy in a period after the fall of the Empire. Some old acquaintances of the franchise also appear in the trailer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The events shown in the recent preview of television fiction are a continuation of what we saw about Djinn Darin (Pascal) in boba fett bookwhich featured the return of Temuera Morrison to his iconic role. After revealing that he once removed his helmet, he was nearly killed and later banished from the Mandalorian clan. As his next act, he goes in search of Grogu, but is unable to make contact with him due to the restrictions of his Jedi training under the guidance of Luke Skywalker. The little boy finally decides to return to his care and abandons the possibility of being a future Jedi Knight.

The third season is a continuation of what we saw about the Mandalorian in “The Book of Boba Fett”. (DisneyPlus)

Now the madalorian and his adopted son continue to travel the universe, as well as facing new enemies. The clip also reveals the return of Kiss Katan (Katee Sackhoff), whom we met within the universe live-action in the last installment, however, she won’t be on his side this time. As you remember, her sights are set on the Dark Saberan item that Djinn now owns after having taken it from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

“Your cult fractured our people, where were you?”, Are the words of Bo Katan to the protagonist, while sitting on what appears to be a throne. On the other hand, many more Mandalorians appear than in previous episodes and it seems that they will all join in an upcoming war. “Did you think your father was the only Mandalorian?” One of them asks. Baby Yoda. Another important cameo is that of There is no fearwho helps Rey and the rebels in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

New episodes will hit streaming in 2023. (Disney Plus)

The success of the Star Wars television productions

The expansion of Star Wars on TV started thanks to The Mandaloriancon Peter Pascaland from this series, derived boba fett book y Ahsoka, since the protagonists of both previously appeared in the Mandalorian’s history. Recently also released Obi-Wan Kenobi, a proposition that brought Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to their iconic roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. And in the days to come, it will come Andorthe spin-off of Rogue One.

Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) marks her return to production and is possibly an antagonist. (DisneyPlus)

The third season of The Mandalorian can be seen next year.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

KEEP READING:

An upcoming series of Star Wars recruit Lee Jung-Jae from the squid game

Intensely 2, Abracadabra 2, Mufasa and more news from the first day of D23

Halle Bailey in the first trailer for live-action of The little Mermaid