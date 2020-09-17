‘The Mandalorian’ Wins First Emmys on Creative Arts Night 3 -Full List

Child Yoda aka The Youngster isn’t just a popular culture phenomenon, however now additionally a significant awards winner: “The Mandalorian,” which put its brand-new streamer Disney Plus squarely on the Emmys’ map this yr with 15 general nominations, picked up its first statues on the Creative Arts ceremony on Wednesday evening.
“The Mandalorian” picked up particular visible results, sound modifying, sound mixing, manufacturing design and cinematography awards through the third of 5 nights designed handy out the 72nd Annual artisans’ awards (additionally the primary evening during which scripted classes made an look). These 5 awards see the “Star Wars” universe-set drama main the pack for essentially the most awards from voters for the yr.
HBO’s “Watchmen” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have racked up the second-most awards to date, with 4 apiece. “Watchmen” scored their statues all on this third evening, whereas “Drag Race’s” wins have been introduced on Monday, through the actuality/nonfiction themed present.
Wednesday’s festivities included every part from cinematography and costumes to each image and sound modifying, and particular visible results throughout comedy, drama and restricted sequence/TV motion pictures.
Actor, creator and comic Nicole Byer as soon as once more hosted (“I’m nonetheless sporting the identical gown; I sleep in it!” she stated when welcoming everybody to the present) and presenters included Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Monica Raymund. In between handing out the awards, the Tv Academy reused bits from the earlier ceremonies this yr, together with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar introducing a bit on the significance of inclusive illustration, in addition to Byer handing out pretend awards to COVID-compliant sequence together with “The Masked Singer” (you understand, due to the masks).
This occasion was one of many 4 streamed on Emmys.com at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, whereas the fifth evening (and second for scripted classes) will air stay on FXX, Saturday at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Every Academy peer group picked one class to highlight through the FXX broadcast, which additionally contains above-the-line awards for visitor performers in comedy and drama sequence.
Click on right here for the 2020 Creative Arts awards winners from Night 1 and Night 2.
The Creative Arts ceremonies are produced by Bob Bain Prods. and include 100 awards being handed out over the 5 nights. The ultimate evening of Emmys occasions for the yr is Sunday, Sept. 20, when the above-the-line Primetime Awards are handed out stay at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host and government produce that stay broadcast from the Staples Middle in Downtown Los Angeles, whereas winners will likely be at dwelling and on location world wide, able to ship acceptance speeches stay. In distinction, the Creative Arts’ winners self-taped and pre-recorded acceptance speeches, with the Tv Academy promising to not launch any movies apart from those from the winners.
Most of these pre-recorded speeches Wednesday have been fairly straight-forward, thanking the Academy, household and colleagues. However the make-up workforce from “Star Trek: Picard” used their time, partially, to say that new Academy guidelines meant 10 essential feminine members have been left off the poll, they usually wished to name out that they “stand with ladies.”
Listed here are Wednesday’s nominees and winners:
Excellent Particular Visible Results
“Misplaced In Area”
Episode: “Ninety-Seven”
(Netflix)
Jabbar Raisani, senior visible results supervisor
Terron Pratt, visible results producer
Marion Spates, visible results supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, visible results supervisor
Andrew Walker, visible results supervisor
Juri Stanossek, visible results supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs supervisor
Blaine Lougheed, on-set visible results supervisor
Paul Benjamin, particular results coordinator
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”
(Disney Plus)
Richard Bluff, VFX supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX producer
Hayden Jones, VFX supervisor
Hal Hickel, animation supervisor
Roy Cancino, particular results supervisor
John Rosengrant, supervisor
Enrico Damm, setting supervisor
Landis Fields, digital manufacturing visualization supervisor
“Stranger Issues”
Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
(Netflix)
Paul Graff, senior visible results supervisor
Gayle Busby, visible results producer
Tom Ford, visible results producer
Michael Maher Jr., senior idea illustrator
Martin Pelletier, visible results supervisor
Berter Orpak, visible results supervisor
Yvon Jardel, animation supervisor
Nathan Arbuckle, lead FX
Caius Man, particular results coordinator
“Watchmen”
Episode: “See How They Fly”
(HBO)
Erik Henry, VFX supervisor
Matt Robken, VFX producer
Ashley J. Ward, VFX manufacturing
David Fletcher, SPFX soordinator
Mathieu Raynault, VFX supervisor, Raynault FX
Bobo Skipper, VFX supervisor, ILP – Essential Wanting Pirates
Ahmed Gharraph, VFX supervisor, Framestore London
Emanuel Fuchs, VFX supervisor, Mackevision
Francois Lambert, VFX supervisor, Hybride
“Westworld”
Episode: “Disaster Idea”
(HBO)
Jay Price, VFX supervisor
Martin Hernblad, VFX supervisor
Jeremy Fernsler, VFX supervisor
Nhat Phong Tran, VFX supervisor
Joe Wehmeyer, on-set VFX supervisor
Mark Byers, SPFX supervisor
Bruce Branit, on-set VFX supervisor
Octevia Robertson, VFX coordinator
Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX manufacturing supervisor
Excellent Particular Visible Results in a Supporting Position
“Devs”
Episode 8
(FX on Hulu)
Andrew Whitehurst, VFX supervisor
Sarah Tulloch, VFX producer
Anne Akande, VFX producer [DNEG]
Samantha Townend, VFX co-producer
Giacomo Mineo, on-set VFX supervisor [DNEG]
Tom Hales, CG supervisor [DNEG]
George Kyparissous, FX supervisor [DNEG]
Stafford Lawrence, animation supervisor [DNEG]
Jon Uriarte, lead compositor [DNEG]
“The Handmaid’s Story”
Episode: “Family”
(Hulu)
Stephen Lebed, VFX producer
Brendan Taylor, VFX supervisor
Leo Bovell, VFX supervisor
Rob Greb, compositing supervisor
Gwen Zhang, senior compositor
Marlis Coto, compositor
Stephen Wagner, lead FX artist
Josh Clark, CG supervisor
James Minett, CG lead artist
“Tales From The Loop”
Episode: “Loop”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Andrea Knoll, visible results producer
Ashley Bernes, visible results supervisor
Eduardo Anton, compositing supervisor
Julien Hery, visible results supervisor, Rodeo FX
Laurent Pancaccini, CG supervisor, Rodeo FX
Andrew Kowbell, lead compositor, Rodeo FX
Alan Scott, particular results supervisor, Legacy Results
David Piombino, compositing supervisor, Transferring Image Firm
Rajesh Kaushik, lead compositor, Transferring Image Firm
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Episode: “Strongman”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Erik Henry, senior visible results supervisor
Juliette Yager, visible results producer
Peter Crosman, on-set visible results supervisor
Pau Costa Moeller, particular results supervisor
Paige Prokop, visible results coordinator
Deak Ferrand, visible results artwork director, Rodeo FX
Francois Lambert, visible results supervisor, Hybride Inc.
Jesper Kjolsrud, visible results supervisor, Goodbye Kansas
Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D artist
*WINNER* “Vikings”
Episode: “The Finest Laid Plans”
(Historical past)
Dominic Remane, visible results supervisor
Invoice Halliday, visible results producer
Becca Donohue, visible results producer
Leann Harvey, on-set visible results supervisor
Tom Morrison, CG supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, lead compositor
Jim Maxwell, lead matte painter
Ezra Waddell, lead huge crowd artist
Warren Lawtey, FX lead
Excellent Cinematography for a Restricted Sequence or Film
“Defending Jacob”
Episode: “After”
(Apple TV Plus)
Jonathan Freeman, ASC, director of pictures
“Devs”
Episode 7
(FX on Hulu)
Rob Hardy, BSC, director of pictures
“The Plot In opposition to America”
Episode: “Half 1”
(HBO)
Martin Ahlgren, director of pictures
“Watchmen”
Episode: “Little Worry of Lighting”
(HBO)
Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, director of pictures
*WINNER* “Watchmen”
Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”
(HBO)
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, director of pictures
Excellent Cinematography for a Multi-camera Sequence
“Bob Hearts Abishola”
Episode: “Ice Cream For Breakfast”
(CBS)
Patti Lee, ASC, director of pictures
“Household Reunion”
Episode: “Keep in mind Black Elvis?”
(Netflix)
John Simmons, ASC, director of pictures
*WINNER* “The Ranch”
Episode: “It Ain’t My Fault”
(Netflix)
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, director of pictures
“Will & Grace”
Episode: “By chance On Porpoise”
(NBC)
Gary Baum, ASC, director of pictures
Excellent Cinematography for a Single-camera Sequence (Half-hour)
“The Finish Of The F***ing World”
Episode 2
(Netflix)
Benedict Spence, director of pictures
“Homecoming”
Episode: “Big”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Jas Shelton, director of pictures
“Insecure”
Episode: “Lowkey Completely satisfied”
(HBO)
Kira Kelly, director of pictures
“Insecure”
Episode: “Lowkey Misplaced”
(HBO)
Ava Berkofsky, director of pictures
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”
(Disney Plus)
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, director of pictures
Baz Idoine, director of pictures
Excellent Modern Hairstyling
*WINNER* “Black-ish”
Episode: “Hair Day”
(ABC)
Araxi Lindsey, division head hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews lll, further hairstylist
Enoch Williams, key hairstylist
“Grace And Frankie”
Episode: “The Laughing Inventory”
(Netflix)
Kelly Kline, division head hairstylist
Jonathan Hanousek, key hairstylist
Marlene Williams, key hairstylist
“The Handmaid’s Story”
Episode: “Liars”
(Hulu)
Paul Elliot, division head hairstylist
Ewa Latak-Cynk, co-department head hairstylist
“The Politician”
Episode: “Pilot”
(Netflix)
Chris Clark, division head hairstylist
Natalie Driscoll, assistant division head hairstylist
Havana Prats, hairstylist
“Schitt’s Creek”
Episode: “Completely satisfied Ending”
(Pop TV)
Annastasia Cucullo, key hairstylist
Ana Sorys, private hairstylist
“This Is Us”
Episode: “Strangers: Half Two”
(NBC)
Katherine Rees, key hairstylist
Germicka Barclay, further hairstylist
Renia Inexperienced-Edittorio, further hairstylist
Corey Hill, further hairstylist
Excellent Interval and/or Character Make-up (Non-prosthetic)
“American Horror Story: 1984”
Episode: “The Girl In White”
(FX)
Carleigh Herbert, division head make-up artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, assistant division head make-up artist
Mo Meinhart, make-up artist
Lawrence Mercado, make-up artist
“Hollywood”
Episode: “Outlaws”
(Netflix)
Eryn Krueger Mekash, division head make-up artist
Kim Ayers, assistant division head make-up artist
Kerrin Jackson, make-up artist
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, make-up artist
*WINNER* “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Episode: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Patricia Regan, division head make-up artist
Claus Lulla, key make-up artist
Joseph A. Campayno, key make-up artist
Margot Boccia, make-up artist
Michael Laudati, make-up artist
Tomasina Smith, make-up artist
Roberto Baez, make-up artist
Alberto Machuca, make-up artist
“Pose”
Episode: “Appearing Up”
(FX)
Sherri Berman Laurence, division head make-up artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, key make-up artist
Chris Milone, make-up artist
Deja Smith, make-up artist
Jessica Padilla, make-up artist
“Star Trek: Picard”
Episode: “Stardust Metropolis Rag”
(CBS All Entry)
Silvina Knight, assistant division head make-up artist
Robin Beauchesne, make-up artist
David Williams, make-up artist
Peter De Oliveira, make-up artist
Natalie Thimm, make-up artist
Excellent Prosthetic Make-up for a Sequence, Restricted Sequence, Film or Particular
“American Horror Story: 1984”
Episode: “True Killers”
(FX)
Mike Mekash, division head make-up artist
Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer
“Hollywood”
Episode: “Soar”
(Netflix)
Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer
Cary Ayers, make-up artist
Bruce Spaulding Fuller, make-up artist
“The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”
(Disney Plus)
Brian Sipe, division head make-up artist
Alexei Dmitriew, key make-up artist
Carlton Coleman, make-up artist
Samantha Ward, make-up artist
Scott Stoddard, make-up artist
Mike Ornelaz, make-up artist
Sabrina Castro, make-up artist
Scott Patton, prosthetic designer
“Pose”
Episode: “Love’s In Want Of Love At this time”
(FX)
David Presto, prosthetic designer
Greg Pikulski, further make-up results artist
Brett Schmidt, further make-up results artist
Lisa Forst, further make-up results artist
Keith Palmer, further make-up results artist
*WINNER* “Star Trek: Picard”
Episode: “Absolute Candor”
(CBS All Entry)
James Robert Mackinnon, particular make-up results division head
Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer
Richard Redlefsen, particular make-up results artist
Alexei Dmit riew, particular make-up results artist
Neville Web page, prosthetic designer
Michael Ornelaz, make-up results artist
“Westworld”
Episode: “Disaster Idea”
(HBO)
Justin Raleigh, particular make-up results division head
Chris Hampton, particular make-up results artist
Thom Floutz, particular make-up results artist
Excellent Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes
“Carnival Row”
Episode: “Aisling”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Joanna Eatwell, costume designer
Clare Vyse, assistant costume designer
Jennifer Lander, costume supervisor
“The Handmaid’s Story”
Episode: “Family”
(Hulu)
Natalie Bronfman, costume designer
Helena Davis Perry, costume supervisor
Christina Cattle, assistant costume designer
“The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 3: The Sin”
(Disney Plus)
Joseph Porro, costume designer
Julie Robar, costume supervisor
Giovanna Ottobre-Melton, assistant costume designer
Lauren Silvestri, assistant costume designer
*WINNER* “Watchmen”
Episode: “It’s Summer season And We’re Working Out Of Ice”
(HBO)
Sharen Davis, costume designer
Valerie Zielonka, costume supervisor
“Westworld”
Episode: “Parce Domine”
(HBO)
Shay Cunliffe, costume designer
Dan Bronson, costume supervisor
Amanda Riley, assistant costume designer
Giorgia Tramontano, assistant costume designer
Jo Kissack Folsom, affiliate costume designer
Excellent Interval Costumes
*WINNER* “The Crown”
Episode: “Cri De Coeur”
(Netflix)
Amy Roberts, costume designer
Sidonie Roberts, assistant costume designer
Sarah Moore, costume supervisor
“Hollywood”
Episode: “A Hollywood Ending”
(Netflix)
Lou Eyrich, costume designer
Sarah Evelyn, costume designer
Tiger Curran, assistant costume designer
Suzy Freeman, costume supervisor
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Episode: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Donna Zakowska, costume designer
Marina Reti, assistant costume designer
Sheila Grover, costume supervisor
Ginnie Patton, costume supervisor
“Mrs. America”
Episode: “Shirley”
(FX on Hulu)
Bina Daigeler, costume designer
Erin Byrne, assistant costume designer
Mila Hermanovski, assistant costume designer
Eileen Kennedy, assistant costume designer
Sheryl Willock, assistant costume designer
Bettina Seifert, costume supervisor
Erika Larner, costume supervisor
“Pose”
Episode: “Appearing Up”
(FX)
Analucia McGorty, costume designer
Nicole Jescinth Smith, assistant costume designer
Alexa De Fazio, assistant costume designer
Linda Giammarese, costume supervisor
Excellent Multi-Digital camera Image Modifying for a Comedy Sequence
“The Conners”
Episode: “Slappy Holidays”
(ABC)
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, editor
*WINNER* “One Day At A Time”
Episode: “Boundaries”
(Pop TV)
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, editor
“Will & Grace”
Episode: “We Love Lucy”
(NBC)
Peter Beyt, ACE, editor
“Will & Grace”
Episode: “What A Dump”
(NBC)
Joseph Fulton, editor
Excellent Single-camera Image Modifying for a Drama Sequence
“The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”
(Disney Plus)
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, editor
“The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”
(Disney Plus)
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, editor
Dylan Firshein, further editor
“The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 8: Redemption”
Disney Plus
Jeff Seibenick, editor
“Ozark”
Episode: “Fireplace Pink”
(Netflix)
Vikash Patel, editor
“Ozark”
Editor: “Wartime”
(Netflix)
Cindy Mollo, ACE, editor
“Stranger Issues”
Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
(Netflix)
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, editor
Katheryn Naranjo, editor
“Succession
Episode: “DC”
(HBO)
Ken Eluto, ACE, editor
*WINNER* “Succession”
Episode: “This Is Not For Tears”
(HBO)
Invoice Henry, editor
Venya Bruk, further editor
Excellent Single-camera Image Modifying for a Restricted Sequence or Film
“El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film”
(Netflix)
Skip Macdonald, ACE, editor
“Mrs. America”
Episode: “Phyllis”
(FX on Hulu)
Robert Komatsu, ACE, editor
*WINNER* “Watchmen”
Episode: “A God Walks In To Abar”
(HBO)
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, editor
“Watchmen”
Epispde: “It’s Summer season And We’re Working Out Of Ice”
(HBO)
David Eisenberg, editor
“Watchmen”
Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”
(HBO)
Anna Hauger, editor
Excellent Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Sequence (Half-Hour) and Animation
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”
(Disney Plus)
Shawn Holden, manufacturing mixer
Bonnie Wild, re-recording mixer
Chris Fogel, scoring mixer
“Fashionable Household”
Episode: “Finale Half 1”
(ABC)
Stephen Tibbo, CAS, manufacturing mixer
Srdjan Popovic, manufacturing mixer
Brian R. Harman, CAS, re-recording mixer
Peter Bawiec, re-recording mixer
Dean Okrand, CAS, re-recording mixer
“The Ranch”
Episode: “Fadeaway”
(Netflix)
Laura L. King, CAS, manufacturing mixer
Bob LaMasney, re-recording mixer
Kathy Oldham, re-recording mixer
Ryan Kennedy, re-recording mixer
“Schitt’s Creek”
Episode: “Completely satisfied Ending”
(Pop TV)
Bryan Day, manufacturing mixer
Martin Lee, re-recording mixer
“Area Pressure”
Episode: “Save Epsilon 6!”
(Netflix)
Ben Pat rick, manufacturing mixer
John W. Prepare dinner ll, re-recording mixer
Invoice Freesh, re-recording mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing for a Restricted Sequence or Film
“American Horror Story: 1984”
Episode: “Camp Redwood”
(FX)
Alex Altman, manufacturing mixer
Joe Earle, CAS, re-recording mixer
Doug Andham, CAS, re-recording mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR mixer
“Devs”
“Episode 3”
(FX on Hulu)
Lisa Piñero, CAS, manufacturing mixer
Mitch Low, manufacturing mixer
Howard Bargroff, re-recording mixer
Glen Gathard, foley mixer
“El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film”
(Netflix)
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, manufacturing mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, re-recording mixer
Kevin Valentine, re-recording mixer
Stacey Michaels, foley mixer
“Hollywood”
Episode: “Hooray For Hollywood”
(Netflix)
John Bauman, CAS, manufacturing mixer
Joe Earle, CAS, re-recording mixer
Doug Andham, CAS, re-recording mixer
Bob Lacivita, CAS, ADR mixer
*WINNER* “Watchmen”
Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”
(HBO)
Douglas Axtell, manufacturing mixer
Joe DeAngelis, re-recording mixer
Chris Carpenter, re-recording mixer
Excellent Sound Modifying for a Comedy Or Drama Sequence (One Hour)
“Higher Name Saul”
Episode: “Bagman”
(AMC)
Nick Forshager, co-supervising sound editor
Kathryn Madsen, co-supervising sound editor
Matt Temple, sound results editor
Todd Toon, sound results editor
Jeff Cranford, foley editor
Jane Boegel-Koch, dialogue editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, music editor
Gregg Barbanell, foley artist
Alex Ullrich, foley artist
“The Boys”
Episode: “The Identify Of The Recreation”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Wade Barnett, sound supervisor
David Barbee, sound results editor
Mason Kopeikin, foley editor
Brian Dunlop, dialogue editor
Ryan Briley, ADR editor
Chris Newlin, music editor
Christopher Brooks, music editor
Joseph T. Sabella, foley artist
Jesi Ruppel, foley artist
“The Crown”
Episode: “Aberfan”
(Netflix)
Lee Walpole, supervising sound editor
Andy Kennedy, sound designer
Saoirse Christopherson, sound results editor
Juraj Mravec, sound results editor
Tom Williams, dialogue editor
Steve Little, ADR editor
Tom Stewart, foley editor
Anna Wright, foley artist
Catherine Thomas, foley artist
Lindsay Wright, music editor
“Star Trek: Picard”
Episode: “Et In Arcadia Ego: Half 2”
(CBS All Entry)
Matthew E. Taylor, sound supervisor
Tim Farrell, sound designer
Harry Cohen, sound designer
Michael Schapiro, sound results editor
Sean Heissinger, dialogue editor
Clay Weber, foley editor
Darrin Mann, foley editor
Moira Marquis, music editor
Stan Jones, music editor
Alyson Dee Moore, foley artist
Chris Moriana, foley artist
*WINNER* “Stranger Issues”
Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
(Netflix)
Craig Henighan, co-supervising sound editor
William Recordsdata, co-supervising sound editor
Ryan Cole, sound editor
Kerry Dean Williams, sound editor
Angelo Palazzo, sound editor
Katie Halliday, sound editor
David Klotz, music editor
Steve Baine, foley artist
“Westworld”
Episode: “Parce Domine”
(HBO)
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, supervising sound editor
Benjamin L. Prepare dinner, MPSE, sound designer
Shaughnessy Hare, particular results editor
Jane Boegel-Koch, dialogue editor
Tim Tuchrello, dialogue editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR editor
Brendan Croxon, foley editor
Adrian Medhurst, foley artist
Christopher Kaller, music editor
Excellent Sound Modifying for a Comedy or Drama Sequence (Half-Hour) and Animation
“GLOW”
Episode: “The Libertines”
(Netflix)
Robb Navrides, supervising sound editor/ADR editor
Colette Dahanne, sound results editor
Jason Lezama, dialogue editor
David Beadle, dialogue editor
Jason Krane, MPSE, dialogue editor
Larry Hopkins, foley editor
Emily Kwong, music editor
Lindsay Pepper, foley artist
Zane Bruce, foley artist
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
(Disney Plus)
David Acord, co-supervising sound editor/sound designer
Matthew Wooden, co-supervising sound editor
Bonnie Wild, sound results editor
James Spencer, dialogue editor
Richard Quinn, ADR editor
Richard Gould, foley editor
Stephanie McNally, music editor
Ryan Rubin, music editor
Ronni Brown, foley artist
Jana Vance, foley artist
“Silicon Valley”
Episode: “Exit Occasion”
(HBO)
Bobby Mackston, sound supervisor
Sean Garnhart, sound results editor
Ryan Gierke, dialogue editor
Joe Deveau, music editor
Vincent Guisetti, foley artist
“Area Pressure”
Episode: “The Launch”
(Netflix)
Bobby Mackston, co-supervising sound editor/ ADR editor
Paul Hammond, co-supervising sound editor/ dialogue editor
Sean Garnhart, sound results editor
Vincent Guisetti, foley artist
Jason Tregoe Newman, music editor
Tessa Phillips, music editor
Aran Tanchum, foley editor
Alfredo Douglas, foley editor
“What We Do In The Shadows”
Episode: “The Return”
(FX)
Steffan Falesitch, sound supervisor
David Barbee, sound results editor
Angelina Faulkner, dialogue editor
Steve Griffen, music editor
Sam C. Lewis, foley editor
John Guentner, foley editor
Ellen Heuer, foley artist
Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
“GLOW”
Episode: “Up, Up, Up”
(Netflix)
Todd Fjelsted, manufacturing designer
Valerie Inexperienced, artwork director
Cynthia Slagter, set decorator
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
(Disney Plus)
Andrew L. Jones, manufacturing designer
Jeff Wisniewski, artwork director
Amanda Serino, set decorator
“Area Pressure”
Episode: “The Lauch”
(Netflix)
Susie Mancini, manufacturing designer
Gary Warshaw, artwork director
Rachael Ferrara, set decorator
“What We Do In The Shadows”
Episodes: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”
(FX)
Kate Bunch, manufacturing designer
Aleks Cameron, artwork director
Shayne Fox, set decorator
“Will & Grace”
Episode: “We Love Lucy”
(NBC)
Glenda Rovello, manufacturing designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, artwork director
Peter Gurski, set decorator
Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Modern Program (One Hour or Extra)
“Large Little Lies”
Episodes: “What Have They Carried out?,” The Unhealthy Mom,” I Need To Know”
(HBO)
John Paino, manufacturing designer
Austin Gorg, artwork director
Amy Wells, set decorator
*WINNER* “The Handmaid’s Story”
Episode: “Family”
(Hulu)
Elisabeth Williams, manufacturing designer
Martha Sparrow, artwork director
Robert Hepburn, set decorator
“Killing Eve”
Episode: “Are You From Pinner?”
(BBC America)
Laurence Dorman, manufacturing designer
Beckie Harvey, artwork director
Casey Williams, set decorator
“The Morning Present”
Episode: “In The Darkish Night Of The Soul It’s At all times 3:30 In The Morning”
(Apple TV Plus)
John Paino, manufacturing designer
James F. Truesdale, artwork director
Amy Wells, set decorator
“Ozark”
Episode: “Wartime”
(Netflix)
David Bomba, manufacturing designer
Sean Ryan Jennings, artwork director
Kim Leoleis, set decorator
“Succession”
Episode: This Is Not For Tears”
(HBO)
Stephen H. Carter, manufacturing designer
Carmen Cardenas, artwork director
George DeTitta, set decorator
Ana Buljan, set decorator
