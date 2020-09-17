‘The Mandalorian’ Wins First Emmys on Creative Arts Night 3 -Full List

Child Yoda aka The Youngster isn’t just a popular culture phenomenon, however now additionally a significant awards winner: “The Mandalorian,” which put its brand-new streamer Disney Plus squarely on the Emmys’ map this yr with 15 general nominations, picked up its first statues on the Creative Arts ceremony on Wednesday evening.

“The Mandalorian” picked up particular visible results, sound modifying, sound mixing, manufacturing design and cinematography awards through the third of 5 nights designed handy out the 72nd Annual artisans’ awards (additionally the primary evening during which scripted classes made an look). These 5 awards see the “Star Wars” universe-set drama main the pack for essentially the most awards from voters for the yr.

HBO’s “Watchmen” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have racked up the second-most awards to date, with 4 apiece. “Watchmen” scored their statues all on this third evening, whereas “Drag Race’s” wins have been introduced on Monday, through the actuality/nonfiction themed present.

Wednesday’s festivities included every part from cinematography and costumes to each image and sound modifying, and particular visible results throughout comedy, drama and restricted sequence/TV motion pictures.

Actor, creator and comic Nicole Byer as soon as once more hosted (“I’m nonetheless sporting the identical gown; I sleep in it!” she stated when welcoming everybody to the present) and presenters included Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Monica Raymund. In between handing out the awards, the Tv Academy reused bits from the earlier ceremonies this yr, together with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar introducing a bit on the significance of inclusive illustration, in addition to Byer handing out pretend awards to COVID-compliant sequence together with “The Masked Singer” (you understand, due to the masks).

This occasion was one of many 4 streamed on Emmys.com at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, whereas the fifth evening (and second for scripted classes) will air stay on FXX, Saturday at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Every Academy peer group picked one class to highlight through the FXX broadcast, which additionally contains above-the-line awards for visitor performers in comedy and drama sequence.

The Creative Arts ceremonies are produced by Bob Bain Prods. and include 100 awards being handed out over the 5 nights. The ultimate evening of Emmys occasions for the yr is Sunday, Sept. 20, when the above-the-line Primetime Awards are handed out stay at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host and government produce that stay broadcast from the Staples Middle in Downtown Los Angeles, whereas winners will likely be at dwelling and on location world wide, able to ship acceptance speeches stay. In distinction, the Creative Arts’ winners self-taped and pre-recorded acceptance speeches, with the Tv Academy promising to not launch any movies apart from those from the winners.

Most of these pre-recorded speeches Wednesday have been fairly straight-forward, thanking the Academy, household and colleagues. However the make-up workforce from “Star Trek: Picard” used their time, partially, to say that new Academy guidelines meant 10 essential feminine members have been left off the poll, they usually wished to name out that they “stand with ladies.”

Listed here are Wednesday’s nominees and winners:

Excellent Particular Visible Results

“Misplaced In Area”

Episode: “Ninety-Seven”

(Netflix)

Jabbar Raisani, senior visible results supervisor

Terron Pratt, visible results producer

Marion Spates, visible results supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, visible results supervisor

Andrew Walker, visible results supervisor

Juri Stanossek, visible results supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs supervisor

Blaine Lougheed, on-set visible results supervisor

Paul Benjamin, particular results coordinator

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”

(Disney Plus)

Richard Bluff, VFX supervisor

Jason Porter, VFX supervisor

Abbigail Keller, VFX producer

Hayden Jones, VFX supervisor

Hal Hickel, animation supervisor

Roy Cancino, particular results supervisor

John Rosengrant, supervisor

Enrico Damm, setting supervisor

Landis Fields, digital manufacturing visualization supervisor

“Stranger Issues”

Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

(Netflix)

Paul Graff, senior visible results supervisor

Gayle Busby, visible results producer

Tom Ford, visible results producer

Michael Maher Jr., senior idea illustrator

Martin Pelletier, visible results supervisor

Berter Orpak, visible results supervisor

Yvon Jardel, animation supervisor

Nathan Arbuckle, lead FX

Caius Man, particular results coordinator

“Watchmen”

Episode: “See How They Fly”

(HBO)

Erik Henry, VFX supervisor

Matt Robken, VFX producer

Ashley J. Ward, VFX manufacturing

David Fletcher, SPFX soordinator

Mathieu Raynault, VFX supervisor, Raynault FX

Bobo Skipper, VFX supervisor, ILP – Essential Wanting Pirates

Ahmed Gharraph, VFX supervisor, Framestore London

Emanuel Fuchs, VFX supervisor, Mackevision

Francois Lambert, VFX supervisor, Hybride

“Westworld”

Episode: “Disaster Idea”

(HBO)

Jay Price, VFX supervisor

Martin Hernblad, VFX supervisor

Jeremy Fernsler, VFX supervisor

Nhat Phong Tran, VFX supervisor

Joe Wehmeyer, on-set VFX supervisor

Mark Byers, SPFX supervisor

Bruce Branit, on-set VFX supervisor

Octevia Robertson, VFX coordinator

Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX manufacturing supervisor

Excellent Particular Visible Results in a Supporting Position

“Devs”

Episode 8

(FX on Hulu)

Andrew Whitehurst, VFX supervisor

Sarah Tulloch, VFX producer

Anne Akande, VFX producer [DNEG]

Samantha Townend, VFX co-producer

Giacomo Mineo, on-set VFX supervisor [DNEG]

Tom Hales, CG supervisor [DNEG]

George Kyparissous, FX supervisor [DNEG]

Stafford Lawrence, animation supervisor [DNEG]

Jon Uriarte, lead compositor [DNEG]

“The Handmaid’s Story”

Episode: “Family”

(Hulu)

Stephen Lebed, VFX producer

Brendan Taylor, VFX supervisor

Leo Bovell, VFX supervisor

Rob Greb, compositing supervisor

Gwen Zhang, senior compositor

Marlis Coto, compositor

Stephen Wagner, lead FX artist

Josh Clark, CG supervisor

James Minett, CG lead artist

“Tales From The Loop”

Episode: “Loop”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Andrea Knoll, visible results producer

Ashley Bernes, visible results supervisor

Eduardo Anton, compositing supervisor

Julien Hery, visible results supervisor, Rodeo FX

Laurent Pancaccini, CG supervisor, Rodeo FX

Andrew Kowbell, lead compositor, Rodeo FX

Alan Scott, particular results supervisor, Legacy Results

David Piombino, compositing supervisor, Transferring Image Firm

Rajesh Kaushik, lead compositor, Transferring Image Firm

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Episode: “Strongman”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Erik Henry, senior visible results supervisor

Juliette Yager, visible results producer

Peter Crosman, on-set visible results supervisor

Pau Costa Moeller, particular results supervisor

Paige Prokop, visible results coordinator

Deak Ferrand, visible results artwork director, Rodeo FX

Francois Lambert, visible results supervisor, Hybride Inc.

Jesper Kjolsrud, visible results supervisor, Goodbye Kansas

Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D artist

*WINNER* “Vikings”

Episode: “The Finest Laid Plans”

(Historical past)

Dominic Remane, visible results supervisor

Invoice Halliday, visible results producer

Becca Donohue, visible results producer

Leann Harvey, on-set visible results supervisor

Tom Morrison, CG supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, lead compositor

Jim Maxwell, lead matte painter

Ezra Waddell, lead huge crowd artist

Warren Lawtey, FX lead

Excellent Cinematography for a Restricted Sequence or Film

“Defending Jacob”

Episode: “After”

(Apple TV Plus)

Jonathan Freeman, ASC, director of pictures

“Devs”

Episode 7

(FX on Hulu)

Rob Hardy, BSC, director of pictures

“The Plot In opposition to America”

Episode: “Half 1”

(HBO)

Martin Ahlgren, director of pictures

“Watchmen”

Episode: “Little Worry of Lighting”

(HBO)

Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, director of pictures

*WINNER* “Watchmen”

Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, director of pictures

Excellent Cinematography for a Multi-camera Sequence

“Bob Hearts Abishola”

Episode: “Ice Cream For Breakfast”

(CBS)

Patti Lee, ASC, director of pictures

“Household Reunion”

Episode: “Keep in mind Black Elvis?”

(Netflix)

John Simmons, ASC, director of pictures

*WINNER* “The Ranch”

Episode: “It Ain’t My Fault”

(Netflix)

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, director of pictures

“Will & Grace”

Episode: “By chance On Porpoise”

(NBC)

Gary Baum, ASC, director of pictures

Excellent Cinematography for a Single-camera Sequence (Half-hour)

“The Finish Of The F***ing World”

Episode 2

(Netflix)

Benedict Spence, director of pictures

“Homecoming”

Episode: “Big”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Jas Shelton, director of pictures

“Insecure”

Episode: “Lowkey Completely satisfied”

(HBO)

Kira Kelly, director of pictures

“Insecure”

Episode: “Lowkey Misplaced”

(HBO)

Ava Berkofsky, director of pictures

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”

(Disney Plus)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, director of pictures

Baz Idoine, director of pictures

Excellent Modern Hairstyling

*WINNER* “Black-ish”

Episode: “Hair Day”

(ABC)

Araxi Lindsey, division head hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews lll, further hairstylist

Enoch Williams, key hairstylist

“Grace And Frankie”

Episode: “The Laughing Inventory”

(Netflix)

Kelly Kline, division head hairstylist

Jonathan Hanousek, key hairstylist

Marlene Williams, key hairstylist

“The Handmaid’s Story”

Episode: “Liars”

(Hulu)

Paul Elliot, division head hairstylist

Ewa Latak-Cynk, co-department head hairstylist

“The Politician”

Episode: “Pilot”

(Netflix)

Chris Clark, division head hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, assistant division head hairstylist

Havana Prats, hairstylist

“Schitt’s Creek”

Episode: “Completely satisfied Ending”

(Pop TV)

Annastasia Cucullo, key hairstylist

Ana Sorys, private hairstylist

“This Is Us”

Episode: “Strangers: Half Two”

(NBC)

Katherine Rees, key hairstylist

Germicka Barclay, further hairstylist

Renia Inexperienced-Edittorio, further hairstylist

Corey Hill, further hairstylist

Excellent Interval and/or Character Make-up (Non-prosthetic)

“American Horror Story: 1984”

Episode: “The Girl In White”

(FX)

Carleigh Herbert, division head make-up artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, assistant division head make-up artist

Mo Meinhart, make-up artist

Lawrence Mercado, make-up artist

“Hollywood”

Episode: “Outlaws”

(Netflix)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, division head make-up artist

Kim Ayers, assistant division head make-up artist

Kerrin Jackson, make-up artist

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, make-up artist

*WINNER* “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Patricia Regan, division head make-up artist

Claus Lulla, key make-up artist

Joseph A. Campayno, key make-up artist

Margot Boccia, make-up artist

Michael Laudati, make-up artist

Tomasina Smith, make-up artist

Roberto Baez, make-up artist

Alberto Machuca, make-up artist

“Pose”

Episode: “Appearing Up”

(FX)

Sherri Berman Laurence, division head make-up artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, key make-up artist

Chris Milone, make-up artist

Deja Smith, make-up artist

Jessica Padilla, make-up artist

“Star Trek: Picard”

Episode: “Stardust Metropolis Rag”

(CBS All Entry)

Silvina Knight, assistant division head make-up artist

Robin Beauchesne, make-up artist

David Williams, make-up artist

Peter De Oliveira, make-up artist

Natalie Thimm, make-up artist

Excellent Prosthetic Make-up for a Sequence, Restricted Sequence, Film or Particular

“American Horror Story: 1984”

Episode: “True Killers”

(FX)

Mike Mekash, division head make-up artist

Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer

“Hollywood”

Episode: “Soar”

(Netflix)

Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer

Cary Ayers, make-up artist

Bruce Spaulding Fuller, make-up artist

“The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

(Disney Plus)

Brian Sipe, division head make-up artist

Alexei Dmitriew, key make-up artist

Carlton Coleman, make-up artist

Samantha Ward, make-up artist

Scott Stoddard, make-up artist

Mike Ornelaz, make-up artist

Sabrina Castro, make-up artist

Scott Patton, prosthetic designer

“Pose”

Episode: “Love’s In Want Of Love At this time”

(FX)

David Presto, prosthetic designer

Greg Pikulski, further make-up results artist

Brett Schmidt, further make-up results artist

Lisa Forst, further make-up results artist

Keith Palmer, further make-up results artist

*WINNER* “Star Trek: Picard”

Episode: “Absolute Candor”

(CBS All Entry)

James Robert Mackinnon, particular make-up results division head

Vincent Van Dyke, prosthetic designer

Richard Redlefsen, particular make-up results artist

Alexei Dmit riew, particular make-up results artist

Neville Web page, prosthetic designer

Michael Ornelaz, make-up results artist

“Westworld”

Episode: “Disaster Idea”

(HBO)

Justin Raleigh, particular make-up results division head

Chris Hampton, particular make-up results artist

Thom Floutz, particular make-up results artist

Excellent Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

“Carnival Row”

Episode: “Aisling”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Joanna Eatwell, costume designer

Clare Vyse, assistant costume designer

Jennifer Lander, costume supervisor

“The Handmaid’s Story”

Episode: “Family”

(Hulu)

Natalie Bronfman, costume designer

Helena Davis Perry, costume supervisor

Christina Cattle, assistant costume designer

“The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 3: The Sin”

(Disney Plus)

Joseph Porro, costume designer

Julie Robar, costume supervisor

Giovanna Ottobre-Melton, assistant costume designer

Lauren Silvestri, assistant costume designer

*WINNER* “Watchmen”

Episode: “It’s Summer season And We’re Working Out Of Ice”

(HBO)

Sharen Davis, costume designer

Valerie Zielonka, costume supervisor

“Westworld”

Episode: “Parce Domine”

(HBO)

Shay Cunliffe, costume designer

Dan Bronson, costume supervisor

Amanda Riley, assistant costume designer

Giorgia Tramontano, assistant costume designer

Jo Kissack Folsom, affiliate costume designer

Excellent Interval Costumes

*WINNER* “The Crown”

Episode: “Cri De Coeur”

(Netflix)

Amy Roberts, costume designer

Sidonie Roberts, assistant costume designer

Sarah Moore, costume supervisor

“Hollywood”

Episode: “A Hollywood Ending”

(Netflix)

Lou Eyrich, costume designer

Sarah Evelyn, costume designer

Tiger Curran, assistant costume designer

Suzy Freeman, costume supervisor

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Donna Zakowska, costume designer

Marina Reti, assistant costume designer

Sheila Grover, costume supervisor

Ginnie Patton, costume supervisor

“Mrs. America”

Episode: “Shirley”

(FX on Hulu)

Bina Daigeler, costume designer

Erin Byrne, assistant costume designer

Mila Hermanovski, assistant costume designer

Eileen Kennedy, assistant costume designer

Sheryl Willock, assistant costume designer

Bettina Seifert, costume supervisor

Erika Larner, costume supervisor

“Pose”

Episode: “Appearing Up”

(FX)

Analucia McGorty, costume designer

Nicole Jescinth Smith, assistant costume designer

Alexa De Fazio, assistant costume designer

Linda Giammarese, costume supervisor

Excellent Multi-Digital camera Image Modifying for a Comedy Sequence

“The Conners”

Episode: “Slappy Holidays”

(ABC)

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, editor

*WINNER* “One Day At A Time”

Episode: “Boundaries”

(Pop TV)

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, editor

“Will & Grace”

Episode: “We Love Lucy”

(NBC)

Peter Beyt, ACE, editor

“Will & Grace”

Episode: “What A Dump”

(NBC)

Joseph Fulton, editor

Excellent Single-camera Image Modifying for a Drama Sequence

“The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”

(Disney Plus)

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, editor

“The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

(Disney Plus)

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, editor

Dylan Firshein, further editor

“The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 8: Redemption”

Disney Plus

Jeff Seibenick, editor

“Ozark”

Episode: “Fireplace Pink”

(Netflix)

Vikash Patel, editor

“Ozark”

Editor: “Wartime”

(Netflix)

Cindy Mollo, ACE, editor

“Stranger Issues”

Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

(Netflix)

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, editor

Katheryn Naranjo, editor

“Succession

Episode: “DC”

(HBO)

Ken Eluto, ACE, editor

*WINNER* “Succession”

Episode: “This Is Not For Tears”

(HBO)

Invoice Henry, editor

Venya Bruk, further editor

Excellent Single-camera Image Modifying for a Restricted Sequence or Film

“El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film”

(Netflix)

Skip Macdonald, ACE, editor

“Mrs. America”

Episode: “Phyllis”

(FX on Hulu)

Robert Komatsu, ACE, editor

*WINNER* “Watchmen”

Episode: “A God Walks In To Abar”

(HBO)

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, editor

“Watchmen”

Epispde: “It’s Summer season And We’re Working Out Of Ice”

(HBO)

David Eisenberg, editor

“Watchmen”

Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

Anna Hauger, editor

Excellent Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Sequence (Half-Hour) and Animation

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 2: The Youngster”

(Disney Plus)

Shawn Holden, manufacturing mixer

Bonnie Wild, re-recording mixer

Chris Fogel, scoring mixer

“Fashionable Household”

Episode: “Finale Half 1”

(ABC)

Stephen Tibbo, CAS, manufacturing mixer

Srdjan Popovic, manufacturing mixer

Brian R. Harman, CAS, re-recording mixer

Peter Bawiec, re-recording mixer

Dean Okrand, CAS, re-recording mixer

“The Ranch”

Episode: “Fadeaway”

(Netflix)

Laura L. King, CAS, manufacturing mixer

Bob LaMasney, re-recording mixer

Kathy Oldham, re-recording mixer

Ryan Kennedy, re-recording mixer

“Schitt’s Creek”

Episode: “Completely satisfied Ending”

(Pop TV)

Bryan Day, manufacturing mixer

Martin Lee, re-recording mixer

“Area Pressure”

Episode: “Save Epsilon 6!”

(Netflix)

Ben Pat rick, manufacturing mixer

John W. Prepare dinner ll, re-recording mixer

Invoice Freesh, re-recording mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing for a Restricted Sequence or Film

“American Horror Story: 1984”

Episode: “Camp Redwood”

(FX)

Alex Altman, manufacturing mixer

Joe Earle, CAS, re-recording mixer

Doug Andham, CAS, re-recording mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR mixer

“Devs”

“Episode 3”

(FX on Hulu)

Lisa Piñero, CAS, manufacturing mixer

Mitch Low, manufacturing mixer

Howard Bargroff, re-recording mixer

Glen Gathard, foley mixer

“El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film”

(Netflix)

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, manufacturing mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, re-recording mixer

Kevin Valentine, re-recording mixer

Stacey Michaels, foley mixer

“Hollywood”

Episode: “Hooray For Hollywood”

(Netflix)

John Bauman, CAS, manufacturing mixer

Joe Earle, CAS, re-recording mixer

Doug Andham, CAS, re-recording mixer

Bob Lacivita, CAS, ADR mixer

*WINNER* “Watchmen”

Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

Douglas Axtell, manufacturing mixer

Joe DeAngelis, re-recording mixer

Chris Carpenter, re-recording mixer

Excellent Sound Modifying for a Comedy Or Drama Sequence (One Hour)

“Higher Name Saul”

Episode: “Bagman”

(AMC)

Nick Forshager, co-supervising sound editor

Kathryn Madsen, co-supervising sound editor

Matt Temple, sound results editor

Todd Toon, sound results editor

Jeff Cranford, foley editor

Jane Boegel-Koch, dialogue editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, music editor

Gregg Barbanell, foley artist

Alex Ullrich, foley artist

“The Boys”

Episode: “The Identify Of The Recreation”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Wade Barnett, sound supervisor

David Barbee, sound results editor

Mason Kopeikin, foley editor

Brian Dunlop, dialogue editor

Ryan Briley, ADR editor

Chris Newlin, music editor

Christopher Brooks, music editor

Joseph T. Sabella, foley artist

Jesi Ruppel, foley artist

“The Crown”

Episode: “Aberfan”

(Netflix)

Lee Walpole, supervising sound editor

Andy Kennedy, sound designer

Saoirse Christopherson, sound results editor

Juraj Mravec, sound results editor

Tom Williams, dialogue editor

Steve Little, ADR editor

Tom Stewart, foley editor

Anna Wright, foley artist

Catherine Thomas, foley artist

Lindsay Wright, music editor

“Star Trek: Picard”

Episode: “Et In Arcadia Ego: Half 2”

(CBS All Entry)

Matthew E. Taylor, sound supervisor

Tim Farrell, sound designer

Harry Cohen, sound designer

Michael Schapiro, sound results editor

Sean Heissinger, dialogue editor

Clay Weber, foley editor

Darrin Mann, foley editor

Moira Marquis, music editor

Stan Jones, music editor

Alyson Dee Moore, foley artist

Chris Moriana, foley artist

*WINNER* “Stranger Issues”

Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

(Netflix)

Craig Henighan, co-supervising sound editor

William Recordsdata, co-supervising sound editor

Ryan Cole, sound editor

Kerry Dean Williams, sound editor

Angelo Palazzo, sound editor

Katie Halliday, sound editor

David Klotz, music editor

Steve Baine, foley artist

“Westworld”

Episode: “Parce Domine”

(HBO)

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, supervising sound editor

Benjamin L. Prepare dinner, MPSE, sound designer

Shaughnessy Hare, particular results editor

Jane Boegel-Koch, dialogue editor

Tim Tuchrello, dialogue editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR editor

Brendan Croxon, foley editor

Adrian Medhurst, foley artist

Christopher Kaller, music editor

Excellent Sound Modifying for a Comedy or Drama Sequence (Half-Hour) and Animation

“GLOW”

Episode: “The Libertines”

(Netflix)

Robb Navrides, supervising sound editor/ADR editor

Colette Dahanne, sound results editor

Jason Lezama, dialogue editor

David Beadle, dialogue editor

Jason Krane, MPSE, dialogue editor

Larry Hopkins, foley editor

Emily Kwong, music editor

Lindsay Pepper, foley artist

Zane Bruce, foley artist

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

(Disney Plus)

David Acord, co-supervising sound editor/sound designer

Matthew Wooden, co-supervising sound editor

Bonnie Wild, sound results editor

James Spencer, dialogue editor

Richard Quinn, ADR editor

Richard Gould, foley editor

Stephanie McNally, music editor

Ryan Rubin, music editor

Ronni Brown, foley artist

Jana Vance, foley artist

“Silicon Valley”

Episode: “Exit Occasion”

(HBO)

Bobby Mackston, sound supervisor

Sean Garnhart, sound results editor

Ryan Gierke, dialogue editor

Joe Deveau, music editor

Vincent Guisetti, foley artist

“Area Pressure”

Episode: “The Launch”

(Netflix)

Bobby Mackston, co-supervising sound editor/ ADR editor

Paul Hammond, co-supervising sound editor/ dialogue editor

Sean Garnhart, sound results editor

Vincent Guisetti, foley artist

Jason Tregoe Newman, music editor

Tessa Phillips, music editor

Aran Tanchum, foley editor

Alfredo Douglas, foley editor

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Episode: “The Return”

(FX)

Steffan Falesitch, sound supervisor

David Barbee, sound results editor

Angelina Faulkner, dialogue editor

Steve Griffen, music editor

Sam C. Lewis, foley editor

John Guentner, foley editor

Ellen Heuer, foley artist

Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“GLOW”

Episode: “Up, Up, Up”

(Netflix)

Todd Fjelsted, manufacturing designer

Valerie Inexperienced, artwork director

Cynthia Slagter, set decorator

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

(Disney Plus)

Andrew L. Jones, manufacturing designer

Jeff Wisniewski, artwork director

Amanda Serino, set decorator

“Area Pressure”

Episode: “The Lauch”

(Netflix)

Susie Mancini, manufacturing designer

Gary Warshaw, artwork director

Rachael Ferrara, set decorator

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Episodes: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”

(FX)

Kate Bunch, manufacturing designer

Aleks Cameron, artwork director

Shayne Fox, set decorator

“Will & Grace”

Episode: “We Love Lucy”

(NBC)

Glenda Rovello, manufacturing designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, artwork director

Peter Gurski, set decorator

Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Modern Program (One Hour or Extra)

“Large Little Lies”

Episodes: “What Have They Carried out?,” The Unhealthy Mom,” I Need To Know”

(HBO)

John Paino, manufacturing designer

Austin Gorg, artwork director

Amy Wells, set decorator

*WINNER* “The Handmaid’s Story”

Episode: “Family”

(Hulu)

Elisabeth Williams, manufacturing designer

Martha Sparrow, artwork director

Robert Hepburn, set decorator

“Killing Eve”

Episode: “Are You From Pinner?”

(BBC America)

Laurence Dorman, manufacturing designer

Beckie Harvey, artwork director

Casey Williams, set decorator

“The Morning Present”

Episode: “In The Darkish Night Of The Soul It’s At all times 3:30 In The Morning”

(Apple TV Plus)

John Paino, manufacturing designer

James F. Truesdale, artwork director

Amy Wells, set decorator

“Ozark”

Episode: “Wartime”

(Netflix)

David Bomba, manufacturing designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, artwork director

Kim Leoleis, set decorator

“Succession”

Episode: This Is Not For Tears”

(HBO)

Stephen H. Carter, manufacturing designer

Carmen Cardenas, artwork director

George DeTitta, set decorator

Ana Buljan, set decorator

