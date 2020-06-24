The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi Has A Great Father’s Day Post And, Sure, Baby Yoda Is Involved

Father’s Day 2020 has come and gone, however not with out The Mandalorian director Taika Waititi bringing Baby Yoda into the equation. Baby Yoda all however took over popular culture after The Mandalorian debuted again in November 2019, and he was so gosh darn cute that even a hardened bounty hunter like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin (a.ok.a. Mando) obtained connected and was mainly parenting the little man by the tip of Season 1. So, it is solely becoming that Waititi posted a pic of Baby Yoda to have a good time dads in every single place.