The manufacturer of the Turkish drone with which Ukraine resists the Russian invasion accompanies Erdogan to his meeting with Zelensky

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone during a defense exhibition in Istanbul (REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File)

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, included Haluk Bayraktar in the entourage accompanying him on his visit to Ukraine todayTurkish combat drone manufacturer Bayraktar TB2one of the weapons that Ukraine is using most effectively to resist Russian aggression.

BayraktarCEO of private company Baykartravels along with five ministers and other high officials who accompany Erdogan on his trip to participate today in a summit with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodomir Zelensky, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresin the city of Lviv.

According to the Turkish press, Erdogan will fly to Rzeszow airport, in Poland, to continue by road to Lviv, where he will first lay a wreath at the Lychakiv cemetery-museum, before meet with Zelensky at 12:00 GMT.

An hour later the trilateral meeting of both leaders with Guterres will take placein which they will discuss Diplomatic steps to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian grain export program, signed between kyiv and Moscow last month, will be evaluated.

Selcuk BayraktarHaluk’s brother he is Erdogan’s son-in-law y company’s chief technology officer.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar and brother of Erdogan’s son-in-law (REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

Although the Baykar company does not publish the sales figures for its aircraft, it is believed that Ukraine already had 20 devices before the war began, and acquired another 16 shortly after.

In addition, several European countries, including Lithuania, Poland y Norwayhave launched donation drives to buy more drones and send them to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Last June, Baykar celebrated the success of a campaign that in three days raised 20 million dollars, enough, according to the company, to buy four devices.

Bayukar got engaged give kyiv three TB2 drones.

Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Vilius Semeska poses with Selcuk Bayraktar, CTO of Turkish technology company Baykar, and Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, next to a Bayraktar TB2 advanced combat drone in Istanbul. (Baykar/REUTERS)

The Turkish Government considers the TB2 drone the star product of the national arms industrybut does not provide data on the export of the aircraft, underlining that Baykar is a private company and its sales are independent of the country’s foreign policy.

Much cheaper than the $30 million each US Predator attack drone costs, TB2 has already made a difference in several conflicts, contributing in 2020 to stopping the rebel advance in Libya and to Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia.

Ukraine began using the weapon in 2021 against pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.something that already then was criticized by Moscow.

(With information from EFE)

