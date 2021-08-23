The Married Girl (ALT Balaji) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

The Married Girl (ALT Balaji) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra
The Married Girl is an Indian internet collection directed via Sahir Raza. The collection is made underneath the banner of Juggernaut Productions. It stars Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra within the lead function. The display was once introduced on OTT platform ALT Balaji on 8 March 2021. The tale is in line with well-liked e book writer Manju Kapur’s e book ‘A Married Girl’.
Tale
It’s the tale of a middle-class girl Astha, who residing in Delhi. She has youngsters and loving husband however even after this she will get into an unconventional dating with a more youthful girl.
|Identify
|The Married Girl
|Major Forged
|Ridhi Dogra
Monica Dogra
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Sahir Raza
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor
|Tale & Screenplay
|Jaya Misra
Surabhi Saral
|Dialogues
|Jaya Mishra
Aparna Nadig
|Further Dialogues
|Sahir Raza
|Author
|Jaya Misra
Aparna Nadig
Surabhi Saral
|DoP
|John Wilmor
|Editor
|Satya Sharma
Prakash R Yadav
|Tune
|Siddhant & Richraj (Khwaabon Ka Aashiyan)
Sneha Bose & Muskaan Tomar (Dill Ki Shaakh Pe)
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Amish Chauhan
Vivek Prakash Maurya
|Gown Fashion designer
|Pampa Biswas
|Background Ranking
|Soutrik Chakraborty
|Inventive Director
|Priyanka Kuriakose
Mehak Aneja
|Govt Manufacturer
|Aakash Berry
Insiya Burmawala
|Inventive Director
|Baljit Singh Chaddha
|Inventive Manufacturer
|Samar Khan
|Casting Director
|Neha Bhattar
|Manufacturing Area
|Juggernaut Productions
Forged
Your entire solid of internet collection The Married Girl :
Ridhi Dogra
As : Astha Kapoor (née Verma)
Monica Dogra
As : Peeplika Khan
Suhaas Ahuja
As : Hemant Kapoor (Astha’s husband)
Imaad Shah
As : Aijaz Khan
Samridhi Dewan
As : Timsi
Nabeel Ahmed
As : Mudassar Khan
Nadira Babbar
As : Kalpana Kapoor (Astha’s sweetheart’s mother)
Divya Seth Shah
As : Indira (Peeplika’s mom)
Ayesha Raza
As : Babbo
Diyaan Kothari
As : Akshat Kapoor (Hemant and Astha’s son)
Myra Rajpal
As : Arumita Kapoor (Hemant and Astha’s daughter)
Nysa Arora
As : Younger Peeplika
Rahul Vohra
As : Jagdish Kapoor (Astha’s partner’s father)
Sangeetha Balachandran
As : Suneeta Verma (Astha’s mom)
Aryan Khanna
As : Mr. Ayub Khan
Divyaa Unni
As : Ridhima
Preet Grewal
As : Piyu
Max Fernandes
As : Peeplika’s father
Isha Shah
As : Teenage Peeplika
Unencumber & Availability
The Married Girl is to be had to circulation on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from 8 March 2021. The season have general 10 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|To be had On
|ALT Balaji and Zee 5
|General Episode
|10 Episodes
|Working Time
|26-35 Mins (General 307 Mins)
|Launched Date
|8 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Trailer
In case you have extra information about the internet collection The Married Girl, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour