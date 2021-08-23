The Married Girl (ALT Balaji) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

The Married Girl (ALT Balaji) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra

The Married Girl is an Indian internet collection directed via Sahir Raza. The collection is made underneath the banner of Juggernaut Productions. It stars Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra within the lead function. The display was once introduced on OTT platform ALT Balaji on 8 March 2021. The tale is in line with well-liked e book writer Manju Kapur’s e book ‘A Married Girl’.

Tale

It’s the tale of a middle-class girl Astha, who residing in Delhi. She has youngsters and loving husband however even after this she will get into an unconventional dating with a more youthful girl.

Identify The Married Girl Major Forged Ridhi Dogra

Monica Dogra Style Romance, Drama Director Sahir Raza Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor Tale & Screenplay Jaya Misra

Surabhi Saral Dialogues Jaya Mishra

Aparna Nadig Further Dialogues Sahir Raza Author Jaya Misra

Aparna Nadig

Surabhi Saral DoP John Wilmor Editor Satya Sharma

Prakash R Yadav Tune Siddhant & Richraj (Khwaabon Ka Aashiyan)

Sneha Bose & Muskaan Tomar (Dill Ki Shaakh Pe) Manufacturing Fashion designer Amish Chauhan

Vivek Prakash Maurya Gown Fashion designer Pampa Biswas Background Ranking Soutrik Chakraborty Inventive Director Priyanka Kuriakose

Mehak Aneja Govt Manufacturer Aakash Berry

Insiya Burmawala Inventive Director Baljit Singh Chaddha Inventive Manufacturer Samar Khan Casting Director Neha Bhattar Manufacturing Area Juggernaut Productions

Forged

Your entire solid of internet collection The Married Girl :

Ridhi Dogra

As : Astha Kapoor (née Verma)

Monica Dogra

As : Peeplika Khan

Suhaas Ahuja

As : Hemant Kapoor (Astha’s husband)

Imaad Shah

As : Aijaz Khan

Samridhi Dewan

As : Timsi

Nabeel Ahmed

As : Mudassar Khan

Nadira Babbar

As : Kalpana Kapoor (Astha’s sweetheart’s mother)

Divya Seth Shah

As : Indira (Peeplika’s mom)

Ayesha Raza

As : Babbo

Diyaan Kothari

As : Akshat Kapoor (Hemant and Astha’s son)

Myra Rajpal

As : Arumita Kapoor (Hemant and Astha’s daughter)

Nysa Arora

As : Younger Peeplika

Rahul Vohra

As : Jagdish Kapoor (Astha’s partner’s father)

Sangeetha Balachandran

As : Suneeta Verma (Astha’s mom)

Aryan Khanna

As : Mr. Ayub Khan

Divyaa Unni

As : Ridhima

Preet Grewal

As : Piyu

Max Fernandes

As : Peeplika’s father

Isha Shah

As : Teenage Peeplika

Unencumber & Availability

The Married Girl is to be had to circulation on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from 8 March 2021. The season have general 10 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

To be had On ALT Balaji and Zee 5 General Episode 10 Episodes Working Time 26-35 Mins (General 307 Mins) Launched Date 8 March 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Trailer

