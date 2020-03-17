The Martin Lewis Money Show: Coronavirus Special to air this week in ITV schedule shake-up

A particular version of The Martin Lewis Money Present will air on ITV this week, shaking up the beforehand introduced schedule.

The client programme will return to ITV for an episode about managing funds throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The particular will air at 8:30pm on Thursday 19th March on ITV, bumping the third episode of Griff’s Nice Australian Journey, which sees the comic journey from Brisbane to Cairns.

A weekend repeat of the journey information is not going to air on Sunday at 11:30am as had beforehand been deliberate, changed by one other exhibiting of Finest Walks with a View with Julia Bradbury as an alternative.

Griff’s Nice Australian Journey is predicted to return to ITV on Thursday 26th March in its standard time slot.

The programme had initially been a substitute for Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend it Effectively on Vacation, which was pulled from schedules due to the journey restrictions brought on by coronavirus.

A number of tv reveals are dealing with delays due to the sickness, together with Peaky Blinders and Line of Responsibility, which have each been compelled to postpone filming. The pandemic has additionally induced the delay of launch dates for the likes of No Time to Die and Mulan.

Future delays might nicely end result in additional scheduling shake-ups down the road.