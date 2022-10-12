The Marvel special that is already among the most popular of the year

On a dark and mysterious night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerges from the shadows and gathers at the Bloodstone Temple following the demise of their leader. (DisneyPlus)

The Cinematic Universe Marvel Delve deeper into classic horror with the introduction to the live-action of one of the most famous characters in comics: the Werewolf. titled as werewolf at night (Werewolf By Night) and starring Gael García Bernalthis special framed in the month of Halloween explores a new facet of this superhero narrative and takes us on a ride through a terrifying night inspired by the comics and monsters of the 70s.

“On a dark and mysterious night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the demise of their leader. In a strange and macabre tribute to the life of the leader, the attendees are involved in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, a hunt that will end up pitting them against a dangerous monster, “says the official premise.

Gael García Bernal gives life to Jack Russell in “Werewolf at night”. (Disney+)

According to website figures Rotten Tomatoesthe title now integrates the productions of Marvel Studios highest rated in all history. So far, the average critical rating is 92% and, in terms of audience, it is 93 percent. The specialized press describes it as one of the most differentiated products of this extended universe and applauds the vision of its director, the Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

“It’s the spookiest, bloodiest Marvel project, and at 53 minutes long, it’s a perfect snack-sized Halloween treat heading into the spookiest season,” wrote Jordan Moreau of Variety. For her part, Helen O’Hara noted for Empire Magazine that “this is a fine and fun Marvel outing that hints at a bigger monster business to come.”

The Marvel special has been highlighted by specialized critics. (Disney+)

Michael Giacchino and inspiration in monsters

werewolf at night uses classic black and white film resources to establish an atmosphere of horror. At the same time, it is inspired by the graphic stories of the 70s with creepy tones like the series itself. Werewolf By Night and other titles like Moon Knight y Doctor Strange.

“I love that whole era in the ’70s of Marvel horror comics,” Giacchino told Rotten Tomatoes. “The artwork is amazing, the writing is amazing. And it was a nice alternative to the superhero stuff, which I loved as well, but I always found myself gravitating back to this era as a kid and getting into these areas.” As he recalls, he told Kevin Feige himself that these stories have not been explored beyond presenting them as the “villains” of the movies.

“Werewolf by Night” premiered on streaming on October 7. (Disney+)

In this footage, the man behind the soundtracks of Lost y Up pours some of his fanaticism and empathetic perspective to capture creatures that belong to the horror genre: “For me, monsters are not bad. They are people with problems who need help.” This is how this project began that turns the Mexican actor Gael García Bernal en Jack Russell y a Laura Donnelly en Elsa Bloodstone.

One hour long, the special werewolf at night can be seen in Disney+ from October 7.

