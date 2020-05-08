‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Gets a ‘Maisel Monday’ Push from Amazon – Variety

Final 12 months, Amazon Prime Video promoted its Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with a “Maisel Day.” This 12 months, they’re giving “Maisel” its personal day of the week. As a part of the present’s Emmy For Your Consideration push, Amazon will launch a “Maisel Mondays” marketing campaign for eight weeks to showcase the present’s third season — and it’s all for a good trigger, to spotlight a 123 of charities.

With stay-at-home orders in impact, there will likely be no discounted gasoline or sandwiches this 12 months. As a substitute, it is going to be a weekly Amazon Stay and Twitter Watch celebration. “Maisel” solid and crew will submit on Twitter together with followers as they watch a particular episode.

The weekly occasion will happen Mondays at Three p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET every week, beginning Might 11. After the watch celebration, a reside dialog will happen with the celebrities and varied crafts individuals from the present beginning that evening at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. on Amazon Stay (Amazon.com/Stay or through the Amazon Purchasing app on Fireplace TV units).

On Monday, stars Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) and Michael Zegen (Joel) will likely be joined by the present’s cinematographer, M. David Mullen, ASC, to debate the primary episode.

The “Maisel Monday” lineup will proceed for the next seven weeks, up till the ultimate episode of Season 3.

Every week the “Maisel” solid and crew may even highlight non-profit organizations resembling Covenant Home, which will likely be featured the primary week.

Season Three of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has already gained the SAG Award for greatest comedy ensemble, amongst different kudos. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and govt producers of “Maisel,” which stars Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.