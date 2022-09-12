The Marvels reveal their first trailer at D23, showing the entire team together

The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23 behind closed doorsmostrando a Ms. Marvel, Capitana Marvel, Monica Rambeau y Nick Fury.

Set on the Saber Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her strange new relationship with Brie Larsen’s Captain Marvel and her powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the new light-hearted trailer.

Tayonah Parris, Brie Larsen and Iman Vellani too they were on stage to talk about the new movie.

“Today I have trouble breathing!Vellani joked, fresh off her starring role in Ms. Marvel.

“He is more of a fan than all of you and we regret it very littleFeige said.I can’t tell but it’s amazing that I’ve had such an amazing time with these beautiful women that I’ve learned so much inside and out.“.

What was originally known as Captain Marvel 2 evolved into The Marvels, a film that will reunite Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau from Scarlet Witch and Vision and Kamala Khan from Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series. It is currently scheduled to land on July 28, 2023, after being delayed from November 2022.