‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 2 Reveals Identity of the Ice Cube

Invoice Nye the Science Man has been a leisure dancer for years, a interest he took to “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013. On Wednesday, he was again hoofin’ it on TV — this time, on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer,” the place he was revealed as the superstar underneath the Ice Cube costume.

“If I’ve an opportunity to bop, Carry it on!” Nye advised Selection. “I jumped at it. I like being on tv.”

As Ice Cube, Nye carried out a swing dance to a canopy of Girl Gaga’s “Unhealthy Romance” by Postmodern Jukebox. The clue package deal targeted on local weather change and the atmosphere, causes that Nye is deeply concerned in.

“The factor that was somewhat difficult, you couldn’t see your associate’s hand,” he mentioned. “In swing dancing or ballroom dancing, there’s this entire enterprise of the connection. You’re holding arms, and customarily the lead’s left hand and the comply with’s proper hand, usually. You’ll be able to’t see the gal’s hand it’s somewhat difficult. Additionally the masks, the Ice Cube had some shadows. When the pyro goes off [that’s difficult]. However that’s half of the allure of the present.”

Amongst panelists, Ken Jeong bought it proper with Nye, Brian Austin Inexperienced thought it was Invoice Maher, Paula Abdul guessed Tim Gunn, and Ashley Tisdale thought it may be Al Gore.

“I’ve written about how one can inform who any individual is by the manner she or he walks,” he mentioned. “So there have been some of that, I believe if anyone in the swing dance neighborhood noticed me and they might go, ‘it’s Invoice Nye.’”

As for retaining the secret of his look on the present, Nye mentioned it runs in the household: “My mother was one of the code ladies. She was recruited by the Navy to work on the Enigma code the German army code. And he or she by no means talked about it. She simply wouldn’t speak about it. My nephew tried to interview her and she or he simply wouldn’t reveal a lot. And so, I declare that my household, a talent that we valued was retaining secrets and techniques.”

Requested to check his expertise on “The Masked Dancer” to “Dancing with the Stars,” Nye mentioned there have been some similarities and variations. “The distinction is you don’t have as a lot management over it,” he mentioned. “On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you’re attempting to win. At the least I used to be attempting to do effectively. However on this factor, you placed on this loopy costume and simply undergo it and see what occurs. The factor that was very comparable was working with skilled extraordinary dancers. They’re educators, they’re simply glorious educating. They usually’re artists, and that’s what actually the two exhibits have lots in frequent with. That was the coolest half, working with all these dancers.”

“The Masked Dancer” contains the characteristic “Phrase Up,” by which every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. Nye’s “Phrase Up” was “90s Icon.”

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chicken, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Cube and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked was Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Greatest-Promoting Creator titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on episode two, “Group B Premiere — New 12 months, New Masks! (Who Dis?)”:

Sloth, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Sloth

Dance: “What I Like About You,” by the Romantics

Phrase Up: “Broadway”

Voice-over: “You suppose I’m gradual like different sloths? Assume once more! I’m the muscle tissues from the jungle. Simply kidding. I labored exhausting to get the place I’m in the present day. Once I was a child, I had a foul accident. Individuals talked down and soiled to me. And mentioned that I used to be only a Mickey Mouse operation. However I didn’t quit, and now I get up every day stronger than yesterday. And once I’m doing what I do the most, I really feel alive! I’m right here to encourage a complete new technology to by no means cease chasing your desires. However no have to name the Feds, OK? If you happen to have been by no means advised you weren’t ok, or that you need to quit, than this dance is for you.”

Panel guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo

(*2*) Zebra, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Zebra

Dance: “Magalehna,” by Sergio Mendes

Phrase Up: “Comeback”

Voice-over: “You haven’t seen me shortly. To be sincere, I’ve variety of fallen out of the limelight. However I do know a factor or two about working on a low gasoline tank. I grew up in a tough neighborhood the place there was just one variety of love: Robust love. New youngsters transferring on to my block solely meant extra road fights. These teenage years left me aching in my coronary heart. There was just one route to go, up. It was time to earn my stripes and grow to be bigger than life. Quick ahead all these years, and now the president is aware of my identify. I’ll inform you, generally my life really feels upside, inside out. However being on this present proper now’s so vital to me. It’s a component of my second act, and shifting again to a better gear. As soon as I get going once more, I’ll by no means cease.”

Panel guesses: Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Pitbull

Cotton Sweet, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Cotton Sweet

Dance: “Glitter in the Air,” by Pink

Phrase Up: “Primetime”

Voice-over: “I’m undoubtedly a perfectionist. However issues in my life haven’t all the time been so candy. Rising up, I used to be variety of an all-around whiz child. I had large plans. However, as a way to chase my desires, I wanted to maneuver in with a brand new household. I used to be only a child, and I bought so homesick. I had hassle maintaining. But when I’ve discovered something in my life, when issues get robust, I can’t simply stop. I’m a fighter. A brand new plan gave me a protected haven to maintain going. With their help, I’m feeling extra glamorous than ever. And now, nothing can cease me from being at the prime. Even what occurred at my rehearsal yesterday.” [A fall from above the stage.]

Panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough

Moth, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Moth

Dance: “Boot Scootin Boogie,” by Brooks & Dunn

Phrase Up: “Impressed”

Voice-over: “You understand, moths don’t hunt down the highlight. It attracts us in, whether or not we wish it or not. That’s the story of my life. At some point, I used to be only a common moth out of the view of the public. The following, I’m making headlines with the president. I had a traumatic expertise that not many may have gone by way of. And in flip, my life modified without end. However I’m a survivor. So I made a decision if I couldn’t escape the highlight, I’d use it to shine a lightweight on issues I care about the most. So I took management of my fame. And now, I thrive in the highlight.”

Panel guesses: Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinsky, Marla Maples