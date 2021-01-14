‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 3 Reveals Surprising Identity of the Moth

Elizabeth Good wasn’t at first in showing on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer.” However after her grandmother handed away, Good stated she had an epiphany.

“She definitely lived life to the fullest,” Good stated. “As I used to be sitting at her funeral, fascinated with life and dying, I simply thought, it’s okay to have enjoyable. It’s okay to do one thing joyful. Not the whole lot I do must be 100% severe all the time. I’m greater than only a one-sided particular person, so why not.”

Good was revealed to be the particular person beneath the Moth costume on Wednesday’s version of “The Masked Dancer.” Good stated she additionally felt that after the darkish occasions of 2020, she wished to do one thing mild hearted and enjoyable.

“It was most likely the most terrifying factor that I’ve ever voluntarily accomplished,” Good stated. “However it was quite a bit of enjoyable. I imply, how typically does an individual get to say that they’ve an entire workforce of folks understanding with them each single day, like 5 folks working there to assist make you be the finest you will be.”

Good was unmasked after dancing to Michael Bublé’s model of “Sway.” She stated she had stored her participation in “The Masked Dancer” a secret to everybody besides her husband and her supervisor.

“Not that I dismissed these varieties of exhibits earlier than, however I feel it gave me a brand new and larger appreciation for them,” she stated. “There are such a lot of actually gifted, sort, good folks engaged on these exhibits that I feel genuinely just do need to make folks smile. That was a very nice expertise for me, that basically helped me have a larger appreciation for everybody concerned in the entire course of.”

Good, who as a youngster was the sufferer of a kidnapping and sexual assault, has turn out to be an advocate for lacking individuals and victims of assault.

Good informed Selection she anticipated some viewers to be stunned by her participation in the present. ” I don’t assume most individuals, even that know me nicely. would ever guess that I’d do one thing like this,” she stated. “Life needs to be joyful as nicely, not simply severe all the time. I need to have a contented life too, as a lot as I need to have a significant life related to constructive change and training and prevention. I additionally personally need to have a contented life and I’m OK if different folks see that facet of me.”

Amongst the panelists, Brian Austin Inexperienced received it proper with Good, Ken Jeong named Karlie Kloss, Paula Abdul guessed Kathy Griffin, and Ashley Tisdale thought it was Jewel. Visitor panelist Cheryl Hines picked Megyn Kelly.

Good had beforehand danced to “Boot Scootin Boogie,” by Brooks & Dunn, and in her first episode, the panelists guessed Kelly, Monica Lewinsky and Marla Maples.

“The Masked Dancer” contains the characteristic “Phrase Up,” during which every contestant says a one-word clue to their id. Good’s first “Phrase Up” was “Impressed” and second “Phrase Up” was “Bestseller.”

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chicken, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked was Invoice Nye the Science Man as the Ice Dice, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums bought worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Occasions Greatest-Promoting Writer titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on episode three, “Group B Playoffs — These Masks Don’t Lie!”:

(*3*) Zebra, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Zebra

Dance: “All My Life,” by Okay-Ci and Jojo

Phrase Up: “Champion”

Panel guesses: Floyd Mayweather, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, Tony Robbins

Voice-over: “It was superb to be up on that large stage once more. It actually gave me that little style of adrenaline I’ve been lacking, ever since my golden promotion to Z.E.O. Our mission at Zebra Inc. is to assist others, particularly those that could not be capable to assist themselves. Childhood was onerous, surrounded by poverty and crime. But additionally, I all the time had love, and I by no means would have made it to the place I’m in the present day with out the assist of some nice mentors and mates. That’s why I’ve to provide again and be a hero to all the little zebras on the market who want somebody to imagine in them. Typically life is loopy however love will all the time aid you battle by means of. My first dance was a enjoyable salsa however tonight, I’m slowing it down with an attractive duet. You wouldn’t know the way onerous it’s to deliver the horny as a zebra, however similar to life, if I can channel the love, I’ll come out on prime.”

Earlier dance: “Magalehna,” by Sergio Mendes

Earlier Phrase Up: “Comeback”

Earlier panel guesses: Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Pitbull

Cotton Sweet, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Cotton Sweet

Dance: “Bitter Sweet,” by Girl Gaga feat. Blackpink

Phrase Up: “Crew Participant”

Panel guesses: Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Jenna Dewan

Voice-over: “It was a scary fall. However do you assume I’m going to let one fall cease me? No method. I’m used to setbacks. I grew up in a spot the place life was carefree and easy. For everybody however me. It was so onerous to stability observe with the whole lot else in my life. I missed out on so many milestones and I began to really feel iced out by children my age. I even missed my highschool promenade. It made me need to scream typically. However all these years later, I’m really grateful for these sacrifices. As a result of I made it right here and I’m as soon as once more taking a giant danger. Final time it was simply me and my accomplice. However tonight I’m with a bunch of the most gifted dancers. So I’ve to face out and present the panel why I deserve a spot in the Tremendous Six.”

Earlier dance: “Glitter in the Air,” by Pink

Earlier Phrase Up: “Primetime”

Earlier panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough

Sloth, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Sloth

Dance: “Up The place We Belong,” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

Phrase Up: “Main man”

Panel guesses: Jonathan Groff, Keegan-Michael Key, Will Ferrell

Voice-over: “Final week was one of the scariest issues I’ve ever accomplished in my life. Simply kidding. That’s not onerous for stars like me! However I didn’t all the time really feel that method. Once I was younger, we moved to a brand new place with a brand new language. I didn’t slot in. Ultimately, I received a fame as a foul boy. The reality is, I used to be afraid to indicate folks the actual me. However I took an opportunity and jumped. And it labored. I realized a lot about myself. So tonight, I’m taking one other likelihood and baring my soul on stage. It’s not straightforward for me to be susceptible. But when I could make you snigger in the course of, then it should all be value it.”

Earlier dance: “What I Like About You,” by the Romantics

Earlier Phrase Up: “Broadway”

Earlier panel guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo