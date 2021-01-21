‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 4 Reveals Identity of the Cricket

Brian McKnight had been questioning when he may get a name to look on “The Masked Singer.” However when it got here, it as a substitute was for spinoff sequence “The Masked Dancer.”

“I’m certain I’m not the solely quote-unquote ‘movie star’ sitting at residence watching these exhibits unfold, saying, ‘How come I haven’t gotten the name for this? Have folks forgotten about me?’” McKnight informed Selection. “So if you get the name you’re like, ‘yeah I’m gonna do the Masked Dancer!’”

McKnight was revealed to be the individual below the Cricket costume on Wednesday’s version of “The Masked Dancer.” He was unmasked after dancing to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

Though a widely known performer, recognized for hits reminiscent of “Again at One” and “One Final Cry,” McKnight admits he doesn’t have a lot dancing experience. ” I spent all my time as a child studying to play musical devices,” he mentioned. “I by no means thought that dancing could be an element of what I used to be doing, so I by no means centered on it… Dancing, I type of transfer round on stage, I’m very self-deprecating on stage. I type of dance, however not likely. To do full on dance strikes with choreography was type of a frightening job for me.”

In happening “The Masked Dancer,” McKnight mentioned his principal concern was to not seem foolish. “I believe that that’s a standard theme with folks of all ages,” he mentioned. “No person needs to look silly.”

McKnight mentioned he took the secrecy of “The Masked Dancer” severely, telling solely his spouse. “It was arduous to not inform the children, dad and mom,” he mentioned. “We mentioned, ‘we’re gonna do that factor and we’ll be again and we don’t know when. Somebody’s gonna watch the canine.’ So that they’re all going to be very stunned tonight.”

General, he referred to as the expertise “off the charts. They actually do an awesome job. No person on that set is aware of who any of the celebrities are. We’re testing for COVID each different day, ensuring we’re secure. The best way they do the present and the showrunning, it was actually in contrast to something that I’ve ever seen, after doing a bunch of TV exhibits in my time. Getting on stage, the manufacturing worth is insane. For anyone who’s on a stage all the time to have all these bells and whistles suddenly, it’s simply thoughts boggling.”

As for what’s subsequent, McKnight and musician Dave Koz are planning a digital Valentine’s Day-themed live performance on Feb. 13. Past that, with the COVID-19 pandemic nonetheless maintaining concert events to a minimal, McKnight mentioned he was having fun with taking a breather from touring.

“I’ll inform you that taking this break over this final yr — as a result of I’m arising on the yr anniversary of my final present that I did — has been fantastic,” he mentioned. “I don’t suppose I’d have ever taken a break. That is the first break I’ve in all probability taken in 25 years. Which isn’t to say it’d be good to get again on stage, nevertheless it has been actually good. I believe my voice wanted it, my physique wanted it and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Amongst the panelists, Paula Abdul acquired it proper with McKnight, Ken Jeong named Michael Phelps, Brian Austin Inexperienced guessed Ryan Lochte, and Ashley Tisdale thought it was Ashton Kutcher. Visitor panelist Rob Lowe picked Lochte as properly.

McKnight had beforehand danced to “Leap (For My Love),” by the Pointer Sisters, and in his first episode, the panelists guessed Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering and Ashton Kutcher.

“The Masked Dancer” consists of the function “Phrase Up,” wherein every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. McKnight’s first “Phrase Up” was ” Completed ” and second “Phrase Up” was “All-Star.”

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chook, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked had been Elizabeth Sensible as the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man as the Ice Dice, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Greatest-Promoting Creator titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Right here had been the different contestants and their performances on episode 4, “Group A Playoffs — So You Assume You Can Masks?”:

Unique Chook, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Unique Chook

Dance: “Latch,” by Disclosure feat. Sam Smith

Phrase Up: “Quantity One”

Panel guesses: Janet Jackson, Jordyn Sparks, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion

Voice-over: “Each single day I’m on stage is an efficient day. Final time, my confidence was overflowing. However, that wasn’t all the time the case. Proper earlier than the greatest alternative of my life, I acquired actually sick with a savage fowl flu. I may barely breathe. There was just one one that may assist me: My mama fowl. She informed me, ‘Child, what you had been born with, nobody else has. That’s your present. And proper now it’s as much as you if you happen to’re going to share it with the world. This second will outline who you’re for the relaxation of your life. Along with her assist, I went out and served up one thing legendary. As my mama informed me, these hips don’t lie. Tonight, my efficiency matches the curler coaster second of my life. These dance steps are so arduous, pushing and pulling me in numerous instructions. However with each beat of the track I hit, I’ll stand extra fierce by myself.”

Earlier dance: “Con Calma,” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry feat. Snow

Earlier Phrase Up: “Scored”

Earlier panel guesses: Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams

Hammerhead, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Hammerhead

Dance: “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd

Phrase Up: “Heartbreaker”

Panel guesses: Ryan Seacrest, Joe Rogan, Mike “The State of affairs” Sorrentino

Voice-over: “The perfect half of this expertise is being right here by myself phrases. And final time, I actually needed to indicate I may be the life of the occasion. However folks already know that aspect of me. So this time, I need to present them a lot extra. I’ve layers. Years in the past, after I first entered the public eye, I had one shot, one alternative. I didn’t need to lose myself. However I kind of did. I gave up my dream of being a lawyer. I used to be depressed, like I used to be locked up in a cage. Ultimately, I spotted that so as to succeed, I needed to embrace each components of me. My fun-loving aspect and my disciplined aspect. And this efficiency is a mixture of each. Concern is now not an element for me, though the dance steps are actually arduous. I lastly discovered my function in my state of affairs. Hammerhead, out.”

Earlier dance: “Everyone,” by Backstreet Boys

Earlier Phrase Up: “Dramatic”

Earlier panel guesses: Carrot High, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron

(*4*) Tulip, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Tulip

Dance: “Fields of Gold,” by Eva Cassidy

Phrase Up: “Princess”

Panel guesses: Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles

Voice-over: “Final time you noticed me I tapped, like there was no tomorrow. I felt like a rock star. The hardest half about this competitors is maintaining mum about it to everybody I do know. Particularly to my finest bud. We was once tremendous aggressive. I may see she was nice at every little thing. I needed everybody to see me the similar method. Ultimately we realized, why waste time arguing? TikTok, am I proper? Now day and evening she’s all the time there for me, via my struggles. And each time I really feel frozen in place, she’s there to hype me up. And he or she taught me that to attach with folks, I’ve to be susceptible and present emotion. Which may be very completely different from my first efficiency.”

Earlier dance: “Fergalicious,” by Fergie

Earlier Phrase Up: “Triple”

Earlier panel guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris