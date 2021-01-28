‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 4 Reveals Identity of the Hammerhead

Fitness center, tanning, laundry, dance. “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino is the subsequent superstar to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer.”

Guadagnino was revealed to be the particular person underneath the Hammerhead shark costume on Wednesday’s version of the hit sequence. He was unmasked after dancing to Santa Esmeralda’s model of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”

“I’m not a singer or a dancer, however that is most likely a bit of bit extra in my wheelhouse,” Guadagnino instructed Selection. “So I used to be like, I’m a bit of scared however I feel I could make this work let’s attempt it. I didn’t actually even know I used to be gonna make it previous like week one, so I ended up falling in love with it and actually getting aggressive with it. It was nice expertise.”

Guadagnino mentioned his dancing expertise comes all the way down to breakdancing at events as a child.

“So I had a bit of bit of that however studying choreography is a totally totally different sport in itself,” he mentioned. “To leap proper into that’s positively one thing exhausting to do, nevertheless it’s in my wheelhouse, I like a problem and I like studying one thing and stimulating my mind to be taught and like I turn into obsessed. I used to be rehearsing in my room each evening like this till I obtained it down as a result of I didn’t wish to simply half-ass it.”

Then add to it the costume, and Guadagnino had a heavy one: “I actually had like a 40-pound muscle swimsuit on and you’ll’t even see out of the masks, you’ll be able to’t do something,” he mentioned. “You lose all of your senses, you’ll be able to barely even breathe in it. It could be exhausting sufficient simply to be taught the choreography by yourself.”

Guadagnino mentioned he was introduced with the Hammerhead costume, and instantly thought it was applicable. “Clearly being half of ‘Jersey Shore,’ I’m round these like large muscle certain guys like some of my solid members. However I’m not that man, I’m extra of like the low key skinny man so I’m shut sufficient to that character with out truly being the character.”

Amongst the panelists, Ken Jeong and Brian Austin Inexperienced got here shut, however with the mistaken “Jersey Shore” castmates. Jeong thought it was Pauly D, whereas Inexperienced guessed Mike “The State of affairs” Sorrentino. Paula Abdul thought it was David Dobrik and Ashley Tisdale thought it was Kevin Hart. Visitor panelist Whitney Cummings joined Jeong in selecting Pauly D. New clues on the episode included New Jersey and suntan lotion.

“I used to be fairly flattered after I heard names like Zac Efron. Eminem, Joe Rogan,” Guadagnino mentioned of earlier guesses. “I’m like all proper like these are fairly cool guys. So I used to be completely happy about it. I feel Paula guessed me as soon as, however I’m glad that nobody actually guessed it, I’d fairly it’s an enormous reveal.”

As for what’s subsequent, Guadagnino mentioned he hoped that “folks simply see this and see that I can do various things, I’m greater than a actuality star, all the time up for a problem and entertaining folks. I hope to proceed to be half of possibly this present, someway in the future or different reveals prefer it. I like to entertain and I simply wish to maintain doing this.”

Guadagnino had beforehand danced to “All people,” by Backstreet Boys, and “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd. The panelists’ earlier guesses included Carrot Prime, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron, Ryan Seacrest, Joe Rogan and Guadagnino’s “Jersey Shore” co-star Mike “The State of affairs” Sorrentino.

“The Masked Dancer” consists of the function “Phrase Up,” through which every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. Guadagnino’s first “Phrase Up” was “Dramatic” and second “Phrase Up” was “Heartbreaker.”

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chook, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked had been Brian McKnight as the Cricket, Elizabeth Good as the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man as the Ice Dice, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums bought worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Finest-Promoting Creator titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Right here had been the different contestants and their performances on episode 5, “Tremendous Six”:

Cotton Sweet, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Cotton Sweet

Dance: “Nice Balls of Fireplace,” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Bonus clue: 5 gold balloons

Panel guesses: Tara Lipinski, Gabby Butler, Simone Biles, Kristi Yamaguchi

Voice-over: “I’m no stranger to competitors, however this has been totally different. After my fall, I didn’t know if I might proceed dancing. Some haters mentioned in the previous that I can’t dance. I’m about to do a loopy enjoyable swing efficiency that can change their minds.”

Earlier dances: “Glitter in the Air,” by Pink; “Bitter Sweet,” by Woman Gaga feat. Blackpink

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Primetime”; “Crew Participant”

Earlier panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi.

(*4*) Unique Chook, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Unique Chook

Dance: “Rush,” by Lewis Capaldi feat. Jessie Reyez

Bonus clue: Rose tattoo

Panel guesses: Kat Von D, Dita Von Teese, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton

Voice-over: “When this competitors began, I used to be tremendous careworn. I’ve been made enjoyable of earlier than for my dancing. However when the music started, all I felt was the rythym. Life has actually modified since I grew to become a mama hen. However being underneath the masks has helped me rediscover my sultry facet.”

Earlier dances: “Con Calma,” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry feat. Snow; “Latch,” by Disclosure feat. Sam Smith

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Scored”; “Quantity One”

Earlier panel guesses: Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams, Janet Jackson, Jordyn Sparks, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion

Sloth, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Sloth

Dance: “Ain’t {That a} Kick in the Head,” by Dean Martin

Bonus clue: Starry 18

Panel guesses: Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen

Voice-over: “I is probably not new to the dance flooring, however this present has made me step out of my consolation zone. It helps that nobody is aware of who I’m. However I can’t look forward to my household to seek out out. I’m going to do a brand new dance model each week to get to that trophy.”

Earlier dances: “What I Like About You,” by the Romantics; “Up The place We Belong,” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Broadway”; “Main man”

Earlier panel guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, Jonathan Groff, Keegan-Michael Key, Will Ferrell

Tulip, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Tulip

Dance: “Thank U, Subsequent,” by Ariana Grande

Bonus clue: “2nd Annual Mom-Daughter Dance”

Panel guesses: Sarah Hyland, Simone Biles, Julianne Hough

Voice-over: “This compeititon simply obtained actual. Imagine it or not, I by no means actually loved competing. However since being right here, I’m beginning to fall in love with performing once more. I’ve achieved faucet, I’ve achieved an emotional dance. However tonight, I’m going again to at least one of the first dances I’ve ever discovered. Carry it on!”

Earlier dances: “Fergalicious,” by Fergie; “Fields of Gold,” by Eva Cassidy

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Triple”; “Princess”

Earlier panel guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles

Zebra , “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Zebra

Dance: “Mi Gente,” by J Balvin and Willy William

Bonus clue: Okay.O.

Panel guesses: LL Cool J, Oscar de la Hoya, Floyd Mayweather

Voice-over: “I had two left toes, even earlier than I grew to become the Zebra. However look the place i’m now, the Tremendous Six! At first, sporting the masks freaked me out. Actually, I’m very claustrophobic. However attending to carry out once more has felt like regaining a chunk of my soul. I is probably not the greatest dancer, however I like it! So I’m going to maintain the enjoyable Latin vibes going.”

Earlier dances: “Magalehna,” by Sergio Mendes; “All My Life,” by Okay-Ci and Jojo

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Comeback”; “Champion”

Earlier panel guesses: Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Pitbull, Floyd Mayweather, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, Tony Robbins