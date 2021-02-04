‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 6 Reveals Identity of the Exotic Bird

“The Masked Dancer” staged an “American Idol” reunion on Wednesday evening, as “Idol” Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks was the subsequent celeb to be revealed on the present. And appropriately guessing her? Former “Idol” decide and present “Masked Dancer” panelist Paula Abdul.

Sparks was revealed to be the particular person beneath the Exotic Bird costume on Wednesday’s version of the hit sequence. Right here’s what might need given it away: She was unmasked after dancing to Abdul’s “Opposites Appeal to.”

“After they informed me that [Abdul] was judging, the very first thing that popped into my head was I can’t consider that each one this time later I’m now going to be on one other competitors present stage together with her sitting at the judging panel,” Sparks informed Selection. “That blew my thoughts. And I used to be like, she’s gonna know. When she guessed me, I used to be floored however I used to be really very comfortable that it was her guessing. It was a very cool second.”

Sparks famous that in Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” many followers thought the Seahorse was her (finally, it turned out to be Tori Kelly). “I can’t let you know what number of instances my mates thought I used to be the Seahorse,” Sparks stated. “Each week, I used to be bombarded with texts like ‘we all know that it’s you.’ And since I like the present I didn’t inform them, I by no means confirmed or denied it. And it was attention-grabbing, as a result of Tori Kelly is one of our good mates, too. So we had an excellent snort.”

When “The Masked Dancer” alternative got here up, Sparks stated she hesitated since she’s not identified for dance.

“It’s not my bread and butter,” she stated. “Give me a microphone and I’m good to go. However with dancing, it was a little bit bit nerve racking. Everyone was encouraging me to do it after which I noticed that I used to be the particular person telling me that I couldn’t. And so, I needed to do the present and I stated sure as a result of I wish to do that and show to myself that I can tackle challenges and tackle issues, even when they scare me a little bit bit.”

Sparks stated she additionally was impressed by her son, who’s about to show 3, to do it: “I needed to point out him that I can do issues even when they scare me. He was very instrumental in inspiring me to go, and my husband as properly.”

She additionally noticed “Masked Dancer” as a chance to carry out once more, after having spent most of the 12 months at house as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was so good to have the ability to get out of the 4 partitions of my home and simply see a unique area,” she stated. “And it was very nice to be round folks to be trustworthy, like, though we couldn’t speak. It was good to be round the buzz and the hubbub of being in a workspace once more.”

Past her son and husband, Sparks stored her “Masked Dancer” stint a secret. “I’ve been ready so lengthy to speak about this. I didn’t actually inform anyone else so I’m excited as a result of tonight I’m certain I’m going to get a barrage of texts from my household as a result of I didn’t even inform them that I used to be doing it.”

Sparks hopes to take benefit of the “Masked Dancer” publicity to advertise her new single, “You Nonetheless Suppose of Me,” which she wrote with Lisa Goe, Savvy Giersch and Marc David Schneider.

“It’s the first of many songs which can be going to be popping out this 12 months,” Sparks stated.

Amongst the panelists, whereas Abdul discovered that it was Sparks, Ashley Tisdale joined her in guessing Sparks as properly. Ken Jeong thought it was one other “Idol” contestant, Jennifer Hudson; Brian Austin Inexperienced guessed mannequin Ashley Graham; and visitor panelist Mayim Bialik thought it was Eve.

Sparks had beforehand danced to “Rush,” by Lewis Capaldi feat. Jessie Reyez, “Con Calma,” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry feat. Snow; and “Latch,” by Disclosure feat. Sam Smith. The panelists’ earlier guesses included Kat Von D, Dita Von Teese, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams, Janet JacksonKate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion and Sparks herself.

“The Masked Dancer” contains the function “Phrase Up,” wherein every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. Sparks’ first “Phrase Up” was “”Scored” and second “Phrase Up” was ” Quantity One.” On Wednesday, her newest “Phrase Up” was “Circus.”

This season’s costumes embody Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked have been Vinny Guadagnino as the Hammerhead, Brian McKnight as the Cricket, Elizabeth Good as the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man as the Ice Dice, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Finest-Promoting Writer titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on episode six, “Prime 5 — Masks the Night time Away!”:

(*6*) Tulip, “The Masked Dancer”

Tulip

Dance: “My Boyfriend’s Again,” by The Chiffons

Phrase Up: “Lifetime Achievements”

Bonus clue: “I’m no stranger to the stage, I’ve been performing my entire life.”

Panel guesses: Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff, Jamie Lyn Spears

Earlier dances: “Fergalicious,” by Fergie; “Fields of Gold,” by Eva Cassidy; “Thank U, Subsequent,” by Ariana Grande

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Triple”; “Princess”

Earlier panel guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles, Julianne Hough

(*6*) Zebra, “The Masked Dancer”

Zebra

Dance: “Take You Dancing,” by Jason Derulo

Bonus clue: “He has two international locations rooting for him.”

Phrase Up: “Writer”

Panel guesses: Oscar de la Hoya, Conor McGregor, Barry Bonds

Earlier dances: “Magalehna,” by Sergio Mendes; “All My Life,” by Ok-Ci and Jojo; “Mi Gente,” by J Balvin and Willy William

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Comeback”; “Champion”

Earlier panel guesses: Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Pitbull, Floyd Mayweather, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, Tony Robbins, LL Cool J, Oscar de la Hoya.

(*6*) Sloth, “The Masked Dancer”

Sloth

Dance: “Twist Remix,” by Neeraj Shridhar

Bonus clue: “I’m all drama.”

Phrase Up: “Rose”

Panel guesses: Harry Shum Jr., Hugh Jackman, Jack Black

Earlier dances: “What I Like About You,” by the Romantics; “Up The place We Belong,” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes; “Ain’t {That a} Kick in the Head,” by Dean Martin

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Broadway”; “Main man”

Earlier panel guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, Jonathan Groff, Keegan-Michael Key, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen

(*6*) Cotton Sweet, “The Masked Dancer”

Cotton Sweet

Dance: “Swan Lake Opus 20, Act 1 Finale,” by Tchaikovsky

Bonus clue: “You might have seen me carry out for a few years, and hopefully many extra to return.”

Phrase Up: “Prayer”

Panel guesses: Julianne Hough, Kristi Yamaguchi, Simone Biles, Hayden Panettiere

Earlier dances: “Glitter in the Air,” by Pink; “Bitter Sweet,” by Woman Gaga feat. Blackpink; “Nice Balls of Hearth,” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Primetime”; “Group Participant”

Earlier panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Gabby Butler, Simone Biles