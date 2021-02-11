‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 7 Semifinals Reveals Identity of the Zebra

If boxing champ Oscar de la Hoya does return to the ring, you’ll have “The Masked Dancer” to thank.

De la Hoya was the subsequent movie star to be revealed on the present, as the particular person below the Zebra costume on Wednesday’s version of the hit sequence. He was unmasked after dancing to Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife,” in tribute to a beloved one he misplaced to most cancers.

Requested to touch upon whether or not he might come out of retirement to field once more, de la Hoya was coy — however he did inform Selection that, “Let’s simply say that Mike Tyson impressed me to coach, to begin coaching in the fitness center. I’ve really been in the fitness center for the final about 5 months. And, you already know, who is aware of, possibly the Zebra is making a comeback!”

De la Hoya stated the pandemic did provide him time to deal with coaching as nicely. “It’s good timing,” he stated. “I feel with what this present did for me, like mentally and bodily. As a result of, first of all, you need to be in form, so I ended up taking yoga. I ended up going again to the fitness center. I began working each single day. I imply, I’m at preventing weight now. So, it’s like wow, OK, possibly there’s one thing there. After which watching Mike Tyson get in the ring once more. I imply it was very inspirational.”

De la Hoya’s reveal additionally comes following this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl, wherein two former “Masked Dancer” contestants — Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown — picked up rings as half of the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Hey, possibly I can win a world title inside the ring,” de la Hoya quipped.

The boxer stated he hesitated at first when requested to be an element of “The Masked Dancer,” however then determined it could be enjoyable.

“I used to be excited about, ‘OK I’m gonna be dancing behind the masks. No one’s gonna know who I’m. I will be foolish, I may simply make it enjoyable,’” he stated. “And certain sufficient, I had the time of my life.”

De la Hoya had no prior dancing expertise, apart from shifting round the boxing ring. “I’ve actually stated that in most of my fights when you had been to place paint beneath my boxing sneakers, I may paint this lovely image on the canvas, simply shifting round like a Picasso,” he stated. “However exterior the ring I’ve two left toes and I used to be just a little hesitant once they requested me to do that as a result of I knew I simply can’t dance. However the expertise was unbelievable. Actually I couldn’t wait to return each single day and observe and observe. I like competitors, I like the repetition each single day and getting higher, doing higher. And so, after I paired up with my dancers, they simply made it a lot enjoyable. I imply they made me really feel like I used to be Fred Astaire.”

De la Hoya stated he would evaluate the “Masked Dancer” expertise to being in the ring — however “blindfolded and nonetheless preventing with my gown on. You’re constricted inside, you may’t actually transfer as a result of the costume’s heavy. And I imply you’re actually simply sweating in there whilst you’re dancing. And you’ll see, you can most likely see behind the costume possibly 65%. The visibility’s so off. However as soon as the lights went off, as soon as the music’s turned on, it’s type of like the first bell ringing.

“It really felt like coaching for a struggle,” he added. “I might get up early, do my yoga and stretch, and attempt to get ready mentally. As a result of these observe days had been typically eight hours lengthy. You needed to be bodily and mentally ready to get behind that masks.”

Amongst the panelists, Brian Austin Inexperienced discovered early on that it was de la Hoya. Paula Abdul stayed in the boxing realm with Floyd Mayweather, whereas Ashley Tisdale guessed one other fighter, Conor McGregor. Ken Jeong named Michael “The Miz” Mizanin; and visitor panelist Will Arnett adopted Inexperienced in agreeing it was de la Hoya.

“It was hilarious as a result of Brian Austin Inexperienced, he type of figured it out,” de la Hoya stated. “Each time I might come out on stage, I might attempt to throw him off. I might attempt to throw just a little punch right here and there, like not understanding what I’m doing. And he nonetheless guessed, which was hilarious. The one I used to be anxious about was Paula Abdul as a result of I’ve identified Paula Abdul for ages. And so, every time I might give my trace, and they might hear my voice, I might immediately have a look at Paula and see her response.”

De la Hoya had beforehand danced to “Take You Dancing,” by Jason Derulo; “Magalehna,” by Sergio Mendes; “All My Life,” by Ok-Ci and Jojo; “Mi Gente,” by J Balvin and Willy William. The panelists’ earlier guesses included Conor McGregor, Barry Bonds, Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson, Pitbull, Floyd Mayweather, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, Tony Robbins, LL Cool J and, sure, de la Hoya.

“The Masked Dancer” consists of the function “Phrase Up,” wherein every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. De la Hoya’s first “Phrase Up” was “Comeback,” second “Phrase Up” was “Champion” and third was “Creator.” On Wednesday, his newest “Phrase Up” was “Field Workplace.”

This season’s costumes embody Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chook, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked had been Jordin Sparks as the Unique Chook, Vinny Guadagnino as the Hammerhead, Brian McKnight as the Cricket, Elizabeth Good as the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man as the Ice Dice, and Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Occasions Greatest-Promoting Creator titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

