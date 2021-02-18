‘The Masked Dancer’ Finale: Winner Cotton Sweet, Sloth, Tulip Unmasked

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas is the first-ever winner of “The Masked Dancer,” having scored the present’s diamond masks trophy after being revealed as Cotton Sweet.

Douglas was victorious regardless of going through off with two educated dancers within the finale. Runner-up Sloth turned out to be “Dancing with the Stars’” Maksim Chmerkovskiy. And in third place was Tulip, who was revealed to be Mackenzie Ziegler (“Dance Mothers”).

Douglas was unmasked after dancing to “This Is Me,” by Kesha. The panelists have been torn between whether or not the Cotton Sweet was a gymnast or an ice skater. Paula Abdul found out it was Gabby Douglas, whereas Ashley Tisdale named her teammate Simone Biles. Brian Austin Inexperienced thought it was Tara Lapinski, Ken Jeong named Michelle Kwan.

Amongst Douglas’ notable moments on the present got here earlier than her first dance, when (dressed as Cotton Sweet) she was suspended excessive in an acrobatic ring however then fell right down to the bottom. “The Masked Dancer” acquired plenty of mileage enjoying that clip and noting how Cotton Sweet rapidly rebounded and carried out.

Now, Douglas can reveal that — mockingly — that though it wasn’t straightforward to bounce in disguise, it was maybe that elaborate, padded costume that protected her.

“The ring was spinning very quick, which I had finished so many takes earlier than that, however I simply actually wished to make the whole lot simply very mild and ethereal,” she instructed Selection. “I type of wasn’t paying consideration, and a part of my left shoulder acquired outdoors of the ring, after which gravity actually simply took me down. However I used to be so lucky for Cotton Sweet’s costume as a result of it padded the autumn, and I had a giant ol’ skirt on, had her [large] head. So I walked away with solely a bruised chin and a bruised knee, however I used to be wonderful. I simply acquired proper again up and was like, ‘All proper, guys, let’s do it once more.”

Douglas could also be an athletic celebrity, however she admitted that her dancing abilities have been solely “at 5%. As a result of I’m so used to doing type of static poses and probably not being in character, shifting, doing totally different genres, or model of dancing. So, it was very, very totally different.”

The panelists finally found out that Cotton Sweet was both a gymnast or an ice skater, which made Douglas extra desperate to cowl her tracks. “I didn’t need to make it very gymnast-y in any respect so I used to be training with choreographers saying like, ‘OK, how do I be a ballerina or how do I be a hip hop dancer, to throw the judges off.’”

She was amused by among the early off-kilter guesses, particularly by Jeong: “I assumed Ken was tremendous hilarious a few of his guesses are very wild. Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez which was wow, is he simply doing this to be humorous or is he really critical?”

Douglas offers excessive marks to her expertise. “If I might rewind and do it once more I might,” she mentioned. “It’s positively impressed my ardour to bounce extra.”

Second place Sloth was appropriately guessed by Abdul and Inexperienced, who selected Chmerkovskiy. Jeong named Channing Tatum, whereas Tisdale thought it was Hugh Jackman.

For third place Tulip, Tisdale found out it was Ziegler. Abdul went with Liza Koshy, Jeong selected Lucy Hale, Inexperienced named Sabrina Carpenter.

“I feel one of many hardest issues for me was clearly having the pinnacle on,” Ziegler mentioned. “As a result of it was positively approach larger than my precise head, and it was exhausting as a result of I used to be doing methods, my accomplice was lifting me up and it was exhausting on rehearsals, attempting to navigate across the head as a result of it was simply so huge.”

Ziegler mentioned lots of her followers found out early on it was her: “I’m simply so excited for everybody to see me as a result of plenty of my supporters have been guessing me already. And all of my feedback are, ‘are you the Tulip?’ So I’m excited to see how everybody reacts once they get me proper.”

Abdul and Inexperienced got here into the finale with two right guesses, whereas Jeong and Tisdale had one. By the tip of the night time, Abdul received the season with 4 right guesses, whereas Inexperienced wound up with three, Tisdale with two and Jeong together with his one.

“The Masked Dancer” contains the characteristic “Phrase Up,” wherein every contestant says a one-word clue to their identification. Douglas’ first “Phrase Up” was “Primetime,” second “Phrase Up” was “Crew Participant,” third was “Prayer” and fourth was “Cowl Woman.” On Wednesday, her ultimate “Phrase Up” was “Basis.”

This season’s costumes embody Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chook, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked have been Oscar de la Hoya because the Zebra, Jordin Sparks because the Unique Chook, Vinny Guadagnino because the Hammerhead, Brian McKnight because the Cricket, Elizabeth Good because the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man because the Ice Dice, and Ice-T because the Disco Ball.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Occasions Greatest-Promoting Writer titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

“The Masked Singer” opened with finalists Cotton Sweet, Tulip and Sloth dancing to “I’ve Had The Time of My Life,” with host Craig Robinson singing the male half.

Right here have been ultimate three contestants and their performances on episode eight, “Street to the Finals — Ultimate Clues to the Masks!/The Finale — One Final Masks!”:

Cotton Sweet, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Cotton Sweet

Dance: “This Is Me,” by Kesha

Phrase Up: “Basis”

Panel guesses: Michelle Kwan, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles

Earlier dances: “Glitter within the Air,” by Pink; “Bitter Sweet,” by Girl Gaga feat. Blackpink; “Nice Balls of Hearth,” by Jerry Lee Lewis; “Swan Lake Opus 20, Act 1 Finale,” by Tchaikovsky; “Get Prepared (2013 Model),” by 2 Limitless and “Hey Mickey,” by Mickey Combine DH

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Primetime”; “Crew Participant”; “Prayer”; “Cowl Woman”

Earlier panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Gabby Butler, Simone Biles, Hayden Panettiere, Gabby Douglas

Sloth, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Sloth

Dance: “Ballroom Blitz,” by the Struts

Phrase Up: “Magical”

Panel guesses: Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum

Earlier dances: “What I Like About You,” by the Romantics; “Up The place We Belong,” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes; “Ain’t {That a} Kick within the Head,” by Dean Martin; “Twist Remix,” by Neeraj Shridhar; “Dancing with a Stranger,” by Sam Smith feat. Normani

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Broadway”; “Main man”; “Rose”; “App”

Earlier panel guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, Jonathan Groff, Keegan-Michael Key, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Harry Shum Jr., Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Patrick Dempsey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Tulip, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Tulip

Dance: “Kings & Queens,” by Ava Max

Phrase Up: “Followers”

Panel guesses: Lucy Hale, Mackenzie Ziegler

Earlier dances: “Fergalicious,” by Fergie; “Fields of Gold,” by Eva Cassidy; “Thank U, Subsequent,” by Ariana Grande; “My Boyfriend’s Again,” by The Chiffons; Polka medley

Earlier Phrase Ups: “Triple”; “Princess”; “Lifetime Achievements”; “Butterflies”

Earlier panel guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles, Julianne Hough, Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff, Jamie Lyn Spears, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus, Dove Cameron

Subsequent up, Season 5 of “The Masked Singer: premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, paired at 9 p.m. with the debut of “Recreation of Expertise,” hosted by “Singer” Season 2 winner Wayne Brady. As Selection reported, Season 5 of “Singer” will kick off with visitor host Niecy Nash, who’s filling in for Nick Cannon as he recovers from COVID-19.