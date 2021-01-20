‘The Masked Dancer’ Gets a ‘Lego Masters’ Crossover with Will Arnett

As “The Masked Dancer” continues halfway by way of its first season run, the present has revealed a number of extra visitor panelists (all a a part of the Fox household, natch) who will seem within the coming weeks.

That features “Lego Masters” host and government producer Will Arnett, who will visitor on the Feb. 10 episode. Clues in that episode, which can function the present’s prime 4 dancers, will probably be delivered within the type of Legos.

Additionally set to look on the present is “Name Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik, who will probably be a visitor panelist on the Feb. 3 episode (that includes the ultimate 5 dancers). And Selection has an unique clip from this week’s episode, with visitor panelist Rob Lowe (from Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star”). Scroll down under.

Arnett’s look and the Lego clues should tide “Lego Masters” followers over till the present returns for Season 2. The competitors sequence has been casting for the reason that present ended final yr and can shoot within the spring for an airdate someday in 2021.

“Lego Masters” was a hit for Fox final season, ending the yr as broadcast TV’s No. 1 new leisure program amongst adults 18-49 and No. 1 new actuality sequence in complete viewers, averaging 9.7 million throughout all platforms. As for this season, “The Masked Dancer” is at the moment TV’s top-rated unscripted debut.

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Fowl, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead. Beforehand unmasked have been Elizabeth Sensible because the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man because the Ice Dice, and Ice-T because the Disco Ball.

The present touts a forged of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums bought worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Finest-Promoting Creator titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

Craig Robinson hosts “The Masked Dancer,” which options panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced, Ashley Tisdale and “The Masked Singer’s” Ken Jeong. Fox Various Leisure and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Various Tv are behind the present, which is government produced by James Breen (who’s the showrunner), Craig Plestis, Daniel Martin and Ellen DeGeneres.

Right here’s a first-look clip at this week’s present, airing on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET, which options performances by the ultimate six masked dancers, in addition to visitor panelist Lowe. On this excerpt, Jeong appears fairly satisfied that the Hammerhead shark is “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, and former “Idol” choose Abdul thinks he could also be on to one thing.