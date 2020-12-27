‘The Masked Dancer’ Preview: How Ellen DeGeneres Inspired the New Show

“The Masked Dancer” seems like a good suggestion on paper: Take megahit “The Masked Singer,” however the disguised celebrities get their groove — as an alternative of their croon — on. However whereas Fox and government producer Craig Plestis kicked round the thought of a spin-off in the wake of “Masked Singer’s” boffo rankings, they nonetheless weren’t certain it could work.

On “The Masked Singer,” panelists and viewers attempt to guess who’s below the costume by way of clues — however it’s in the end their singing voices that assist give it away or not. A dance present would take away that key element — how may anybody even attempt to make a guess?

Enter “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which had additionally capitalized on the reputation of “Masked Singer” to create its personal “Masked Dancer” stunt. After these segments grew to become viral hits and the “Masked Singer” group noticed how nicely they performed, Fox various leisure and specials president Rob Wade stated he was lastly satisfied.

“The segments that Ellen had carried out was actually the factor that persuaded me to do it,” he stated. “You noticed from the method that [‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss] and her sort of found out who folks have been beneath these costumes that we may truly construct a correct format round it.”

That’s why DeGeneres was additionally recruited to serve an government producer on “The Masked Dancer,” which premieres on Fox this Sunday night time, instantly following the NFL. Craig Robinson hosts “The Masked Dancer,” which options panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced, Ashley Tisdale and “Singer’s” Ken Jeong.

Plestis famous how DeGeneres and Twitch have been in a position to guess a few of the folks from a Q&A that they did with the disguised celebrities. “It was a bit of little bit of a proof of idea for us,” he stated. “Then we went into improvement mode. What would make ‘Dancer’ stand out and be totally different than ‘Singer’?”

That led to a few of the variations between the two “Masked” reveals. On “Dancer,” clue packages are extra story-oriented, with extra in-depth, detailed hints. And the producers additionally added a characteristic they name “Phrase Up,” wherein the contestant says one phrase, in their very own voice. That phrase can also be a serious clue to their identification.

“We have been actually debating it, is that this too huge of a clue?” Plestis stated. “When you hear somebody’s voice, you sort of actually slender it down. It turned out to be an excellent factor in the present. A few of [the panelists] picked up on a variety of details, outdated, younger, no matter it could be. But additionally via some fascinating misdirects that took them into different instructions.”

Plestis stated he believed “Masked Dancer” truly grew to become a better present for the panelists to guess the superstar’s identification. “When you’re observant it simply begins clicking in,” he stated. Plestis factors particularly to Abdul, the former “American Idol” decide whose choreography background made her the present’s “secret weapon.”

“She simply could be too good at this recreation, which was enjoyable for her to start out the method they walked out on the stage or dancing,” he stated. “She began entering into into the pc in her head, going It may very well be x, y or z.”

Amongst different variations between “Masked Singer” and “Masked Dancer,” the costumes aren’t as gigantic and rigid on “Dancer” as they could be on “Singer.”

“If it’s essential to do a bounce, it might probably survive with out the masks falling off. If it’s essential to take somebody above your head, you are able to do it,” Plestis stated.

Even the stage is a bit totally different from “Singer”: “The set needed to be modified as a result of you may’t dance on an egg-shaped set,” Wade stated. “And it’s a must to change the lighting configuration. It’s important to make it look totally different. Since you don’t need it to be an identical. A variety of work goes into that and designing that. It appears related however it’s truly very totally different when you truly must take the time to make the inventive modifications.”

As for the panelists, moreover bringing her dance expertise to the present, Abdul additionally returns to Fox after her profitable 2000s run as a decide on “American Idol” (and later, on “The X-Issue”).

“Clearly, it took a minute to type of speak that this isn’t a judging present, it’s now about how good or dangerous individuals are,” Wade stated. “They’re panelists, they’re not judges. There’s commentary on efficiency however you’re not judging the dance. And she or he’s nice. She’s nice at guessing, she’s very humorous she’s implausible chemistry with the remainder of the panel.”

Inexperienced was forged partly due to his expertise acting on “The Masked Singer,” as Season 4’s Giraffe. Tisdale introduced a performing background and a younger perspective to the present, whereas Jeong stays Fox’s actuality TV good luck attraction.

“Ken’s getting higher at the recreation,” Plestis stated. “Everybody does play the recreation for actual. He’s getting the groove of it now.” Added Wade: “We love Ken and we needed to have somebody from the ‘Masked’ franchise on there as a result of he’s virtually like a trainer. He is aware of how the judging works, so he’s extremely helpful from only a instructing viewpoint for others.”

As for Robinson, the community had been in talks with the comic for years on a large 123 of initiatives. “He’s by no means carried out this kind of competitors present, so he simply brings a recent taste to ‘Dancer,’” Plestis stated.

In casting “Masked Dancer,” the present went again to pitch celebrities who had handed on “Singer” however had beforehand stated they’d be open to a dance present.

“There are particular those that wish to dance, and there are different individuals who wish to sing,” Plestis stated. “We have been approached by many individuals as nicely, but in addition we have been on the lookout for people who you didn’t know who may dance. That it was both their secret weapon or passion. And I feel we have been very profitable in uncovering a reasonably good collection of celebrities.”

The present touts a forged of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Occasions Greatest-Promoting Writer titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

“It’s not simple total for the celebrities, singing has its personal weight however dancing, you’re inside a dressing up doing a number of dance routines and a variety of intricate dance routines as nicely, and telling tales with dance,” Plestis stated. “There’s a variety of sweat fairness our celebrities put into the present.”

For the producers, there was additionally the added stress of making and launching a brand new competitors in the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With ‘Masked Singer,’ as an example, it was actually exhausting to make in COVID however we knew what the present was, we simply had to determine find out how to make that present in COVID,” Wade stated. “In case you’re making a brand new present, you don’t even know what present you’re making. And it’s a must to make it in COVID. You’re attempting to determine this format in a time when nobody can see one another. Coaching for a dance competitors is de facto troublesome when you may clearly be too near folks.”

The pandemic additionally wound up limiting the involvement of DeGeneres: “The intention was to be much more however clearly with COVID taking place, it simply grew to become an impossibility,” Wade stated. “She’s been very useful clearly with the promotion of the present and really engaged in that. We have been going to do quite a bit with that however sadly, clearly she contracted COVID. So in the previous few weeks that meant a number of issues we had deliberate couldn’t be carried out. She’s been actually supportive and her group have actually supported the present.”

Like Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” the first season of “Masked Dancer” will depend on archived viewers response pictures in addition to augmented actuality to offer the really feel of a crowd in the studio.

“These reveals, you want viewers, you want response pictures.” Wade stated. “You want that to get the story informed correctly. And it’s nonetheless inferior to having them there. The massive drawback is that there’s a special degree of efficiency from each one — host, panelists, dancers, or singers. Once they’re in entrance of 200-300 screaming folks, it’s a really totally different vitality.”

Fox and Plestis are “The Masked Dancer” as a restricted sequence companion to “The Masked Dancer” for now, a chance to bridge two cycles of “Dancer.” However long run, “we’ll see how Dancer does, after which verify after that if we wish to carry that again or whether or not this is rather like a particular sequence,” Wade stated. “The hope is clearly we are able to carry it again in some form or kind.”

Each Plestis and Wade are very conscious of the hazard of oversaturation. “We simply must pour as a lot effort into sustaining as a lot of that as we are able to,” Wade stated. “I feel you’ve bought one thing that’s working then in fact it’s troublesome to not put it on. It’s good to have one thing on the air that’s actually working.”

Added Plestis: “Don’t turn into predictable, at all times try to be totally different and embrace the weird. We will change our format on a dime from season to season, and check out various things out. We don’t wish to relaxation on our laurels.”