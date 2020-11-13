‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveals Ice Cube Costume (EXCLUSIVE)

One other costume for Fox’s upcoming actuality competitors collection, “The Masked Dancer” has been revealed, and Selection has obtained an unique first look, which you’ll be able to see within the promo above.

The brand new costume is the Ice Cube, becoming a member of the previously-revealed Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Sweet, Unique Chicken, Sloth and Zebra.

“The Ice Cube costume signifies quite a few issues: a love of science and potential believer of local weather change. May or not it’s a politician or a reporter? It additionally represents the truth that the dancer behind the masks spent many a lonely night consuming frozen TV dinners, because of his/her busy dad and mom’ hectic careers. The Ice Cube is a particular product of his/her technology. However simply what technology is it? Tune in to seek out out,” mentioned government producer Craig Plestis.

Ice Cube can solely be seen in a short clip within the promo, though he/she is featured prominently in the important thing artwork, which you’ll be able to see beneath. With “Take it off” being chanted within the promo, the dancer is seen on the time of elimination, along with his or her arms on the masks (aka the dice), able to reveal who’s beneath. In fact the clip cuts nicely earlier than that reply is given, although, as the purpose of the present, primarily based on a South Korean format, is to look at celebrities dance utterly anonymously, because the panel and viewers attempt to guess who’s performing for them. The panel consists of Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced and Ashley Tisdale, with Craig Robinson serving because the host on the present.

The promo additionally provided a glimpse at a gaggle efficiency by quite a few the opposite costumed-contestants, together with Sloth and Zebra.

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Different Leisure and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Different Tv. Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. created the unique, worldwide format. Govt producers for the collection, which is ready to premiere in December on Fox, are James Breen, who additionally serves as showrunner; Plestis; Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres.

“The Masker Dancer” will premiere Dec. 27 after the NFL double-header after which transfer into its time interval premiere on Jan. 6.