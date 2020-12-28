‘The Masked Dancer’ Series Premiere Reveals Identity of the Disco Ball

It’s been 36 years since Ice-T’s movie debut in the movie “Breakin’” — however he briefly relived these poppin’ and lockin’ moments Sunday evening on the premiere episode of Fox’s “The Masked Dancer.”

The “Regulation & Order” SVU” star and O.G. rapper was the first movie star to be unmasked on the new “Masked Singer” spin-off, however he advised Selection he was hesitant at first about doing the present.

“I advised [my manager], ‘Yo, my dancing days are over,’” Ice-T stated. “I used to breakdance however now I can [just] breakdance in my thoughts. My bones aren’t shifting with the similar velocity… I used to do martial arts, so I might kick you in your head. Proper now I throw that very same kick and goal it at your head, it’s in all probability going to hit you someplace in your pant pocket. The elevation simply ain’t there no extra.”

Nonetheless, Ice-T stated his daughter is a giant fan of “The Masked Singer,” and he figured that since Li’l Wayne and Busta Rhymes had accomplished ‘Masked Singer,’ it could be OK. “Some of my friends have already been on the present. I respect that,” he stated.

On “The Masked Dancer,” Ice-T danced in the Disco Ball costume to “Uptown Funk,” by Bruno Mars. Regardless that the clue package deal even confirmed Disco Ball pouring a glass of iced tea (and pointed to a shark fin — “Fin” is his “SVU” character’s identify)… none of the panelists figured it out.

“Somebody stated Quincy Jones, and I used to be like, rattling, Quincy Jones is like 86!” he stated. “However aside from that, they might inform I used to be Black, that was one factor. But it surely’s more durable than the ‘Singer’ since you don’t get something, you simply get to have a look at any person transfer. I don’t actually know the way they’re going to select anyone. Not less than with the ‘Singer’ you get some variety of clue. However these exhibits to me are simply enjoyable and I feel it’s like watching celebrities and recognized individuals simply have enjoyable, and I feel that’s a very good look.”

Ice-T stated he instantly began studying choreography when he arrived at “The Masked Dancer” manufacturing. However then got here the costume, which he stated didn’t assist his strikes.

“It’s not that arduous — till you place that 20 pound head on,” he stated. “And it simply breaks down to love, not busting your ass on tv. You can actually fall actual simple with this huge costume on. So I went from attempting to essentially dance onerous to simply variety of strolling it out and simply attempting to not fall. As a result of now if you fall on nationwide tv, you turn into a meme. You’ll be falling for the relaxation of your life! I variety of labored it out. At the finish I did some freestyle strikes. I simply went out to have enjoyable.”

Brian Austin Inexperienced thought it was LL Cool J, Ken Jeong named Smokey Robinson, Paula Abdul guessed Ving Rhames, and Ashley Tisdale thought it may be Lionel Richie.

Ice-T additionally hopes to shock his daughter, who was set to look at Sunday’s premiere with out figuring out her father was on the present. “Primarily the cause I did it was to have my daughter watch the present and watch her bug out,” he stated.

For “The Masked Dancer,” the present boasts a unique theme music, in addition to “Girls in Black” (as a substitute of “Singer’s” “Males in Black”) accompanying the contestants.

However the greatest variations come from the clues, that are amped up for “Dancer,” in addition to “Phrase Up,” through which every contestant says a one-word clue to their id, of their actual voice.

Additionally, the panelists to every ask the voted-off movie star a query earlier than logging of their remaining guess.

This season’s costumes embrace Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Unique Chicken, Cotton Sweet, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Dice and Hammerhead.

The present touts a solid of 10 celebrities which have “amassed greater than 38 million albums offered worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 5 New York Instances Finest-Promoting Writer titles, 4 Olympic gold medals and three Broadway present appearances.”

“The Masked Dancer” strikes to its common Wednesday at 8 p.m. time slot on January 6.

“If Ice-T is a disco ball then you realize anyone may be in the rattling costume. Anyone,” Ice-T stated. “They only confirmed you that ‘hey, we’re approach over right here, we will go anyplace. We had Ice as a starter so that allows you to know, you’re gonna have an issue with choosing the relaxation.’”

Right here have been the different contestants and their performances on evening one:

Hammerhead, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Hammerhead

Dance: “Everyone,” by Backstreet Boys

Phrase Up: “Dramatic”

Voice-over: “As a shark, I’ve all the time been killing it. I’m a workaholic. However issues have by no means come simple to me. I made them occur. I grew to become well-known virtually too shortly. That early fame, it felt nice at the time, however then it began to really feel like my finest moments have been behind me. I had departed from who I used to be after which shifted into who I assumed everybody wished me to be. I simply realized I wasn’t blissful. So now I’m visiting every little thing I missed out on. By swimming away from what comes simple and swimming towards every little thing that used to scare me. I pumped the brakes on the place my life was headed. Now, shifting backwards is how I transfer my life ahead. Staying hungry for studying, for love and for all times.”

Panel guesses: Carrot High, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron

Tulip, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Tulip

Dance: “Fergalicious,” by Fergie

Phrase Up: “Triple”

Voice-over: “Hey guys, I assumed wouldn’t have something to speak about on this video. However then I discovered this gem. I don’t need this to sound like one of these good man, dangerous man tales. However rising up, I used to be teased all the time. ‘I’m allergic to you.’ ‘You odor like grime.’ ‘OK, bloomer.’ My confidence tumbled. However I attempted my finest to not get trolls in my head. I packed up my issues and located a brand new sunnier place to name residence. Individuals have been chill with the stranger issues about me. For the first time, I felt I might actually breathe and be myself. Tonight my dance is devoted to anybody looking for their place in the world. In spite of everything, we’re all on this collectively.”

Panel guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris

Cricket, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Cricket

Dance: “Leap (For My Love),” by the Pointer Sisters

Phrase Up: “Achieved”

Voice-over: “Truthfully, I by no means thought I’d do a present like this. Me, Cricket, dancing? No approach. However, I’ve all the time guess on myself. I needed to give it a attempt. I’ve been fairly fortunate in life. However when it got here to like, I all the time felt like I used to be getting punked. I wanted help, a basis to face on. However then, it was love at first sight. I hit the jackpot, and we grew to become the final energy couple. She was my rock and I used to be her apprentice. She taught me the artwork of steadiness. Tonight, I’m prepared to leap for my love.”

Panel guesses: Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering, Ashton Kutcher

Unique Chicken, “The Masked Dancer”

Courtesy of Fox

Unique Chicken

Dance: “Con Calma,” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry feat. Snow

Phrase Up: “Scored”

Voice-over: “‘Deep inside the secluded tropical terrain, we discover a species of fowl of their pure habitat, at the prime of a race observe.’ Hey, who stated that? Get out of right here. That is my story. I’m Unique Chicken, and right here’s a couple of issues about me. As you’ll be able to in all probability inform, I’m a bit aggressive. I began as a young person. I used to be luck sufficient to win huge fairly shortly. But it surely undoubtedly wasn’t simple after that. I felt attacked quite a bit, for dropping, for my relationships, even only for being a giant fowl. However I’m not going to let these shamers management my life. Win or lose, I’ll hold flying.”

Panel guesses: Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams

