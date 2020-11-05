‘The Masked Dancer’ Teaser Reveals Tulip, Sloth, Exotic Bird Costumes

In case you haven’t gotten your share of guessing what celebrities are hiding beneath elaborate costumes on “The Masked Singer,” Fox has you lined with the primary take a look at a number of key costume reveals from the upcoming spinoff, “The Masked Dancer.”

In a promo for the present launched on Tuesday, which you’ll watch above, collection panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced and Ashley Tisdale provide their finest guesses on who’s gyrating throughout the stage in entrance of them in costumes together with Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Sweet, Exotic Bird, Sloth and Zebra.

Inexperienced guesses Britney Spears is likely one of the contestants on the present, whereas Abdul says Fergie (presumably speaking in regards to the singer, not the Duchess of York) and Tisdale wonders if one could possibly be Lionel Richie. Jeong, identified for his horrible guesses on “The Masked Singer” (although, to be truthful, he has additionally been the one one on that present to appropriately guess sure celebrities) is barely proven commenting on a pirouette on this promo.

“The Masked Dancer,” based mostly on a South Korean format, follows an identical format to its predecessor “The Masked Singer,” in that it options movie star contestants decked out in head-to-toe-length costumes as they carry out. These costumes don’t must accommodate their singing, although, as they’re solely being evaluated on — you guessed it — their dancing.

Every episode will see the panelists and the viewers making an attempt to guess the identities of the performers, with clues sprinkled all through pre-produced packages in regards to the performer, in addition to on-stage.

Craig Robinson will host the brand new actuality competitors collection, which is produced by Fox Various Leisure and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Various Tv. Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. created the unique, worldwide format. Government producers for the collection, which is ready to premiere in December on Fox, are James Breen, who additionally serves as showrunner; Craig Plestis; Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres.