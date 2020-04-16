The Masked Singer Did A Sing-Along Episode, And Fans Are Pissed

Anybody need to begin taking bets on if The Masked Singer will convey again the sing-along particular ought to the present return for Season 4? I scent some straightforward cash that this may not be making a comeback sooner or later, though maybe those who hated the episode are only a vocal minority sounding off on the net. We are able to solely speculate, although I can actually say that is the primary time the place it took a substantial quantity of scrolling by tweets to see somebody’s precise guess on a contestant’s id.