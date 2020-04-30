‘The Masked Singer’ Drops to 7-Week Audience Low – Variety

The astronaut drifted off into area elimination final night time on “The Masked Singer,” however the Fox present didn’t rating fairly the identical galactic viewers numbers as regular.

Episode 14 of “Masked Singer” season three scored a 2.Zero ranking amongst adults 18-49 and drew 7.5 million viewers. Whereas that was simply ok to prime the night time ratings-wise, it additionally represents the present’s smallest viewers Dwell+Identical Day viewers since March 11. The second version of its “After The Masks” after present scored a 1.2 ranking and 4.6 million viewers, which means that Fox comfortably received the night time general.

CBS got here second thanks to “Survivor,” which remained even on final week at a 1.5 ranking and eight million whole viewers. Afterward, “SEAL Staff” scored a season excessive 0.eight ranking and 5.eight million viewers, the identical tally as final week. “S.W.A.T.” additionally had a powerful displaying, matching its season excessive 0.7 ranking and drawing just below 5 million pairs of eyeballs.

