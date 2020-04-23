The Masked Singer Fans Loved Guest Judge Sharon Osbourne, But Should She Become Everlasting?

In fact, Ken Jeong is hilarious on The Masked Singer, so double the humor would not be a nasty factor, even when that might imply double the guesses that are not all the time on the cash. There’s additionally the purpose that judges’ votes on The Masked Singer aren’t game-changers the way in which that judges’ votes are on America’s Obtained Expertise, so it is not actually crucial for The Masked Singer to maintain an excellent variety of judges, and there may be already house for that fifth chair.