The Masked Singer Has Let The Frog Coast For Far Too Long

Warning! The following comprises spoilers for The Masked Singer Season Three Episode 13. Learn at your personal danger!
The Masked Singer is formally right down to its Closing 5, and it is truthful to say the contestants remaining make up essentially the most controversial lineup the sequence has seen to this point. That is my opinion, anyway, particularly after seeing the Astronaut go house over a contestant who has been coasting far an excessive amount of as of late: the Frog. It was effective at first, however after the most recent efficiency, it is time for him to go.
Do not get me fallacious. I am aware of the truth that The Masked Singer viewers tends to vote with essentially the most entertaining efficiency relatively than essentially the most proficient singer, however this was simply fallacious. Hunter Hayes, a recent profitable nation star was despatched house over the Frog, who recited the phrases of an Think about Dragons tune whereas moon strolling. That will sound like an exaggeration, however because the video beneath reveals, it is not.
What little singing that did happen on this efficiency was finished by a backing observe whereas Frog talked over it. To be utterly truthful, the rap within the center was stable however, like I stated with White Tiger throughout his unbelievable run in Season 3, not singing. The present may as effectively be referred to as “The Masked Performer” at this level if contestants will get superior for distinctive stage presence over precise singing expertise.
Frog is getting some additional warmth from me as a result of Season Three has already let go of so many high-profile singers. Frog is getting a little bit extra flak from followers as a result of he is the one non-singer left, although I would wager he will not final past the following episode with the expertise that continues to be. If he does someway survive one other spherical, count on the warmth on his character to go nuclear. Actually, except the producers do one other judges’ elimination, I may see the Frog getting sympathy whereas extra proficient opponents cut up votes leading to certainly one of their eliminations.
With all of that stated, if the Frog is who I believe it’s, I can not blame him for sticking with what he does. Bow Wow is called a rapper, not a singer, so there isn’t any sense in attempting to step out of your consolation zone if you happen to’re in it to win it. Then once more, breaking from the mildew is strictly what gained T-Ache the competitors in The Masked Singer Season 1. Rappers can sing, although maybe if Bow Wow may, he would’ve finished so by now.
The Masked Singer Season Three is rolling on at Fox Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.
