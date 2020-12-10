The Masked Singer: Here’s Who Was (Or Wasn’t) Unmasked As Finale Looms

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward you probably have not watched Season 4, Episode 12 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Dec. 9 on Fox.

The unmaskings took every week off, as Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was as an alternative a particular one-hour holiday-themed sing-a-long version.

The competitors returns subsequent week with the Season 4 finale and the presentation of the Golden Masks trophy. However for now, viewers had been handled to a number of the most memorable performances from this fall — together with lyrics and a bouncing masks, for followers to sing alongside.

In addition to reprises of performances from earlier within the season, the episode additionally featured new, holiday-themed songs from the present’s three finalists: Solar, Crocodile and Mushroom.

Solar carried out “Rockin’ Across the Christmas Tree,” whereas Crocodile sang “Silent Night time” and Mushroom did “The Christmas Track.”

Panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong additionally received every week off from the guessing sport.

Repeat performances on the particular sing-a-along included “My Coronary heart Will Go On,” carried out by Tori Kelly because the Seahorse; “Satisfaction,” carried out by Bob Saget because the Squiggly Monster; “The Prayer,” from Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (because the Snow Owls); “Don’t Begin Now,” carried out by Chloe Kim (Jellyfish); “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” as sung by Dr. Elvis Francois (Serpent); “Domino” from Taylor Dayne (Popcorn); “Mama Mentioned Knock You Out” as carried out by Busta Rhymes (Dragon)

Kelly additionally carried out, out of costume, “Sleigh Journey.”

This season’s costumes embrace Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Beforehand unmasked have been Tori Kelly (Seahorse), Taylor Dayne (Popcorn), Chloe Kim (Jellyfish) Paul Anka (Broccoli), Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacalit), “Dr. Elvis” Francois (Serpent), Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Owls), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

New this season, the present’s panelists are competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer. Going into subsequent week’s finale, McCarthy Wahlberg is within the lead with three, whereas Thicke and Scherzinger have two factors every, and Jeong to date has zero.

A reminder of the place issues stand with the ultimate three — Crocodile, Mushroom and Solar — and what they carried out on this week’s episode, “The Vacation Sing-A-Lengthy”:

Crocodile

Songs: “Silent Night time,” conventional

Clue: “I picked this music as a result of it brings me again to the vacations as a toddler, and encompasses your entire which means of Christmas to me. I hope it’s simply as particular for you.”

Earlier songs: “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi; “Poisonous,” by Britney Spears; “Bleeding Love,” by Leona Lewis; “I Don’t Wish to Miss a Factor,” by Aerosmith

Earlier panel guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, AJ MacLean, Nick Carter

Mushroom

Track: “The Christmas Track,” by Nat King Cole.

Clue: “I picked this subsequent vacation music as a result of it’s considered one of my favorites of all time, sung by a real legend in Nat King Cole.”

Earlier songs: “This Girl’s Work” by Maxwell; “If I May Flip Again Time,” by Cher; “Unconditionally,” by Katy Perry; “Valerie,” by Amy Winehouse

Earlier panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd; Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan Michael Key

The Solar

Track: “Rockin’ Across the Christmas Tree,” by Brenda Lee

Clue: “I picked this subsequent music as a result of I like singing it with my household now.”

Earlier songs: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo; “Praying,” by Kesha; “Piece of My Warmth,” by Janis Joplin; “When the Social gathering’s Over,” by Billie Eilish

Earlier panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Brandii Carlisle, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke