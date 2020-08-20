The Masked Singer hires Mo Gilligan to replace Ken Jeong for season 2

BAFTA-winning comic Mo Gilligan will be a part of the panel for season two of ITV hit The Masked Singer, after US comic Ken Jeong was dominated out due to journey restrictions.

Season two of The Masked Singer would begin manufacturing in September with out Jeong, who mentioned he was “gutted” to miss it, however would proceed on the panel for season 4 of the US model.

Jeong mentioned he had a lot enjoyable within the first UK run that “nothing in need of a world pandemic would cease me coming again for season two”.

He added: “I hope when issues begin to normalise I can return and provide my experience on all issues British, just like the Australian Open. Please take care, be secure, and because the title of the present suggests, put on a masks.”

Gilligan mentioned it was a privilege to be becoming a member of host Joel Dommett and movie star sleuths Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

“It’s one of many funniest exhibits on the market and I’m actually proud to play my small half to assist convey a bit little bit of pleasure to the nation.”

London comic Gilligan received the 2020 BAFTA TV Award for Greatest Leisure Efficiency for The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan, which screens on Channel 4.

McCall mentioned that with out Jeong sitting beside her “perhaps I’ll be much less distracted and extra on it with my guesses”, however she hoped that he would make visitor appearances in season two, a risk prompt by ITV.

The Masked Singer pitches 12 celebrities along with flamboyant costumes and hid identities as they try to obscure who they’re from the panel and the viewers throughout eight exhibits. Former Ladies Aloud star Nicola Roberts received season one, from a various line-up which included England soccer star Teddy Sheringham, TV persona Denise Van Outen and opera star Katherine Jenkins.

The Masked Singer will begin filming season two in entrance of a socially distanced dwell viewers in September and was considered one of a quantity leisure exhibits akin to QI, Household Fortunes and Britain’s Acquired Expertise which might take this strategy.

The Masked Singer season one has been hailed by ITV as the largest new format launch on any channel in 2020, and it drew a mean viewers of 6.6million viewers and 32 per cent share when it premiered in January.

