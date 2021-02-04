‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Has COVID; Niecy Nash to Fill In

“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon has examined constructive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, which suggests he received’t be seen in at the very least the primary few episodes of the hit Fox actuality collection’ fifth season. As a substitute, producers have tapped actress and host Niecy Nash to fill in.

Nash will take over as visitor host as manufacturing begins this Thursday on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” and till Cannon is prepared to get again to work. Cannon is at present in quarantine and resting, a rep for the star confirms completely to Selection. Fox expects Cannon to return to the collection later within the season.

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is scheduled to premiere in March. Returning to the present as common are panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The movie star musical guessing sport wrapped Season 4 in December as TV’s No. 1 leisure collection, tied with NBC’s “This Is Us.” Whereas it’s been on hiatus, Fox has been airing the spinoff competitors present “The Masked Dancer.” As “The Masked Dancer” continues on Wednesday with its prime 5 contestants, already revealed have been Vinny Guadagnino because the Hammerhead; Brian McKnight because the Cricket, Elizabeth Sensible because the Moth, Invoice Nye the Science Man because the Ice Dice, and Ice-T because the Disco Ball.

On the Dec. 17 finale of “The Masked Singer,” LeAnn Rimes was unmasked as Season 4 winner — the Solar. Additionally revealed: Runner-up Aloe Blacc, who had been dressed as Mushroom, and third-place Nick Carter, who had carried out as Crocodile.

Since returning to manufacturing final summer season, “The Masked Singer” has maintained tight COVID protocols, and Jeong, who’s a doctor, has particularly stored an eye fixed on how the present dealt with security.

In the meantime, Nash is a really acquainted face to Fox viewers. On the community, she just lately appeared each on companion collection “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by Jeong, and was a visitor panelist on “The Masked Singer” final season. She appeared on Fox’s “Scream Queens,” “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Do Not Disturb,” “The Mindy Undertaking,” “The Bernie Mac Present,” and early in her profession, “Get together of 5.” She has additionally executed a voice for Fox’s “Household Man,” amongst different animated collection.

Nash’s current credit embrace the “Reno 911!” Revival, in addition to FX’s “Mrs. America” and Netflix’s “By no means Have I Ever.” She additionally stars on TNT’s “Claws,” which is able to return for its fourth and remaining season later this yr. As a number, Nash earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for Type Community’s “Clear Home,” which additionally landed her the 2007 Gracie Allen Award for excellent program host.

Nash has been nominated thrice for a Primetime Emmy: Twice for HBO’s “Getting On,” and in 2019 for “When They See Us,” the critically acclaimed Netflix restricted collection primarily based on the exonerated Central Park 5. Nash additionally earned an NAACP Picture Award for “When They See Us.”

In movie, Nash’s credit embrace “Selma,” “Guess Who” and “G-Pressure.” Behind the scenes, she runs the manufacturing firm Chocolate Chick.