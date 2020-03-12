The Masked Singer Judge Robin Thicke’s Guess Was Way Too Specific, And I’m Suspicious

I’m not saying Robin Thicke was fed his guess by a producer, or that he could have seen one thing behind the scenes he should not have, however I’m saying it’s extremely unusual he guessed Tina Fey given the circumstances. It was nearly too excellent of a second, and usually when issues appear too good to be true on actuality tv competitions, they’re. The guess made me a wee bit suspicious of how the judges come to their conclusions for guesses, particularly when nothing within the clue package deal teased Tina Fey for me, and I will positively be watching future guesses from judges extra carefully going ahead.