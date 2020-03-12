The Masked Singer Judge Robin Thicke’s Guess Was Way Too Specific, And I’m Suspicious

Depart a Remark
Warning! The following incorporates spoilers to The Masked Singer Season three Group C elimination. Learn at your personal threat!
Now that The Masked Singer is in its third season, I believe most individuals would forgive it for firming issues down a bit or shedding some spunk. That hasn’t occurred but although, and issues bought crazier than ever after the latest reveal of Sarah Palin hiding underneath the masks of The Bear. It was an not possible divulge to guess from a judging perspective, and but Robin Thicke bought unusually near the proper guess. Evidently I’m tremendous suspicious in regards to the state of affairs, and am having bother determining how he reached his closing guess.
When it was time for The Bear to be unmasked, the judges all mentioned this was a tricky one for them to pin down. And but, after seeing the clue package deal, Robin Thicke introduced that he had a vibe The Bear was a humorous lady or somebody from the Saturday Evening Dwell household. He talked about the truth that The Bear was a mom, and prompt that he was feeling good about it being Tina Fey underneath the masks.
It was a daring assumption, particularly given the big variety of former Saturday Evening Dwell castmembers who’re moms, and feminine comedians usually. Actually, Robin Thicke’s justification might’ve match for lots of of individuals within the trade, so to land on Tina Fey particularly was unusual. Nothing within the clue package deal teased somebody like Fey (although the efficiency of “Child Received Again” was humorous), and had Thicke guessed this for anybody else however Sarah Palin, it could have been written off as one other wild guess by a decide on The Masked Singer.
As many who watched Saturday Evening Dwell could know, Tina Fey was a notable impersonator of Sarah Palin and did a number of sketches portraying her over time. This was thanks largely to the truth that the 2 regarded very related, but additionally as a result of Fey might do an awesome impression of Sarah Palin. The web was clearly shocked at this loopy coincidence, and Robin Thicke was fast to let anybody know who did not that his guess was tremendous correct but additionally not.
I’m not saying Robin Thicke was fed his guess by a producer, or that he could have seen one thing behind the scenes he should not have, however I’m saying it’s extremely unusual he guessed Tina Fey given the circumstances. It was nearly too excellent of a second, and usually when issues appear too good to be true on actuality tv competitions, they’re. The guess made me a wee bit suspicious of how the judges come to their conclusions for guesses, particularly when nothing within the clue package deal teased Tina Fey for me, and I will positively be watching future guesses from judges extra carefully going ahead.
