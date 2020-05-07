The Masked Singer Needs The Option To Save Contestants In Season 4

Dangerous rivals need to go house in The Masked Singer, however as many know by now, the viewers would not all the time let that occur. Pizzazz and showmanship actually go a great distance on this competitors, and in The Frog’s case, his rap and dance is sufficient to make the Prime 4. I am not knocking The Masked Singer for letting somebody rap to get by way of a couple of rounds, however “singer” is actually within the title. A competitor ought to need to do some singing to win.