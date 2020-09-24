‘The Masked Singer’ Producers on Nick Cannon, COVID and ‘Child Alien’

“The Masked Singer” returns Wednesday with new costumes, a digital studio viewers, a socially distanced panel — and a number nonetheless weathering controversy.

The Fox superstar singing competitors has been a scores smash for 3 seasons, attracting an viewers in search of family-friendly, escapist TV. That was very true this previous spring, when scores soared as viewers watched “Masked Singer” as a way to deal with lockdown orders and the truth of the coronavirus pandemic.

That bubble threatened to burst this summer season, nonetheless, as “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon made anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, and at first appeared unapologetic. ViacomCBS reduce ties with the star, however Cannon managed to save lots of the “Masked Singer” gig after he ultimately apologized and promised to go on a self-reflection tour.

“This isn’t one thing that anybody has taken flippantly,” stated Fox different president Rob Wade. “We clearly condemn any type of hate directed towards any group and we’re dedicated to combating bigotry. And the conversations with Nick have been so swift and it was so away from his regret. And it felt like this was one thing that we would have liked to strive and resolve and not create a wedge in between us and him. As a result of I feel it’s lots simpler to carry somebody accountable for his or her actions if we’re nonetheless working with them moderately than not working with him.”

Insiders stated the topic wasn’t mentioned on the “The Masked Singer” set. Govt producer Craig Plestis doesn’t assume it’s a difficulty for the present. “He gave his statements and he’s been working on it behind the scenes,” Plestis stated. “We’re totally supportive of Nick.”

Even with out the Cannon headache, Fox and “The Masked Singer” producers confronted a problem in mounting the present within the COVID-19 pandemic age. However earlier than taking pictures “Masked,” Plestis and the community managed a stealth shoot of the brand new actuality competitors sequence “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong. That shoot went off with out incident, and Fox, Plestis, Jeong and the remainder of the crew that work on each exhibits slid instantly into Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.”

Plestis stated the purpose was to make the present look and really feel as very similar to another season as attainable. “I feel we’re all exhausted being on Zooms day by day and so is the typical viewer,” he stated. “The very last thing they wish to have is watch a TV present that appears like work. Our mission was to attempt to make it as acquainted as attainable and to return to old-fashioned. How can we do this? By quite a lot of innovation, by some digital actuality stuff that we’ve been taking part in with, to make the units even greater.”

“It’s not going to really feel like a COVID present,” he added. “And I feel we actually achieved that. It seems like a broadcast community TV present, and not a Zoom name.”

Wade referred to as the problem to mount the present in COVID-19 instances “as troublesome because it will get. It’s onerous. It’s onerous for a lot of, many, many causes. However they’ve performed a improbable job. From the day we began lockdown, it’s been a course of from how can we get again to filming in a protected method with excessive manufacturing values. It was extremely difficult, creating music tracks and vocal teaching individuals remotely — extremely troublesome. After which creating the techniques to make sure persons are separated and protected once they’re on set, not permitting totally different areas of the crew to populate areas.”

Right here are some things to look out for as “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 4:

Snow Owls, “The Masked Singer” Season 4

Courtesy of Fox

The primary superstar duo contestant: “Snow Owls.”

“We’ve been speaking about entering into duets for the previous couple seasons,” Plestis stated. “It’s not a contemporary concept that simply occurred a pair months in the past, however we solely wished to do it [if] we had the correct two individuals in that outfit. There have been quite a lot of totally different celebrities that got here throughout in our journey that simply didn’t really feel proper, till we bought these two. And it turned out to be excellent. I’m glad we waited for this expertise, as a result of they are surely the embodiment of our Snow Owls.”

Child Alien, “The Masked Singer” Season 4

Courtesy of Fox

The primary puppet costume: “Child Alien.”

“Child Alien lives inside a spaceship, and the superstar must be on this gigantic equipment to maneuver Child Alien,” Plestis stated. ” Child Alien is perhaps in regards to the dimension of perhaps like Child Yoda, a small little puppet or Kermit the Frog. Not solely does this individual need to sing on this puppet, however they need to function a puppet. The coaching that this superstar needed to do to function this was monumental. It would develop into one of many fan favorites.”

The “Masked Singer” panel has been unfold out for security.

The panel sits at a supersized desk, the place they’re separated six ft aside. “The way in which that we shot it, they actually really feel shut collectively,” Plestis stated. “Security continues to be primary for us. We didn’t wish to compromise in any respect. There’s some digital actuality methods with the units that we’ve performed.”

The viewers participated just about, chosen from a database of “The Masked Singer” superfans.

“We’ve been displaying the performances to our superfans and letting them vote all throughout America,” Plestis stated. “I watch them once they truly do the voting, and they get to truly talk with each other like just a little non-public chat room. We’ve been actually fortunate that the followers are actually loyal and displaying up and they don’t wish to spoil it for anybody.”

“The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

The producers relied on panelist Ken Jeong, who’s additionally a physician, to place expertise relaxed that this was a protected set.

[See Variety‘s separate story on Jeong here: With ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ Ken Jeong May Now Be Reality TV’s Biggest Star.] “We took nice satisfaction within the COVID proofing, however for the celebrities,” Plestis stated. “We have been sort of fortunate, lots of people have been in between jobs too. So once they came upon that we truly took further precautions for his or her security in addition to our crew security, we had lots of people that we thought we might by no means get on our present. Knock on wooden, we have been actually fortunate this season to get some unimaginable expertise.”

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg stated she was “blown away with the precautions that they took. Earlier than I even left Chicago, I used to be examined twice, and bought on a airplane, got here right here, landed, examined. After which examined just about each two to 3 days. I’ve misplaced observe with what number of cotton swabs are available entrance of me. And everybody round me, the identical quantity of testing. Everyone on set is socially distanced, their masks are on. I’m actually fairly fascinated with how they have been capable of pull it off within the most secure method.”

Clue packages have been animated this 12 months, and drones will carry clues as nicely.

“The management room itself is now in several rooms. And but they’re nonetheless managing to operate and create a really top quality present,” Wade stated. “I feel with the artistic use of AR know-how and using issues like animation in our packages, drones to hold clues on moderately than individuals, the producers have been extremely ingenious to seek out methods to maintain the leisure worth at its very highest. But preserve individuals protected.”

“The Masked Singer” returns on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, adopted by the brand new sequence “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by Jeong.