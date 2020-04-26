The Masked Singer returns for lockdown special with Joel Dommett

The nation went wild for The Masked Singer UK when it aired on ITV earlier within the 12 months.

A bunch of celebrities donned elaborate and large costumes to hide their identities and it was all the way down to a panel of well-known judges to find out who was hiding behind the masks.

The scores hit was fronted by Joel Dommett, and he’s bringing the format again for a smaller model whereas the UK is in lockdown.

It’s all part of his present, Dwelling Alone with Joel Dommett, the place tonight (26th April), he will probably be joined by Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross for a chat.

However, the trio will all play a scaled down model of The Masked Singer with three celebrities masking their faces whereas the sing a fast tune.

ITV have launched a clip from tonight’s episode as Ross, McCall and Dommett ponder over the celebrities.

Dommett says to his buddies: “I’ve missed you since The Masked Singer, guys.

“This is the reason I made a decision to rearrange this very special lockdown model of The Masked Singer. I assumed it could cheer us up in these darkish instances.

Tomorrow on Dwelling Alone with Joel Dommett – We play lockdown Masked Singer with @ThisisDavina and @wossy … I’m within the bathtub with @RobbieRinder .. @RitaOra performs us out on the finish of the present and LOADS extra. Sunday 10pm @itv2 pic.twitter.com/rExax7ZzzF — Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) April 25, 2020

“I’ve organized three masked singers and even I don’t know who they’re, choose your favorite after which they’ll reveal who they’re.”

A male determine performs Tom Jones’ Intercourse Bomb whereas the picture of a bear covers his face.

Who’s behind the masks?

Earlier within the 12 months, Nicola Roberts was topped as the primary winner of The Masked Singer UK.

She was disguised as Queen Bee and confronted a tricky competitors from Jason Manford who was disguised as Hedgehog.

Katherine Jenkins as Octopus got here in third place – right here’s the remainder of the celebrities from The Masked Singer.

Dwelling Alone with Joel Dommett airs tonight on ITV2 at 10pm.