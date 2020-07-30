‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Season 4 Clues in Teaser (Watch)

“Masked Singer” followers higher attain for his or her magnifying glasses.

Fox has launched the primary teaser for the upcoming fourth season of its scores and social media sensation.

Airing tonight through the season finale of “Final Tag,” the teaser doesn’t provide too many clues, however there are just a few scattered across the display for viewers to search out.

A photograph of various greens seems about 10 seconds into the teaser, which have to be a clue of some form, whereas in a while, a picture of a baseball glove holding an enormous diamond pops up in the background. Make of these what you’ll.

Then, as decide Ken Jeong states with typical confidence that he is aware of “precisely who it’s,” an assortment of clues seem round him, together with a gavel, a purple bowtie, a maple leaf, and the quantity 11 written twice on a bit of paper. It’s honest to say that these alone will probably be sufficient to get followers guessing.

Jeong and his fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy will probably be again for season 4 in September as a part of a Fox fall lineup which has been drastically impacted the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown. “Masked Singer” will as soon as once more air on Wednesday nights, adopted by a brand new season of “Masterchef Junior.”

One one who appreciated look he won’t be a certainty to return is host Nick Cannon, who got here underneath important hearth for anti-Semitic feedback he made on his podcast earlier this month. Whereas ViacomCBS terminated its long-term relationship with Cannon consequently, Fox stood by him and determined to maintain him on as “Masked Singer” host.

It’s considerably noticeable that Cannon doesn’t seem in the teaser; solely his voice might be heard saying “that is ‘The Masked Singer.’”

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and primarily based on a South Korean format, “Masked Singer” was developed for the U.S. and is government produced by Craig Plestis of Sensible Canine Media and Izzie Choose Ibarra. Cannon serves as co-executive producer. “The Masked Singer” is predicated on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.