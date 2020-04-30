‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Astronaut – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 3, episode 14 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 29 on Fox.

Hunter Hayes is not “Needed” on “The Masked Singer.” The nation singer was the newest star to be unmasked on the hit Fox actuality competitors sequence, having been disguised as the Astronaut.

For his closing efficiency, Hayes carried out “Story of My Life” by One Course on Wednesday night time’s episode.

Hayes informed Variety that he took the “Masked Singer” gig as a result of, coincidentally, his subsequent album — the second in his “Wild Blue” trilogy — will concentrate on themes of “the unknown and embracing the unknown.”

“It was an awesome probability for me to step out of my consolation zone and take a look at new issues in a protected place — despite the fact that it airs on nationwide TV,” Hayes stated. “I believe being behind a masks gave me confidence and gave me the probability to essentially push myself.”

Hayes stated he was supplied each the Robotic and Astronaut costumes, however selected the Astronaut as a result of flying is a frequent reference in his music.

“After we noticed the Astronaut, it was as in the event that they tailor-made this masks, primarily based on my present story,” he stated. “Particularly after I noticed it in particular person and began working in the go well with, it positively felt like an extension of me, greater than a fancy dress. Aside from the proven fact that it was very difficult to maneuver in and breathe in.”

Certainly, Hayes stated the costume was most likely simpler to maneuver than some of his celeb rivals’ outfits, however nonetheless the reflection of the metallic Astronaut costume and its rigidness made it troublesome at instances.

“The one actual problem was studying methods to overcome that threshold and proceed pushing what I assumed the go well with might do or I might do in a go well with,” he stated. “It was highly regarded, it was a large heater. The woman that was serving to me out and in of my go well with day by day, informed me that each time she would take the backpack off, there was a steam coming from the go well with.”

Hayes additionally stated the secrecy of the present additionally offered a problem.

“I had it simple, as a result of I used to be meant to be in LA, and all my family and friends and colleagues knew that I used to be in LA engaged on an album,” he stated. “I form of lived this kind of double life, I might rise up tremendous early in the morning, we’d go and rehearse after which then I’d get again house proper round the time that I might usually get up.”

As for the panel guesses, Nicole Scherzinger received it proper with Hayes, partly as a result of she remembered performing with him at a July four occasion in Washington, D.C. Visitor panelist Gordon Ramsay and Robin Thicke thought it was Jonathan Taylor Thomas, whereas Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg picked Ben Platt. Ken Jeong selected Skylar Astin, who was Scherzinger’s unique guess.

“It was throughout the map,” Hayes stated of the panel’s guesses all through the season. “I used to be flattered by rather a lot of them as a result of they have been these triple risk individuals who can dance, sing and act. However each episode there was one thing that was simply outrageous. The one that stands proud the most is Eddie Vedder. That that was the most entertaining half.”

In addition to Hayes, to this point this season, Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods and Bret Michaels have all been revealed.

As the competitors continues, 5 celebrities are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Rhino and Evening Angel. The quarterfinals will air subsequent week.

Right here’s a recap of this week’s contestants and their performances on Wednesday:

Kitty

Kitty’s track: “Diamonds Are a Lady’s Greatest Good friend,” by Marilyn Monroe

Clues from Kitty: “I’ve been on many phases and performed many roles in my 9 lives. I realized the onerous method, it’s not sufficient to only have an excellent voice. If I wish to keep on this fairyland, I’ve to reinvent myself everytime I step out on that stage. I’m taking a cue from some of the soloists I’ve carried out with earlier than.”

Kitty’s masked munchies: Opera cake (Multi-layered chocolate cake)

Panel guesses: Charlotte Church, Lea Michele, Eva Longoria

Rhino

Rhino’s track: “Die A Joyful Man,” by Thomas Rhett

Clues from Rhino: “Rhinos are solitary creatures so I have to take my time with nature earlier than going any additional I have to replicate on chief supply of energy: My love for my spouse and my child rhinos. Tonight I hope I can attain nirvana and namaste on this competitors.”

Rhino’s masked munchies: Spaghetti, meatballs and cheese

Panel guesses: Jeff Bridges, Charles Kelley, Barry Zito

Frog

Frog’s track: “No matter It Takes,” by Think about Dragons

Clues from Frog: “Becoming a member of a present with ‘singer’ in the title was a troublesome case to crack. However this entire expertise has proven me I can do something, if I simply take the leap. So tonight, I’m pushing myself even additional and taking a threat with a style I’ve by no means tried earlier than.”

Frog’s masked munchies: Catfish

Panel guesses: Lil Jon, Bow Wow, Omarion

Evening Angel

Evening Angel’s track: “Black Velvet,” by Alannah Myles

Clues from Evening Angel: “I’ve gotten rather a lot of calls in my life. Some good, some dangerous, some that even upended my life. However the key to my success is, I reply all of them. Being right here has reawakened elements of myself I’ve been preserving on the down-low, reminding me I don’t must go chasing anybody else. I can stand alone.”

Evening Angel’s masked munchies: Crickets on a stick

Panel guesses: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Kandi Burruss, Daybreak Robinson

Turtle

Turtle’s track: “Keep,” by Alessia Cara

Clues from Turtle: “My entire profession, I’ve been riddled with insecurities about not being adequate. Regardless of my strategizing, I at all times appear to place myself in final place. This stage on this masks, I can really feel my confidence rising in the proper route. Tonight, it’s not nearly vocals, I’m exhibiting I could be a full package deal entertainer, dance strikes and all. Test mate.”

Turtle’s masked munchies: Tortilla chips and apple salsa

Panel guesses: Gavin DeGraw, Adam Lambert, Zayn Malik

Beneath, watch Hayes’ unmasking: