‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Banana – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward if in case you have not watched Season 3, episode 13 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 22 on Fox.

Discuss timing. Rocker Bret Michaels was the newest movie star to be revealed on “The Masked Singer” — and it occurred to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Poison frontman’s mind hemorrhage that left him in intensive take care of practically two weeks.

Michaels, who carried out as the Banana on “Masked Singer,” marveled at what he referred to as “the irony, not realizing that these two dates would ever line up on any stage, however right here it’s April 22, and the music choice I selected got here down to 2 songs, and I went with ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’ to sing tonight… Precisely as this present aired is after I was in emergency room, in the working room, they have been working on my mind. And I’m singing that music. Life is ironic. A second of surrealness tonight, for positive.”

Michaels, whose prolonged unscripted resume contains “Rock of Love” and “Movie star Apprentice,” stated he was sport for “Masked Singer” after watching the first two seasons along with his youngsters — and in addition by himself.

“I prefer to suppose I’m a real-life boy detective, so I’m all the time watching detective reveals, ‘Forensic Recordsdata,’” he stated. “And so, there’s half singer, half loopy masks costume, after which half detective work. The present was enjoyable. And final yr, [the panelists] had thought I used to be the Eagle [which wound up being] Dr. Drew. So this season I believed, that is excellent, I’m on tour, so that they’ll by no means suppose of me doing it. The minute they requested, I used to be like, if I could make this work, I’m in.”

As for the problem stage, Michaels stated “it goes up by about 1,000. You’re altering your voice. You’re attempting to not do the identical leg actions, or hand gestures that you just do, in order that nobody figures it out. You haven’t any peripheral imaginative and prescient. You’re singing by way of a small gap. And after I say sizzling, I misplaced a wholesome 5 kilos in that outfit.”

Michaels stated he tried to throw off the panelists by carrying an even bigger shoe measurement, altering the peak and singing sudden songs. However finally, many followers found out it was him.

“There’s half of you praying that nobody discovers you, so that you keep longer or till the finish,” he stated. “After which there’s a component of you that goes, ‘I hope to God after 30 years somebody is aware of who the hell I’m.’ once they say, to not have a pun, however ‘roses and thorns’? It’s the finest of each worlds.” (Sure, Michaels did simply inadvertently namecheck his hit “Each Rose Has Its Thorn.”)

As the Banana, Michaels carried out “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” by Bob Dylan, on Wednesday night time’s episode, and he additionally sat behind a grand piano. However as he got here out to carry out on this episode, Michaels stated he was additionally thrown for a second by the indisputable fact that Sharon Osbourne — somebody he’s recognized for years — was the visitor panelist.

“You stroll out of this tunnel and my coronary heart’s all the time pounding,” he stated. “It’s the weirdest factor as a result of the present is a lot enjoyable, but it surely’s additionally actually severe. They actually, really defend everybody’s identification. So I’m strolling on the market and I’m trying up at Sharon. And I’m considering, ‘uh-oh.’ I needed to keep centered. As a result of there’s folks in the crowd, whispering, ‘Banana, I do know it’s Bret, I do know it’s you!’ And I can’t look over and even acknowledge it. I went right down to the piano. And I seemed up at Sharon, and I took slightly breath after which the whole lot form of begins.”

Seems Michaels was proper, Osbourne instantly recognized him: “I do know his voice so nicely.. I’ve recognized you, what, 35 years?” she stated.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg additionally acquired it proper and picked Michaels, whereas Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke determined to hitch in and select Michaels too. Ken Jeong was the one outlier, selecting Brad Paisley.

Michaels had been on tour in Oklahoma when the coronavirus shut the whole lot down — and he famous that as a kind one diabetic, he’s in the highest danger class.

“If I might depart one observe, it’s to let everybody know two issues: We’re clearly, all of us, on this collectively, to get wholesome once more,” he stated. “However quantity two, an enormous thanks to all of our frontline first responders and fighters who’re on the market retaining us as protected as they’ll.”

In the meantime, Michaels’ “Masked Singer” look comes as he will get able to launch his first ebook, “Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography,” on Could 12. The ebook is a combination of audio and video components, along with pictures and print tales.

“I journey from start to ‘Masked Singer’ to the whole lot,” he stated. “I learn the entire factor after which you’ve gotten nonetheless pictures of every chapter, and it has shifting pictures. The ebook is coronary heart felt, really handwritten by me. I’ve gone by way of so much of issues in my life, but it surely stays constructive. It is going to be a great enjoyable summer season examine dealing with adversity and overcoming the whole lot from music to life to diabetes.”

Moreover Michaels, to this point this season, Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski and Jordyn Woods have all been revealed.

As the competitors continues, six celebrities are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut and Night time Angel. Subsequent week, the “Battle of the Sixes” takes place.

Right here’s a recap of this week’s contestants and their performances on Wednesday:

Frog vs. Kitty

Frog, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Frog’s music: “Fireball,” by Pitbull

Clues from Frog’s bag: Sneakers, keyboard, icecube tray, Japan flag, “Thank God It’s Frogday”

Panel guesses: Katt Williams, Alfonso Ribiero, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Kitty, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Kitty’s music: “True Colours,” by Cyndi Lauper

Clues from Kitty’s bag: Dragon, pope hat, “If discovered CALL ME??? Be A Hero!”

Panel guesses: Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, Kate Bosworth

Banana vs. Rhino

Banana, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Banana’s music: “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” by Bob Dylan

Clues from Banana’s bag: Cat, bug spray, Nashville sheriff badge, backstage crew tag

Panel guesses: Bret Michaels, Keith City, Child Rock

Rhino, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Rhino’s music: “10,000 Hours,” by Dan+Shay and Justin Bieber

Clues from Rhino’s bag: Lump of coal in a Christmas stocking, seal with a bow tie, home, Tennessee flag

Panel guesses: Sam Hunt, Gary Busey, David Hasselhoff, Jonathan Scott

Smackdown: Kitty vs. Banana

Kitty music: “Unstoppable,” by Sia

Banana music: “Brick Home,” by The Commodores