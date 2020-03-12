‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Bear: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward you probably have not watched Season 3, episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 11 on Fox.

We will bear-ly imagine it: Former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin was unmasked as the Bear on Wednesday night time’s version of “The Masked Singer,” and her tune selection was… properly, sudden.

Palin, who carried out “Child Bought Again” by Sir Combine A Lot in the episode, instructed host Nick Cannon that “to not have the ability to see a lot of something out of that is very nice. It takes the sharp edges off the world. All the things appears slightly softer, nicer. I wanted this.” Why the bear? “The bear is an element of my nickname rising up and the entire ‘Mama Bear’ factor, and so they’re in Alaska. They’re of their entrance yards. Bear was simple. I used to be so appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,’ they let me exploit males. I modified the lyrics and it was all about males.”

Mentioned Cannon: “This is likely to be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this present.” Fox hyped the episode as one of the greatest in the three-season historical past of “The Masked Singer,” promising followers in promos “a reveal so surprising that you simply’ve received to see it to imagine it.” That’s a bit controversial, nonetheless, as Palin has appeared on lots of actuality reveals in the previous.

Palin is the first star to be kicked off in Group C, the remaining of three teams of six celebrities (making 18 complete) competing on this yr’s competitors. Describing this assortment of six celebrities, Cannon revealed that “between them they’ve one Guinness World File, three ‘New York Occasions’ bestsellers and 36 gold information.”

Palin’s exit this season follows Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick and Tom Bergeron.

Robin Thicke guessed Tina Fey, Ken Jeong guessed Jodie Sweetin, whereas Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Candice Cameron Bure and Nicole Scherzinger named Christina Applegate. “This was hella arduous,” Scherzinger stated. Added McCarthy Wahlberg: “I by no means struggled so arduous.”

“I’ve been each hunter and hunted,” the Bear stated in the pre-taped package deal earlier than her efficiency. “However after years of listening to all the phony baloney, So this mama bear is popping out of hibernation. perhaps I’ve been a bit polarizing, however similar to a bear it’s been to guard my cubs. Under this masks, I discovered the braveness to come back out of my cage, cease hiding and face the world head on. Now tonight, I bear train my proper to a killer efficiency.”

Here’s a recap of the different contestants and their performances on Wednesday:



Swan

Tune: “Fever,” by Peggy Lee

Voice-over: “The swan is understood for its fierceness. One of the solely birds that flies regardless of the burden of the weight it carries throughout the universe. I’m the swan, right here as a result of I refuse to be tuned out. I’ve performed video games, I’ve lived fame, I’ve seen disgrace and I declare on this stage that you simply received’t know my identify. I’m somebody and nobody. I’m laughing and screaming and now I’m euphoric, flushed with fever as I bear my soul to you.”

Power: Diving

Weak point: Usually flighty

Panel guesses: Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar



Rhino

Tune: “Have a Little Religion in Me,” by John Hiatt

Voice-over: “Whereas my exterior could look powerful and callous, I’m actually only a mild big. As a younger rhino, I used to be middle stage, the toast of the city each week. However that speak got here with an habit. After I instantly wasn’t the greatest, I crashed and burned. I pushed the individuals closest to me away. However I received the assist I wanted to get again on my trip. And now I’m hear to take a leap of religion, simply exterior my consolation zone. As a result of I’m able to soar once more.”

Power: Headbutts

Weak point: Poachers

Panel guesses: Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, Tim McGraw



T-Rex

Tune: “So What,” by Pink

Voice-over: “You wish to hear to the story of my journey? A story of evolution of glory of survival. Like the dinosaur, I used to be found by one other, who plucked me out of obscurity and into one other known as T-Rex island, a magical world the place I used to be half of dozens throughout the land. All comparable in appears, energy and ability, a sisterhood of enjoyable and associates. However quickly I heard rumors of extinction. That until you have been particular, you have been doomed. After which it occurred. A cataclysmic occasion that modified my world without end.”

Power: Killer smile

Weak point: Push-ups

Panel guesses: Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black



Astronaut

Tune: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Voice-over: “I’ve all the time dreamed in flying excessive as a result of I imagine in order for you one thing sufficient not even gravity can maintain you again. Whereas it’s a bit loopy to depart my dwelling planet I’ve been hungry for an opportunity to discover new territories. This voyage could also be bumpy and I could also be removed from dwelling however the thought of countless prospects will get my coronary heart throbbing. Individuals say the sky’s the restrict, however once you’re an astronaut, the sky is just the starting.”

Power: Defies gravity

Weak point: Wants area

Panel guesses: Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron



Night time Angel

Tune: “You Give Love a Dangerous Identify,” by Bon Jovi

Voice-over: “There’s one thing about the night time that’s so deliciously mysterious… similar to me. Like an angel, I really feel deeply blessed my whole life. Doorways have all the time opened for me. Whereas fame has generally introduced me down like a landslide, I’ve all the time been capable of finding a light-weight. This constructive angle is my greatest magic trick. And a key to my success. However man, I really feel like this angel can’t be good all the time. That boy is mine and tt’s my prerogative to have slightly enjoyable, y’all. So tonight I’ve chosen a tune slightly bit harmful and slightly bit candy, similar to me.”

Power: Night time imaginative and prescient

Weak point: Daybreak

Panel guesses: Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil Kim

