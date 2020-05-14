‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Rhino – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward in case you have not watched Season 3, episode 16 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Might 13 on Fox.

Former professional baseball pitcher Barry Zito has spent the previous few years specializing in his music profession. Simply final week, he launched a canopy of the Kenny Rogers monitor “The Best.” Now, it seems thousands and thousands of TV viewers have been listening to Zito carry out this spring.

Zito was the newest star to be unmasked on the hit Fox actuality competitors sequence, having been disguised as the Rhino. (Scroll to the backside of this story to observe the video of his unmasking.)

“I grew up in a musical household and I all the time needed to write down songs and produce songs,” Zito instructed Variety. “So after I landed in Nashville at the finish of my profession, I went proper into songwriting and I actually began hitting the co writing on music actual onerous for a number of years. That was extremely a studying expertise for me.”

Zito launched an EP in 2017, and has been commonly writing and co-writing songs. However “The Masked Singer” nonetheless offered a brand new problem: “I assumed wow, that is actually scary and I don’t actually really feel like singing on a stage in a fancy dress, that appears like one thing that’s thus far out of my consolation zone. However I do know that I’ve all the time had my greatest transformations personally when I’m uncomfortable.”

Including to that stress, the Rhino costume was maybe one of the most troublesome to sing in. “I might solely see the floor,” he stated “There was two little quarter-size nostrils of the Rhino that I might see in however I couldn’t actually navigate via there. Additionally the masks was actually entrance heavy, as a result of it was an enormous Rhino. That, coupled with the proven fact that I’ve by no means sang and danced earlier than, I’ve solely ever sang with an acoustic guitar, sitting on a stool. My first couple of days have been like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I get myself into right here? That is extremely troublesome.’”

For his closing efficiency, Zito carried out “Humble and Form” by Tim McGraw on Wednesday night time’s episode. Previous songs included “You’ve Misplaced That Lovin’ Feeling,” by Righteous Brothers and “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson. Zito stated he was pleasantly stunned that he obtained so far as he did — to Season 3’s closing 4.

“I simply needed to maintain my head down and do my finest each time and never get so caught up in profitable,” he stated. “These are classes I’ve discovered in my baseball profession. After I grew to become so outcome oriented and targeted on issues that I couldn’t management, like profitable or outcomes, it actually spoiled the expertise for me. My objective actually was to go on the market and never get eradicated on the first present. After I made it via first present, that was an enormous victory for me.”

Zito’s id was saved a secret till panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg made it one of her guesses a number of weeks in the past, and the athlete stated he heard from loads of former teammates who had additionally figured it out.

“Eric Byrnes, who I performed with in Oakland, he’s nonetheless good friend. His children watch the present religiously so he texted me a pair weeks in the past,” Zito stated. “And he was like, ‘dude. You’re killing it on TV.’ And I used to be like, ‘What are you speaking about?’”

As for the panel guesses, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong named Zito, Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Jason Aldean, visitor panelist Jay Pharoah picked Blake Shelton and Robin Thicke thought it was Hint Adkins.

“I used to be simply flattered to have folks like Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton, names thrown on the market,” Zito stated. “Different names like David Hasselhoff, Derek Jeter, Tim Tebow. These are all tremendous entertaining, they’re guessing these items and I’m in the costume, simply laughing onstage after they’re throwing these names out.”

Now that he’s been revealed on “The Masked Singer,” Zito stated he’s popping out with some music later this 12 months “that’s completely different sonically, just a little extra digital, just a little extra poppy, however nonetheless with that songwriting heartbeat beneath. I’m tremendous excited to actually have extra management sonically of what’s occurring.”

Moreover Zito, thus far this season, Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes and Jackie Evancho have all been revealed.

Now three celebrities head into subsequent week’s season finale: Turtle, Frog and Night time Angel.

Right here’s a recap of this week’s contestants and their performances on Wednesday:

Nick Cannon and Night time Angel, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Night time Angel

Night time Angel’s tune: “How To Love,” by Lil Wayne

Night time Angel clues: Soccer, soccer ball, moon pin. “I’m the night time angel as a result of a number of years in the past somebody near me handed. Shedding that particular person is a continuing reminder to me that tomorrow is just not assured.”

Panel guesses: Daybreak Robinson from En Vogue; Ciara; Kandi Burruss

Turtle, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Turtle

Turtle’s tune: “Jealous,” by Nick Jonas

Turtle clue: Photograph album; “again,” ring. “As an artist I used to be so pigeonholed. I by no means felt snug about stepping outdoors my wheelhouse. I’m extra versatile than folks know.”

Panel guesses: Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys; Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys; Justin Guarini

Frog, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Frog

Frog’s tune: “Hip Hop Hooray,” by Naughty by Nature

Frog clue: Hat; basketball; hair rollers; “mother” pin. “I could be clean, I could be foolish. I can sing and dance suddenly! It’s a complete completely different ballgame. I’m actually redefining who I’m to the world, and that is sort of a slamdunk.”

Panel guesses: Likelihood the Rapper; Bow Wow; Lil’ Fizz

