‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Taco: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

Tom Bergeron simply gave “The Masked Singer” viewers one thing to taco ’bout. The “Dancing with the Stars” host, who had carried out in the Taco costume, was eradicated from “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday evening.

Bergeron, who carried out “Can’t Assist Myself” by the 4 Tops in the episode, known as the expertise “weird” however “fantastic.” “I believe I lasted about so long as I should,” he informed Selection. “Perhaps one or two would have been OK, however I had no delusions about going the distance.”

If something, Bergeron admitted that he was a bit shocked that he lasted longer than final week’s eradicated celeb, Dionne Warwick. “That shocked the hell out of me,” he stated.

Bergeron’s exit this season follows Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, and Warwick. However not like final week, when most of the panel discovered Warwick, they had been utterly in the darkish on Bergeron.

As an alternative, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong guessed Martin Brief, whereas Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Jerry Springer, Nicole Scherzinger named Barry Manilow and visitor panelist T-Ache — the present’s Season 1 winner — guessed Kelsey Grammer.

“I used to be very stunned, particularly provided that Nicole received ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Robin has carried out a quantity of instances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a visitor artist, and Jenny and I’ve recognized one another for years,” Bergeron stated. “The one one of the common judges I didn’t actually know was Ken, so I anticipated one of the different three to at the very least guess at one level, however they didn’t.”

Maybe the closest got here when Thicke guessed Bob Saget as the Taco in a earlier episode. Saget, a fellow former host of “America’s Funniest Residence Movies,” was the secret visitor who appeared on this episode to speak about the Taco.

“We’ve been pals for years and he readily agreed to do it,” Bergeron stated.

Bergeron was recruited to hitch “The Masked Singer” by showrunner Izzie Choose Ibarra, who beforehand served as an government producer on “Dancing with the Stars.” “She noticed I had carried out a tune for a Mr. Rogers tribute album and requested if I’d have an interest, and I believed, this may very well be enjoyable. And it was.”

For his first two songs, Bergeron carried out “Fly Me to the Moon,” by Frank Sinatra, and “Bossa Nova Child,” by Elvis Presley. Bergeron stated he was blissful together with his Sinatra quantity, however was so frightened about forgetting the Elvis lyrics that he forgot his dance steps.

“I described it as a ‘Taco-Franken-Elvis’ making his method throughout the stage,” he stated. As for the taco outfit, Bergeron revealed that the sizzling sauce-style microphone he held was a prop.

“I truly had a mic below my tomato head,” he stated. “However to attempt to transfer in the darn factor, there’s no peripheral imaginative and prescient, you might have folks guiding you backstage all the time.”

“The Masked Singer” is shot at CBS Tv Metropolis, the place “Dancing with the Stars” can be produced — and so they even use the similar stage. In consequence, lots of the crew members he’s labored with over the years on “Dancing,” together with the director, lighting director and others in the sales space, are additionally on “Masked Singer.”

In order a gag, Choose Ibarra put a digicam in the management room to catch their response when he was revealed. “None of them had guessed both,” he stated. “And their response was hilarious, once they realized it was any person that they had labored with for years and so they nonetheless didn’t determine it out.”

“It was such enjoyable, and it’s a terrific group of folks,” Bergeron stated. “As soon as I used to be lastly capable of take the masks off it was a beautiful reunion with fairly a couple of folks I had labored with over the years. I’m trying ahead to seeing if I can determine who the relaxation of Group B is, and who Group C is as properly.”

“The stage is like my second dwelling, and I’m having a ball up there,” the Mouse stated in the pre-taped package deal earlier than her efficiency. “So I really feel extra decided than ever to remain anonymouse. However once I go away my good job in the metropolis, there’s no place like my dwelling squeak dwelling. You assume I must take a break. However I nonetheless have extra tales to inform. And why give up one thing that also feels thrilling and new? I really cherish my uncommon day off to atone for my favourite issues. Beginning a great romance novel, a little bit needlepoint — my secret expertise — and a little bit wine and cheese to bond with my pals such as you. Thanks for stopping by my mousepad. However now it’s time for this hostess with the mostest to get her recreation face on. As a result of there ain’t no stopping me now.”

With the Elephant (Hawk), Mouse (Warwick) and Taco (Bergeron) now gone, that leaves Frog, Kitty and Banana shifting on to the “Tremendous 9” face-off on the present. However first, the Group C contestants will start their portion of the competitors subsequent week.

Here’s a recap of the different contestants and their performances on Wednesday:





Kitty

Music: “Mama’s Damaged Coronary heart,” by Miranda Lambert

Voice-over: “Final time, I wore my coronary heart on my fur. And the panel cherished it. Talking of individuals who love me for me, my BFF is right here to dish out some kitty gossip.”

Kitty’s BFF: “I’ve recognized Kitty since we had been little kittens. She didn’t have a ton of pals and received bullied in school for being bizarre. However to me, that’s all the time made her particular. Whether or not she’s writing poems or directing horror motion pictures we’d star in, she’s all the time had a aptitude for the dramatic. I’ll always remember that sooner or later at school, she stated she may see ghosts, and scared one lady so badly , Kitty received detention. She might have the voice of an angel, however it’s her darkish aspect that can assist her slay the competitors.”

Panel guesses: Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, Haylie Duff

Earlier songs: “Harmful Lady,” by Ariana Grande; “Mercy,” by Brett Younger

Earlier panel guesses: Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Millie Bobby Brown, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Hyland



Banana

Music: “Lean on Me,” by Invoice Withers

Voice-over: “I’m loving performing as the Banana. However final week, I had a little bit setback. My reminiscence’s not what it was, however I’m an actual pushed banana. Don’t imagine me? Ask these two pretty girls.”

Banana’s daughters: “He’s such a terrific position mannequin. Once we had been youthful, Banana truly taught us the best way to drive by getting us go-carts. He determined to construct a racetrack in our yard. He dug up all the bushes himself, something to make us smile. He’s been by lots of heartburn in his life, however he’s all the time been capable of snigger by all the pieces.”

Why that tune?: “My father is like my finest good friend and he lately handed away. This man was a real hero and this tune was our jam.”

Panel guesses: Mario Andretti, Brad Paisley, Larry the Cable Man, Johnny Knoxville

Earlier songs: “A Little Much less Dialog,” by Elvis Presley; “Achy Breaky Coronary heart,” by Billy Ray Cyrus

Earlier panel guesses: Invoice Engvall, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker, Larry the Cable Man, Billy Bob Thornton



Frog

Music: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” by the Hole Band

Voice-over: “Being on that stage has been uncommon. However I’ve been loving each second. And I’m too ribbit to give up. Makes me assume backwards, to when my profession jumpstarted and a girl that was so instrumental however barely seen.”

Frog’s crew member: “I’ve recognized Frog since he was a tadpole. I knew instantly he’d be a brilliant star. I appeared out for him when he was in L.A. Uh-huh, even then he had an entourage. I keep in mind taking him to his first late-night speak present. It was well past his bedtime, however I let it slide. He was cool, calm and picked up, method past his years. However I’m most impressed with the man Frog has turn out to be. Life hasn’t all the time been straightforward for him, however he’s persevered and paved the method for thus many individuals. I couldn’t be extra proud.”

Panel guesses: Ludacris, Omarion, Tommy Davidson

Earlier songs: “U Can’t Contact This,” by MC Hammer; “In Da Membership,” by 50 Cent

Earlier panel guesses: Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, Ray J, Alfonso Ribiero, Kevin Hart, Omarion