‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the White Tiger: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

Former New England Patriots tight finish Rob Gronkowski is the newest movie star to be revealed on “The Masked Singer,” as the present’s remaining 9 contestants confronted off for the first time on Wednesday evening’s episode.

As the White Tiger, Gronkowski carried out “I’m Too Horny,” by Proper Mentioned Fred. In earlier weeks he carried out “Ice, Ice Child” by Vanilla Ice, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “Good Vibrations,’ by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

“I actually didn’t know what I used to be stepping into,” mentioned Gronkowski, who’s now an NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports activities. “It was troublesome at occasions, studying the first music and the first dance routine. I’ve by no means finished that earlier than. Now that I’ve bought time on my arms, I figured, why not?”

On steadiness, Gronkowski mentioned the expertise was “a blast.” Why the White Tiger? “They confirmed me three totally different costumes and so they have been all good,” he mentioned. “All the costumes on the present are excellent. The White Tiger stood out to me. It bit me, and I felt it was undoubtedly the proper selection. That’s who I wanted to be. I felt prefer it represented me. On prime of that, carrying the costume is a mission by itself. You’ve undoubtedly bought to get used to that. One other conditioning degree proper there. You’re sweating by the time it’s over, and insane quantity of sweat. It’s undoubtedly arduous to maneuver in, you’ve bought to get used to it.”

Gronkowski mentioned he was most proud of his efficiency on “Ice Ice Child,” which is his go-to karaoke music. “Good Vibrations” was a problem, nonetheless: “I used to be out of breath and I missed a pair of lyrics. That reveals how troublesome it’s, irrespective of who you might be.”

Finally, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke each thought it was Gronkowski, whereas Nicole Scherzinger believed it was John Cena and Ken Jeong picked one other soccer participant, J.J. Watt.

“The scale I used to be, my efficiency, my dance strikes, I felt like Jenny did determine it out straight away as a result of her husband’s an enormous New England fan,” he mentioned. “She had my actions down. It’s cool she knew, that’s cool to have Jenny as a fan. And everybody figuring out my strikes, as a result of my strikes are so legit they knew it was me beneath. I can’t blame them. However it could have been cool in the event that they didn’t know.”

Gronkowski mentioned he needed to chew his tongue over the previous few months, as most individuals had found out his id. “I’ve heard from everybody,” he mentioned. “Regardless of the place I went. I used to be in Disney World and the staff have been asking me if I used to be the White Tiger. I used to be occurring Instagram Reside and all the feedback have been, ‘are you the White Tiger?’ It was cool to see how massive of a following the present has.”

Gronkowski was the first star to be kicked off in the Tremendous 9, as the remaining part of this season’s competitors bought underway. His exit this season follows Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne and JoJo Siwa.

Nonetheless left this yr: Turtle, Kangaroo, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino, Astronaut and Evening Angel. Whereas White Tiger was the Group A singer with the least quantity of votes, Banana had the least quantity from Group B, and Rhino was final in Group C.

For the Tremendous 9, Fox pulled out all the stops: Not solely was the episode two hours lengthy, however Nick Cannon introduced again his turban, and “Eric from San Bernardino” confirmed as much as pull an April Idiot’s prank on the panelists, who thought he was Snoop Dogg.

Turtle

Music: “Greater Love,” by Steve Winwood

Voice-over: “Similar to my costume, I’m arduous core about being the finest at every little thing I do. I spotted that to win, I needed to change into one with the Turtle, like a way actor. First, I run a 10Okay earlier than every present, carrying a 40 lb. vest to get used to the heaviness of my shell. That’s 1 / 4 my physique weight. Subsequent, to win this I do know you’ll want to have greater than voice. So I added tons of choreo. Although I’m not a dancer. Coming into the Tremendous 9, it’s actually hitting how badly I wish to win that trophy.”

What are you not? “I’m not identified for only one factor.”

Panel guesses: Drew Lachey, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, Chris Evans



Kangaroo

Music: “Not Able to Make Good,” by Dixie Chicks

Voice-over: “Coming into this competitors, I knew I needed to placed on a courageous hidden face. In spite of everything, I got here right here to point out my energy, and bounce again after being vilified by the kanga-rumors about my previous. After my first efficiency, I began believing in myself like by no means earlier than. However I’ve bought to be trustworthy, I’m extremely nervous each time I’m on that stage. Once you see me leaping, I’m simply attempting to shake my nerves. Tonight, I really feel much more out of my league. However that’s why I’m singing a fighter’s anthem. I’ve been put by means of hell this yr and this efficiency is my response.”

What are you not? “I could also be a kangaroo, however I’ve by no means lived in Australia.”

Panel guesses: Amber Rose, LeAnn Rhimes, India.Arie



Kitty

Music: “It’s All Coming Again to Me Now,” by Celine Dion

Voice-over: “Since beginning younger, for a big half of my life I’ve struggled with my self-image, regardless of my success. My thoughts solely noticed darkness and ugliness once I regarded in the mirror. Even once I first bought right here, I felt like I used to be at a celebration meant for different folks, like I used to be the odd cat out. However there’s one thing particular to me that occurs once I placed on the Kitty costume. She makes me really feel assertive, and assured, and exquisite. Each week I get to let my freak flag fly, and present the depth of my soul. That newfound confidence has been constructing to tonight. I really feel like I need to be right here and will go all the method.”

What are you not? “I used to be not dreaming when Robert Redford helped me to get my very first function.”

Panel guesses: Nicole Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, Avril Lavigne



Banana

Music: “Candy House Alabama,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Voice-over: “Once I first bought right here, I used to be only a get together boy in search of time. However after that first efficiency, I didn’t wish to take this costume off. However man, a traumatic damage from my previous made me overlook the lyrics for my second efficiency. However I rallied the subsequent go-round. Now I can’t consider I’m in the Tremendous 9, and I’m not prepared for the journey to finish right here.”

What are you not? “I can inform you this, blue collar has many, many meanings. Once I say blue collar, I’m a humorous man, however not stand-up humorous.”

Panel guesses: Bret Michaels, Brad Paisley, Billy Ray Cyrus



Frog

Music: “Soar,” by Kriss Kross

Voice-over: “Let me inform you, I like, love, love being the Frog. On that stage, the ardour for performing I’ve misplaced over the years has been completely reinvigorated. Plus, this getup permits me to do issues I couldn’t do once I needed to be all involved about my picture. I will be the identical man on stage that I’m at dwelling with my fam. I do know there are some loopy proficient vocalists on this competitors, however I’m busting my butt to entertain you in methods they’ll’t. I even take an influence nap earlier than every efficiency, so these frog legs can provide you each inch of my power.”

What are you not? “I’m truly not a educated dancer in any respect. Do you are feeling me, child?”

Panel guesses: Sisqo, Omarion, Lil Romeo



Evening Angel

Music: “Rise Up,” by Andra Day

Voice-over: “My time on this present has actually felt like cloud 9. I’ve averted placing myself entrance and middle for years. I get scared of standing alone after going through rejection in my previous. And serving to others for therefore lengthy has made spreading my very own wings unbelievable. Although I’m behind a masks, I really feel I can see limitless prospects in my future. Because of this present, and that’s why tonight I’ve chosen a music that’s change into my new mantra.”

What are you not? “I’m not only a voice, I’m a mogul.”

Panel guesses: Tamar Braxton, Brandy, Tisha Campbell



Rhino

Music: “What A Man Gotta Do,” by Jonas Brothers

Voice-over: “My journey on ‘Masked Singer’ has been pushing me and forcing me to develop in locations I by no means dreamed. Earlier in life, I attempted to be what everybody needed me to be. I turned comfy enjoying a task. However I discovered over the years that true progress occurs at the edge of your consolation zone. Airplanes aren’t constructed to allow them to keep protected in a hangar. They’re constructed to take to the sky. And so tonight, I’m doing my most upbeat, dancey music but. Now, are you prepared for some reality bombs? It’s humorous the panel thinks I’m an athlete as a result of of my dimension. Music has been my ardour since I used to be a baby. One, I’ve risen up the Billboard charts and two, chances are you’ll even have an album of mine.”

What are you not? “I’m not almost as tall as you assume I’m.”

Panel guesses: Vince Gill, Duff McKagan, Derek Jeter



Astronaut

Music: “By no means Gonna Give You Up,” by Rick Astley

Voice-over: “My ‘Masked Singer’ journey couldn’t have come at a greater time in my life. For years I’ve been looking for an opportunity to blast away labels which have been imposed on me. On my previous planet, one thing occurred that modified the course of my profession. I used to be compelled to begin over. However negativity made it robust to launch once more. However right here, on this new world, I’ve an unbelievable help system round me. I’m free to interrupt boundaries and discover new territories. No tether hooked up. I’m not a aggressive man, however boy, do I wish to plant my flag in that finale.”

What are you not? “Not as a lot what I’m not, however I’ve by no means had conventional voice coaching.”

Panel guesses: David Archuleta, JC Chasez, Ryan Tedder