‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Tops Last Season – Variety

The season 3 finale of “The Masked Singer” noticed the ultimate three contestants (Evening Angel, Frog and Turtle) unmasked on a dramatic evening which delivered huge numbers for Fox.

A complete of 8.7 million viewers tuned in for final evening’s un-masking extravaganza, which represents the present’s largest viewers since April 1, and its third largest of the season general (additionally behind the Tremendous Bowl episode which drew 24 million viewers). Scores-wise, the finale scored a 2.3 amongst adults 18-49, beating the season 2 finale in each metrics. The sequence premiere of “Final Tag” adopted that with a 1.3 score and 4.6 million complete viewers, a good debut for the J.J. Watt-hosted present.

Over on CBS, the season 3 finale of “S.W.A.T.” got here in with a season-high 0.7 score and 4.Eight million complete viewers. For comparability, the season 2 finale scored a 0.9 score and 1 million extra viewers. Replays of “NCIS” and “FBI” each scored a 0.5 and an averaged of 4.7 million viewers within the two hours prior.

ABC’s airing of “Moana” (which had Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting together with it) made a good splash, scoring a 0.7 score and 3.Four million viewers. A “Holey Moley” replay hit the golf green proper after with a 0.5 score and a pair of.3 million viewers.

In the meantime, the ultimate season of “The 100” kicked off with a 0.2 score and 835,000 viewers on the CW, which is down fractionally on the season 6 premiere. A “Bulletproof” rerun adopted that up with a 0.1 and slightly below 300,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” dramas, all which scored a 0.Four score. “Chicago Med” and “P.D.” each drew 3.3 million viewers, with “Hearth” bringing in 3.1 million.