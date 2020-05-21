The Masked Singer Season 3 Has Crowned Its Winner After Another Season Of Easy Clues

Now, it isn’t essentially unusual that the fandom is spot on with guessing, however Season 3 had no less than one choose appropriately guess every of the Ultimate 3. If that is not an indication that the clues have been about as simple as they might be this season, I am undecided what’s. It is a bit of disappointing as a result of followers have been promised this season can be tougher to determine, however most contestants have been pegged throughout the first episode or two they appeared in.