The Masked Singer Season 4 Ep 8 Recap: Whatchamacalit, Serpent Unmask

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 4, Episode 8 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Nov. 18 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” went with a double elimination on Wednesday night time, unmasking two contestants within the course of: Basketball star Lonzo Ball, who had been disguised because the “Whatchamacalit,” and viral sensation “Dr. Elvis” Francois, the so-called “singing surgeon” who grew to become well-known within the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Watch the unmaskings beneath.)

Ken Jeong, an enormous basketball fan, was the one panelist to determine that Whatchamacalit was Ball.

The remainder of the panel additionally went heavy with sports activities names: Robin Thicke picked Michael Strahan; Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg’s guess was Devin Booker; whereas Nicole Scherzinger guessed Carmelo Anthony. Visitor panelist Cheryl Hines thought it was her “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star JB Smoove.

As Whatchamacalit, Ball carried out “Lean Again,” by Terror Squad feat. Fats Joe & Remy Ma. A bonus clue revealed that “Watcha’s already gained a championship.” The former Laker, now participant with the New Orleans Pelicans, gained a nationwide highschool championship in 2016 as a senior at Chino Hills Excessive Faculty.

“I’m hoping my swag will carry me by way of,” Ball, as Whatchamacalit, stated within the clue package deal. “I’ve at all times tried to exceed expectations.” Added a disguised pal recognized as a highschool trainer and mentor: “He had head on his shoulders, very centered and arduous working.”

Ball’s earlier performances included “I Want,” by Skee-Lo and “Moneymaker,” by Ludacris (feat. Pharrell Williams).

(*4*) Serpent, “The Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

As for Serpent, Scherzinger discovered it was Dr. Elvis, partly as a result of she had carried out with him final spring on Fox’s “After the Masks” recap present. Jeong thought it was Daveed Diggs. McCarthy Wahlberg went with Taye Diggs. Each Thicke and Hines thought it was Donald Faison (“Scrubs”).

Francois instructed Selection that “The Masked Singer” approached him about showing as a contestant after that “After the Masks” look.

“At first didn’t suppose can be attainable with busy hospital schedule. However in some way, I assume it was meant to be and it ended up working,” he stated. ” I clearly needed to be simple with my chairman and inform them the place I used to be going and have them signal NDAs.”

The co-residents, fellows and nurses that Francois works with have been instantly suspicious at his absence. “I’m not an excellent liar. I instructed them I’d be going to Los Angeles for just a few weeks for a well being convention,” he stated. “As a result of anybody who has a mind is aware of that every one well being conferences have been postponed.”

Since “The Masked Singer” returned this fall, Francois stated he’s been listening to from mates, texting him about their suspicions. “It’s been loopy, as a result of for the previous few months, anytime somebody begins dialog with these phrases, ‘that is gonna sound bizarre,’ it at all times comes again to the ‘Masked Singer,’” he stated.

As for doing the present in the course of the pandemic, Francois stated he was put comfortable by the present’s security routine. “That was one in all my early trepidations about going and doing this, taking break day,” he stated. “However I’ll say that, personally figuring out the CDC pointers and what the federal government officers are recommending and figuring out what hospital employees are recommending we do to reduce the unfold of COVID-19, it was unimaginable to see each single individual getting examined each single day, quarantining in rooms, ready for the speedy outcomes earlier than they may come on set. Everybody sustaining social distancing pointers.

“Discovering a option to nonetheless ship a product on tv that can make individuals smile and make individuals blissful, however in a secure and efficient manner, was actually particular to see,” he stated.

Regardless of his brush with fame, Francois stated he gained’t be giving up his day job.

“Since I used to be seven years outdated, I’ve at all times needed to be a backbone surgeon,” he stated. ” I can’t see myself ever leaving that keenness. However music is one thing that is sort of a heartbeat to me and it’s not one thing that I might ever cease. So the perfect scenario can be to discover a option to hold sharing each music and drugs. At present outdoors of my loopy work schedule, I’m engaged on making an attempt to put in writing some unique music and so hopefully I can share that with individuals quickly.”

Dr. Elvis, as Serpent, sang “Cool,” by Jonas Brothers, for his last efficiency. In earlier episodes he additionally sang “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, and “The Bones,” by Maren Morris.

“I went from doing backbone surgical procedure on a Friday to on Monday, I’m engaged on dance choreography and singing dwell,” he stated. “So it was positively fish out of water expertise.”

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer — and going into the episode, McCarthy Wahlberg was within the lead with three, whereas Thicke and Scherzinger had two factors every, and Jeong thus far had zero.

For Whatchamacalit, Jeong picked Damian Lillard. Thicke’s first impression was Tyler the Creator; McCarthy Wahlberg went with Winston Duke; Scherzinger named “Uncle It.” Nobody picked up one other level.

For Serpent, Jeong picked Usher. Thicke’s first impression was Boyz II Males’s Wanya Morris; McCarthy Wahlberg went with John Legend; Scherzinger named Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan (“Hamilton”). Once more, nobody picked up one other level.

This season’s costumes embody Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Beforehand unmasked have been Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Owls), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

Right here have been the opposite contestants and their performances in week eight, “The Group B Finals — The Masks Probability Saloon”:

(*8*)