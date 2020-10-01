The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: Gremlin Unmasks Himself

Don’t feed the Gremlin after midnight, don’t let it come into contact with water… and present warning when casting it on “The Masked Singer.” In a sequence first, “The Masked Singer” didn’t unmask a celeb on Wednesday night time — the celeb did the unmasking themselves.

Mickey Rourke was the second performer to go away “The Masked Singer” in Season 4, having carried out because the Gremlin. The furry, sizzling costume might have contributed to the untimely exit, as Rourke determined to elevate his masks after performing. (Scroll down to look at the self-unmasking.)

“Dammit, it’s sizzling, I’m taking it off,” he mentioned, a lot to the shock of the present’s panelists and host Nick Cannon.

“We’ve misplaced management, it’s the Gremlin present!” Cannon mentioned, calling for assist. However then it was too late. “This can be a ‘Masked Singer’ first,” Cannon mentioned. “We didn’t get to vote, the opposite folks didn’t get to come back out.”

Rourke opted to not do any press relating to his exit, additional leaving all concerned baffled. Requested on the present by Cannon why he needed to do ‘The Masked Singer,’ Rourke mentioned, “I used to be within the neighborhood. I just like the present, I watched 4 episodes and so they requested if I’d have an interest so I watched from the very starting and all that shit.”

On “The Masked Singer,” Rourke-as-the-Gremlin carried out Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” Rourke devoted the efficiency to his buddy Willy DeVille, a musician who died in 2009. “It meant loads as a result of this track was sung by one in all my greatest mates ever, Willy DeVille,” he mentioned. “Willy handed away a very long time in the past and I’ve missed him for a very long time. I believe the opposite night time for some cause Willy despatched me this track.”

Though they didn’t give their closing guesses — Rourke took his masks off earlier than they obtained to that time — however earlier, panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg accurately guessed him. Different names that had been guessed included Jerry Lee Lewis (Robin Thicke) and Stone Chilly Steve Austin (Ken Jeong).

“Greetings, I’m Gremlin,” the character mentioned in his clue package deal. “Regardless of my checkered historical past, I can truly be fairly charming. A real romantic. You could have heard I generally is a bit combative. However I’ve a fluffy aspect too. I am keen on all animals, lengthy spins on the seashore, and bashing worthy opponents with overseas objects for max affect. I additionally like to cook dinner. Perhaps you want what you see. I’d like to have you ever for dinner. I imply, over for dinner. However first, snuggle up as I serenade you.”

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy primarily based on their first impressions of every masked performer — and in week one, Thicke and Scherzinger took the lead as a result of they each selected Busta Rhymes. However in week two, it wasn’t revealed whether or not anybody’s first impressions had been proper (nevertheless it’s uncertain).

The episode’s Group B costumes additionally included Child Alien, Crocodile, Whatchamacalit, Seahorse and Serpent.

Right here had been the opposite contestants and their performances in week two:

Crocodile

Tune: “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi

Energy: “Powerful pores and skin”

Weak spot: “Fast to snap”

Voice-over: “Welcome to lover’s lagoon, the place quickly I’ll croon and make you swoon. Changing into the crocodile was a pure choice, as a result of I’m the happiest in water. And ever since I used to be a child, rising up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I used to be compelled to develop a thick pores and skin. However crocodiles get a nasty rap for being cold-blooded, when truly inside I’m a heat, delicate creature who simply desires to be beloved again. And I can’t wait to share my hidden expertise as I make a depraved massive splash.”

Panel guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg

Child Alien

Tune: “Religion,” by George Michael

Energy: “Interstellar cuteness”

Weak spot: “Cranky at nap time”

Voice-over: “It’s time for my rebirth. See, I’ve been caught in second gear for some time. Again once I was the cream of the crop circle, I used to be in a theater each week. Even beamed to the Tony Awards stage, child. However earlier than lengthy, I grew to become a second thought, misplaced in house. So I’ve opened my child eyes to different passions. Navigating a brand new route the place because the puppet grasp, my future is in my fingers. And I obtained to get the golden masks in my crib.”

Panel guesses: Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Seahorse

Tune: “Solely Woman (Within the World),” by Rihanna

Energy: “Making a splash”

Weak spot: “Harmful undercurrents”

Voice-over: “Howdy companions, y’all ain’t from these components, are ya. You realize, all my life I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to launch the fireplace burning inside. And chances are you’ll name me melodramatic however at instances I felt misplaced on this world. Like I used to be all the time swimming upstream. However right here, I get the prospect to cease enjoying tug of struggle with myself and at last expose the dauntless diva from inside. Beneath this camouflaged armor I’m harnessing the facility of the seahorse to point out shiny new sides of myself. Leaving all of my prior fears behind on this path to glory.”

Panel guesses: Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha

Whatchamacalit

Tune: “I Want,” by Skee-Lo

Energy: “Eyes on the Prize”

Weak spot: “Tangles”

Voice-over: “I’m magical, legendary, jazzy, snazzy and stuffed with pizazzy. You see, folks assume I’m a shy man. Particularly as a result of I let others take in my highlight. As a vibrant hairball, I can shine alone, as this world is broad open. I can dance with the celebrities, surf sweet bars, buzz with the bees and swing from the keys. It’s time to show the tables on the world. As a result of I don’t wish to be hair at present, gone tomorrow.”

Panel guesses: Swizz Beatz, Dame Lillard, Tyler the Creator

Serpent

Tune: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Energy: “Versatile”

Weak spot: “Excessive fives”

Voice-over: “Sup, mates? It took a series of miraculous occasions to get right here. Beginning with once I was younger. Mischievous and devious, a trouble-making sneakling. I used to be slithering furiously towards a path of destruction. However my pops saved me by sending me a one-way ticket away from the mistaken crowd and towards a path of success. Lighting a fireplace inside me to aspire to new heights. I didn’t wish to trigger ache however heal ache. And I hope to lift everybody’s spirits tonight.”

Panel guesses: John Legend, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr.

